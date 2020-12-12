Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
TOMS Coupon & Promo Codes 2020

Coupon of the Day
40% OFF
Code

Extra 40% Off Holiday Exclusives

Get an extra 40% off holiday exclusives from TOMS! That includes items already on sale. Enter this code during online checkout to redeem your offer.

Excluded slippers.More
Get Coupon Code
6 used today - Expires 12/12/20
15% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Extra 15% Off Sitewide

TOMS is offering an extra 15% off sitewide, including items already on sale. Enter this code at checkout to redeem your offer. Shipping is free on $59+.More
1 used today
1 used today
20% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

20% Off Full-Price Styles Sitewide

Get 20% off full-priced styles from TOMS! Just enter this code at online checkout. Free shipping on $59.More
1 used today
1 used today
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free Puzzle Gift with Purchase On $50

Get Deal
Expires 12/12/20
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Sale Items

Shop the online sale section at TOMS.com where you can find your favorite styles for up to 50% off! Free shipping on $59 & free returns.More
Get Deal
10% OFF
Sale

10% Off Military, Teacher & Student Discounts

Toms Shoes is offering 10% off everything to all military, students and teachers! Just verify your status through ID.me.More
Get Deal
$10 OFF
Sale

$10 Off Coupon | Email Sign Up

Sign up for TOMS emails and receive a personal promo code for $10 off your first purchase. A pop-up window will appear immediately after signing up with your cade.More
Get Deal
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping & Welcome Gift & More | Rewards Members

Shop & earn points towards TOMS gear, exclusive offers & more!

Hot it Works
  1. Join for free
  2. Collect points on every online purchase
  3. Choose your rewards!

Additional Ways to Earn Points
  • Reach Silver or Gold Status to earn points faster
  • Just log in to your account
  • Join the TOMS email list
  • Connect on social
  • Share your birthday
  • Update your profile

Plus, reach Gold Status (350+ points) to receive free shipping on every order.More
Get Deal
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping On $59

Get free shipping when you spend $59 or more, plus free returns on every order! No code necessary.More
Get Deal

About TOMS Shoes

Toms Shoes is truly stands out as one of the only humanitarian focused shoe retailers. For each pair of shoes purchased, TOMS will give a pair to a child in need. TOMS has given over two million pairs since its founding in 2006 and continues to give with every purchase. Shop Toms Shoes for men, women, kids and baby and save $5, $10 or $20 off your order with a Toms coupon or promo code on this DealsPlus page. See how you can get Toms for less below!

What are the best Toms coupons?

Toms coupon codes and in-store offers are pretty rare, but as soon as one becomes available- you can find it right here at DealsPlus. The best offers can save you up to an extra 30% off of your order!

How do I use my promo code?

    1. Add items to cart
    2. View cart and locate the "Enter Promotional Code" section.
    3. Enter your promo or coupon code and click apply.

Toms will sometimes run a limited time free shipping no minimum deal that usually requires no coupon code. Otherwise, get free shipping on your order of $60 and over.

What are the best sales?


Toms has a sale page where select womens, mens and kids shoe are discounted up to 25% off or more. Keep an eye out for seasonal sales, and category sales too! Toms coupon codes can not be used on top of sale items.

How else can I save money?

Frequent shoppers can join Toms Passport Rewards for access to exclusive promotions, products, rewards, birthday surprises and more. This is a great way to stay informed about upcoming sales and special offers.

Other shopping tips for Toms Shoes

Asides from their popular canvas shoes, Toms also has stylish sunglasses line for men and women. Lesser known... is their coffee club! Check out the Toms Roasting Club for premium coffee, mugs, kanteens and more.

Love Toms? Fans can subscribe to their catalog for limited edition styles, new arrivals and exclusive collaborations.

More places to find cheap Toms deals

Check out other retailers for more sales:
  • Nordstrom - Nordstroms sometimes host Toms sale events so check back for savings up to 40% off select styles and free shipping no minimum.
  • Journeys - Journeys offer free shipping on most Toms shoes with online only exclusive styles.
  • Zumiez - Zumiez also carries Toms shoes, plus, be on the look out for limited time free shipping promotions. Shop their sale styles for up to 50% off.