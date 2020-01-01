Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Wayfair Coupon Codes December 2020

10% OFF
Sale

10% Off Wayfair Promo Code with Account Creation

Save up to 70% on furniture and decor! Plus, create an account on Wayfair.com and receive promo code for 10% off.More
20% OFF
Sale
20% Completion Discount + Free Shipping | Wayfair Registry

When you create a wedding registry at Wayfair all gifts for the couple ship free. Plus, get a 20% completion discount (was 10%) for 6 months after the big day!

When will I receive my 20% completion discount code?
Your completion discount will be available to use the day after your wedding date.

Completion Discount Details:
  • Qualifying registries must be created at least 30 days before the listed event date, and must receive at least one purchase made by a guest.
  • The 20% discount will be automatically applied at checkout.
  • Completion discount only applies to eligible items that were not purchased from the registry before the wedding date
  • Exclusions apply.
  • You have six months to use your discount on as many orders as you like
  • Up to a combined value of $20,000.
  • Once your promo code expires, you will not be eligible to receive a new completion discount for 2 years.

Additional Perks:
  • One-time-use promo code for 10% off your next order
  • Customizable Checklist
  • Group Gifting
  • One-on-One Guidance
  • Free Returns

    With millions of products to choose from, you'll never run out of registry gift ideas. Whether you're looking for fine china, furniture, or anything in between, Wayfair's online wedding gift registry offers everything for your home, all in one place.More
    OFFER
    Sale
    How to Get Wayfair Coupons

    Pretty much the only way to receive a Wayfair coupon is directly through Wayfair. Once in a blue moon they will send personalized coupon codes directly to their customers. Luckily, at Wayfair, you'll find awesome deals every single day- no coupon needed!

    Many Ways to Save:
    • Free Shipping Over $49
      That means ree shipping on most stuff, even the big stuff! Discount will automatically apply in cart.
    • Up to 70% Off Daily Sales
      Expect to see thousands of products marked way down in Wayfair's Daily Sales.
    • Unbelievable Closeout Deals
      Discontinued and overstocked products need love too! The Closeouts page is where you can shop insanely low priced products.
    • Open Box Deals
      Score deep discounts on returned and like-new items in their Open Box selection.
    • Wayfair Professional Coupons
      Sign up for the Wayfair Professional Program and enjoy exclusive coupons! All business shoppers and trade professionals are eligible. Valid only for first-time Wayfair professional purchases.
      • $25 Off $200
      • $50 Off $500
      • $100 Off $1,000More
    $100 OFF
    Code
    $100 Off $1000+ (New Wayfair Professional Members)

    New Wayfair Professional Members, get $100 off when you spend $1000 or more on your first Wayfair or Wayfair Professional Purchase! Just enter this code during online checkout to redeem your offer.

    Wayfair Professional offers fast, free delivery, time-saving tools, and exclusive offers on thousands of top brands.

    Conditions:
    • Valid for New Wayfair Profession Members
      (Only applies when it is your first-time signing up for Wayfair Professional, not if you already have a Wayfair Professional account)
    • Valid for first time purchases- either Wayfair Professional or Wayfair in general.


    Note: Exclusions apply.    More
    $50 OFF
    Code
    $50 Off $500+ (New Wayfair Professional Members)

    New Wayfair Professional Members, get $50 off when you spend $500 or more on your first Wayfair or Wayfair Professional Purchase! Enter this code during online checkout to redeem your offer.

    Wayfair Professional offers fast, free delivery, time-saving tools, and exclusive offers on thousands of top brands.

    Conditions:
    • Valid for New Wayfair Profession Members
      (Only applies when it is your first-time signing up for Wayfair Professional, not if you already have a Wayfair Professional account)
    • Valid for first time purchases- either Wayfair Professional or Wayfair in general.


    Note: Exclusions apply.    More
    $25 OFF
    Code
    $25 Off $200+ (New Wayfair Professional Members)

    New Wayfair Professional Members, get $25 off when you spend $200 or more on your first Wayfair or Wayfair Professional Purchase! Just enter this code during online checkout to redeem your offer.

    Wayfair Professional offers fast, free delivery, time-saving tools, and exclusive offers on thousands of top brands.

    Conditions:
    • Valid for New Wayfair Profession Members
      (Only applies when it is your first-time signing up for Wayfair Professional, not if you already have a Wayfair Professional account)
    • Valid for first time purchases- either Wayfair Professional or Wayfair in general.


    Note: Exclusions apply.    More
    70% OFF
    Sale
    Up to 70% Off Flash Deals

    Score up to 70% Off new deals every day from 10AM - 10PM EST.More
    60% OFF
    Sale
    Up to 60% Off Living Room Seating

    Sale
    Bedroom Furniture From $99

    $40 OFF
    Sale
    $40 Off $250 On 1st Purchase + 5% Back | Wayfair Credit Card

    Apply for a Wayfair Credit Card today and upon approval, get a coupon for $40 off your order of $250 or more.

    Discount applies to your first credit card order only and your order total must exceed $250. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer, including interest-free financing offers.

    Plus, cardholders earn points on even order! Every time you make a purchase on your personal Wayfair Credit Card at a Wayfair family brand retail sites, you'll earn 5% back in Rewards. You can redeem rewards in increments of $6, also valid each of Wayfair's family brands. Which includes Wayfair, Joss & Main, Birch Lane, AllModern, and Perigold. Bonus: they never expire!    More
    60% OFF
    Sale
    Up to 60% Off Annual Holiday Sale

    60% OFF
    Sale
    Up to 60% Off Outdoor Furniture Sale

    60% OFF
    Sale
    Up to 60% Off December Deals

    December deals: Grab a gift for yourself at up to 60% off. Free shipping over $35*More
    50% OFF
    Sale
    Up to 50% Off Christmas Decor Shop

    70% OFF
    Sale
    Up to 70% Off Daily Deals & Featured Sales

    Save up to 70% off on decor, lighting, furniture, and more. Wayfair's goal is to give you a great deal for your home on whatever you're shopping for, any day of the week. Expect to see thousands of products marked way down in their Daily Sale sections.

    These sales are constantly changing & always good, so be sure to check back often and subscribe to this very DealsPlus page to be notified whenever their best sales go live!    More
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale
    Free Shipping On Orders Over $35

    Wayfair offers free shipping on your minimum purchase of $35 or more. This applies to all items including heavy load home items, furniture, bedroom, kitchen and much more. Otherwise, for orders under $35, shipping will be a flat-rate of $4.99.More
    30% OFF
    Sale
    Up to 30% Off Open Box Deals

    Consider purchasing from Wayfair's open box page for even lower prices! Shop furniture, rugs, home decor, bed & bath, lighting and more. Save big on returned, but like-new products before they're gone for good! This is a great way to score some seriously deep discounts.More
    90% OFF
    Sale
    Up to 90% Off Closeoue Deals

    New items are added every day! Score the deepest discount on thousands of overstock & discontinued products! These products need love too and that's why they've created a special place for these hidden gems. Choose from over 2,400 items, some marked down over 80% off. This is one of the best ways to save at Wayfair!More
    FREE GIFT
    Sale
    Free Bonus Gifts w/ Select Registry Items

    Get free gifts when your guests purchase certain items off your registry!More
    About Wayfair

    Wayfair coupons provide savings on this multinational e-commerce site with tons of home products for all styles & budgets. Shop many different brands of furniture, bedroom & bath, lighting, kitchen & dining products and much more. Save 10-20% and get free shipping on home decor and more with a Wayfair coupon or promo code. Most of Wayfair daily event sales normally do not require a coupon code for additional savings as items are already highly discounted up to 70% off!

    What are the best Wayfair coupons?


    A rare coupon code offer from Wayfair is their 10% off coupon code which is typically valid for first time users/first purchase only. Sometimes Wayfair will offer a 10% off promo code valid for everyone but again, these coupon codes are rare! Wayfair has various rare coupon codes that they distribute throughout the year including $5 off (though your purchase minimum must be above $250) or brand specific codes.

    Tons of Wayfair furniture, rugs, bedding, home decor are always being discounted so don't be disheartened at the lack of coupon codes, that just means they're giving you the discount with no code needed.

    How do I use my coupon code?

    To redeem your Wayfair promotional code or gift certificate:
      1. Add item(s) to cart.
      2. At checkout, follow the prompt and login or sign up for a Wayfair account.
      3. Select shipping address and payment option.
      4. After payment step, shoppers should see 'Use a gift card/promotion' on the next page. Enter your code and hit apply.
      5. Discount will be reflected at the top of the page.

    Wayfair offers free shipping on your order of $49 and over with the option for 2-day delivery on best sellers and $4.9 shipping for orders under $49.

    What are the best Wayfair sales?

    As mentioned above, Wayfair has tons of daily event sales that start at 12pm ET every day featuring up to 70% off on rugs, gifts, bedding, living room furniture and more. Spruce up the home for less with these event sales!

    Deeper discounts and deals can be found in their outlet clearance section. Shop by category on the left hand side. Wayfair offers nearly everything for the home so shoppers are sure to find quality essentials for a steal.

    How else can I save money?


    If Wayfair is your one go-to place for all home purchases, try opting into Wayfair Rewards! Members earn 3% back on every purchase plus, their basic rewards membership is free and automatic. Shoppers can refer friends for $10 back in Rewards when they make their first purchase of $100 or more.

    Other shopping tips for Wayfair


    Debating whether to purchase an item? Not sure how to design your space? Try utilizing the Wayfair idea board and their ideas page for inspiration.

    Some other great places for design inspiration and home essentials:
    • IKEA

    • Target

    • Overstock

    • Hayneedle

    • Cymax