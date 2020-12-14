Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Ugg Coupon Codes & Coupons 2020

2020 Holiday Gift Guide
$20 Off Coupons | UGG Rewards

The UGG Rewards program is free to join and a great way to save! Earn points for everyday activities like purchasing and browsing online which can be redeemed for future discounts. Receive a $20 coupon every time you earn 250 UGG points.

Extra Ways to Earn Points
+3 Complete your Rewards Profile
+1 Social Connect
+1 Add to a Wishlist
+1 Tweet about a product
+1 Share your Wishlist
+1 Pin UGG on Pinterest
+2 to 6 Buy UGG products
+1 Write a review

Ugg Rewards also has 3 tiers based on how much you spend:
Select Tier:(Spend $0-249)
  • Early access to limited-time sales and products
  • extra perks on member appreciation days
Premium Tier:($250-$499)
  • All the same benefits as Select Tier customers
  • 25% more UGG Points when you buy in an UGG retail store
  • Double the points on a purchase made during your birthday month
  • Free expedited shipping on all orders.
Elite Tier:(Spend $500+)
  • all the same benefits as Select and Premium Tier customers
  • 50% more UGG Points when you buy in an UGG® retail store
  • Free next-day shipping on all orders

NOTE: You may only use one reward per transaction both at UGG.com or in retail locations.
4 comments
10% OFF
10% Off Student Discount

UGG is offering a 10% off student discount when you verify your status with UNiDAYS.

Note: This offer may change from time to time. Discount is available to verified UNiDAYS members only on full price UGG US purchases. UGG Closet purchases are not included.
5 comments
10% OFF
10% Off Community Heroes Discount

Get 10% off full-priced styles!

This offer applies to all registered educators (teachers, professors, administrators), first responders (firefighters, EMTs, law enforcement, police officers, public service professionals), medical professionals (doctors and nurses), and military personnel. Verify your status through our partners at SheerID. You may need to upload documentation, but should receive confirmation within 48 hours or less.More
5 used today
30% OFF
Up to 30% Off Men's Slippers On Sale

1 comment
30% OFF
Up to 30% Off Women's Boots On Sale

3 used today
40% OFF
Up to 40% Off Baby and Kid's Boots On Sale

60% OFF
Up to 60% Off Last Chance Clearance

1 used today
UGG Boots Under $100 | Nordstrom Rack

Expires 1/1/21
FREE GIFT
Pay with Quadpay and Split Any Order Into 4 Interest Free Installments

1 used today
FREE SHIPPING
Free Shipping & Returns

UGG offers free shipping on any order containing a full priced item! Orders containing only sale items will have a flat-rate shipping fee of $8 (so make sure you include a regular priced item to get free shipping).

Other Shipping Options:
  • $15 Expedited shipping
  $26 Next Business Day
    1 comment
    Holiday Shipping Cutoff Is 12/14

    Place your order by 12/14 11:59pm pst to receive your packages by 12/25 via ground shipping.
    1 used today - Expires 12/14/20
    Up to 50 Off Sale Items

    Shop the UGG online sale section and find items for Women, Men, Kids, Baby, Toddlers or Home for up to 50% off.
    30% OFF
    Up to 30% Off Men's Boots On Sale

    1 used today

    About Ugg

    UGG offers comfortable and stylish footwear, handbags, outerwear, home items and accessories that are notorious for being durable, trendy and unique. Once notorious for their cold-weather shearling boots, they now have boots for every season, in plenty of styles and materials! Today, you can shop UGG classics in addition to strappy sandals, comfortable loafers, slippers, ballet flats and more as well as menâ€™s and kidsâ€™ shoes. Plus you can save money on your purchase with up to 20% off UGG coupons, free shipping offers and promotions at DealsPlus.

    How to Use an Ugg Coupon Code Online Step-By-Step


    1. Add desired item(s) to the shopping cart.

    2. Click the cart icon on the top right corner.
      ugg

    3. Enter your code into the â€œEnter Coupon Codeâ€ box and click â€œApply.â€
      ugg

    4. See â€œActivatedâ€ status of coupon above your subtotal. New order total reflects discount.
      ugg

    Whatâ€™s the best UGG coupon?

    Although itâ€™s extremely rare to come by, weâ€™ve seen a 20% off coupon code that worked on all regular price items. However, we always have several free shipping coupons that work on any order, so we suggest using a code on top of todayâ€™s deals. This way youâ€™ll save at least 20% off your purchase plus get 2-day shipping on any order, as well as free returns! You can also get up to 40% off UGG coupon codes by checking out other store coupons for The Walking Company, 6pm and Shoes.com and more provided by DealsPlus.

    How do I use my promo code?

    Add all item(s) to your cart. Once youâ€™re in your cart, the bottom of the page will ask you if you have a coupon code. Enter the coupon code in that box and click â€œapply.â€ Your free shipping or discount will apply under your subtotal.

    How can I save the most money?

    The best time to save money is by shopping seasonal sales, which happen about twice a year around fall or winter. You can find hundreds of discounts on UGG boots, shoes, handbags and other accessories for savings of up to 50% off regular prices. Use any of our free shipping coupons on this page along with both regular and sale price merchandise.

    If youâ€™re shopping during off-season, there wonâ€™t be a single sale item. At that time, we suggest checking out stores that carry large selections of UGG products, especially outlet sites like 6pm.com or discounted shoe stores like Zappos or even Amazon or ShoeBuy. These sites often have promo codes that will give you further discounts so youâ€™ll save money on UGGs at any time of the year! The only downside is they may not be the newest releases or newest styles of the season. But at those cheap prices, itâ€™s worth buying last seasonâ€™s styles.

    Lastly, if you sign up for sign up for UGG Newsletters to get exclusive offers, access new sale events, and get exclusive coupon codes just for you. To learn more and stay updated, you can also sign up for coupon alerts from DealsPlus.