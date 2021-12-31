National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA) members can enjoy up to 20% off our Best Available Rate at participating hotels. Every time this rate is booked, Travelodge will give 5% to NPCA. Complete your stay by December 31, 2021.More
Travelodge (formerly TraveLodge) refers to several hotel chains around the world. Current operations include: the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Republic of Ireland, New Zealand and Australia. However, many of these are operated by independent companies who have no connection with the brand in other countries.