Home Coupons Stores Cashback
+ Add Chrome Extension

Travelodge Hotels Coupons & Promo Codes

Banner to download the Dealsplus Chrome extension
FREE GIFT
Sale

Stay 2 Nights & Earn Free Night

At thousands of hotelsMore
Get Deal
Sale

Official Travelodge Deals & Discounts

Get Deal
20% OFF
Sale

NPCA Members Save Up to 20%

National Parks Conservation Association (NPCA) members can enjoy up to 20% off our Best Available Rate at participating hotels. Every time this rate is booked, Travelodge will give 5% to NPCA. Complete your stay by December 31, 2021.More
Get Deal
1 used today

Popular Stores

1.0% Cashback
6.0% Cashback
6.0% Cashback
Up to 10.0% Cashback
6.0% Cashback
Travelodge Hotels FAQ
About Travelodge Hotels
Travelodge (formerly TraveLodge) refers to several hotel chains around the world. Current operations include: the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Republic of Ireland, New Zealand and Australia. However, many of these are operated by independent companies who have no connection with the brand in other countries.