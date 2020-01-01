Vimeo is a video sharing platform online where users can upload, share and view videos. Vimeo is popular for casual viewers or for businesses. Users on Vimeo can get access to movie, music and other collections of videos. Sign up free today for viewers or upgrade to a PRO account and get up to 15% off with today's Vimeo coupon.
What are the best Vimeo coupons?
Vimeo currently only has one coupon code offer valid for those looking to upgrade to a PRO membership. Take a look through this page for possible Vimeo offers that does not require coupon codes.
Vimeo basic membership is available for free mainly for viewers. For business or individuals looking to post their own content, you can upgrade to Vimeo Plus, Vimeo PRO or Vimeo PRO Unlimited.
How do I use my coupon code?
1. Select choice of membership level.
2. Login (or sign up) for your account.
3. At checkout, apply code into 'Discount Code' area and hit add.
4. Discount will be reflected.
Also, check out what devices are compatible with Vimeo and download their apps, Vimeo Everywhere.