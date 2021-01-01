Home Coupons Stores Cashback
High-End Luxury New Arrival Deals

Designer deals that don't need a reality check! Shop The Runway at T.J. Maxx. Even better, you can enter this PROMO CODE to get free shipping on orders of $89 or more.More
Free Shipping On $89+

Get free shipping with any $89 or more order when you use this promo code at online checkout! Otherwise, flat-rate shipping is $8.99 for orders $0-$74.99, $75-$99.99 and $9.99 for orders less than $100.

Shipping Methods Available:
  • Standard ground shipping (5-10 business days): $8.99+
  • Express shipping (3-4 business days): $17.99+
  • Expedited shipping (2-3 business days): $24.99+
  • Fees vary depending on the total amount of your online order.

If you're looking to save even more, you can sign up for TJ Maxx's email list and get free shipping with no minimum purchase required.

If you are a frequent T.J. Maxx shopper, you can open a TJX Rewards credit card and receive an extra 10% off your first online or in-store purchase. Plus, earn 5% back in rewards and access to exclusive private shopping events.More
Destination Summer Savings

Welcome To Destination Summer! Save big on dresses, swim, sandals and outdoor home. Free shipping on orders $89+More
Summer Dresses For Less

Summer is fresh dress weather! Save on so many new styles for all your summer plans. Get free shipping on orders of $89 or more when you enter this PROMO CODE at checkout.

Note:Exclusions ApplyMore
Big Savings On Outdoor Scores

Summer is here! Score big on all outdoor Pillows, Entertaining, Furniture, Rugs & more. Get free shipping on orders of $89 or more when you enter this PROMO CODE at checkout.More
Designer Brand Markdowns

Check out these markdowns on designer brands at T.J. maxx's luxe shop! Prices are as marked so no coupon code is required. Even better, you can enter this PROMO CODE to get free shipping on orders of $89 or more.More
Free & Easy Returns

Free ShippingㅣEmail Sign Up

Sign up for T.J. Maxx emails and you will receive free shipping!More
Luxe Italian Finds

Score on Italian Apparel, handbags and moreMore
T.J. Maxx FAQ
What are the Best Ways to Save at T.J. Maxx?
As one of the most popular off-price retailers, new low prices on quality apparel, home goods, footwear, toys and more are always available, so customers usually don't need TJ Maxx coupons. Prices are as marked. However, shoppers can always check out TJ Maxx Sale & Clearance Events both online and in-store for savings up to 75% off or more.
TJ Maxx does not offer printable coupons at the moment as prices are already highly discounted in-store, but every once in awhile online shoppers can bag free shipping no minimum or lower purchase minimum online at TJ Maxx.com.
Email subscribers can also get exclusive offers, be notified of the best sale events, new product launches, and more. It's free to sign up, and you can unsubscribe at any time.
Also, any items purchased online gets free returns at your local TJ Maxx.
Does T.J. Maxx Offer Free Shipping?
T.J. Maxx offers free shipping on orders of $89 or more when you enter the code SHIP89 at checkout.
Is There a T.J. Maxx Rewards Program?
T.J. Maxx's credit card offers shoppers 10% off your first purchase, 5% back in rewards when you shop any TJX store, and invites to exclusive private shopping events.
What is T.J. Maxx?
T.J. Maxx delivers great value on ever-changing selections of brand name and designer fashions at prices generally 20%-50% below department and specialty store regular prices, on comparable merchandise, every day. New products are added daily. Ongoing customer promotions include Free Shipping coupon codes when you spend a certain amount, as well as a wide variety of sale and clearance priced designer goods. Shop from popular brands at the best prices available online and in-store - no coupons or promo codes needed!


One of the best ways to save additional money at T.J.Maxx is by buying gift cards through third party sites. Raise.com, which you can find on DealsPlus, offers 15-21% (on average) discounts daily. These are subject to change as the best are bought and new ones are listed. Because they are used like cash, you can still use any coupon codes available, though codes seldom occur.
Not only does TJ Maxx offer thousands of discounted clothes, shoes, purses, jewelry, accessories and name brand fashion, they also have a Home Goods section where shoppers can get quality home decor, dinnerware, flatware, cookware, baking supplies and even gourmet foods. Get amazing deals for the home, bedroom, bathroom or college dorm! Check back on DealsPlus for updated TJ Maxx coupons, online coupon codes, or a free shipping promo code to help maximize savings on your purchase online and in-store.