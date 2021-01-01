Home Coupons Stores Cashback
+ Add Chrome Extension

Wayfair Coupons & Promo Codes

Banner to download the Dealsplus Chrome extension
20% OFF
Sale

20% Completion Discount + Free Shipping | Wayfair Registry

When you create a wedding registry at Wayfair all gifts for the couple ship free. Plus, get a 20% completion discount (was 10%) for 6 months after the big day!

When will I receive my 20% completion discount code?
Your completion discount will be available to use the day after your wedding date.

Completion Discount Details:
  • Qualifying registries must be created at least 30 days before the listed event date, and must receive at least one purchase made by a guest.
  • The 20% discount will be automatically applied at checkout.
  • Completion discount only applies to eligible items that were not purchased from the registry before the wedding date
  • Exclusions apply.
  • You have six months to use your discount on as many orders as you like
  • Up to a combined value of $20,000.
  • Once your promo code expires, you will not be eligible to receive a new completion discount for 2 years.

Additional Perks:
  • One-time-use promo code for 10% off your next order
  • Customizable Checklist
  • Group Gifting
  • One-on-One Guidance
  • Free Returns

    With millions of products to choose from, you'll never run out of registry gift ideas. Whether you're looking for fine china, furniture, or anything in between, Wayfair's online wedding gift registry offers everything for your home, all in one place.More
    • Get Deal
    6 used today - 28 comments
    10% OFF
    Sale

    10% Off Wayfair Promo Code with Account Creation

    Save up to 70% on furniture and decor! Plus, create an account on Wayfair.com and receive promo code for 10% off.More
    Get Deal
    9 used today - 1 comment
    70% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 70% Off Labor Day Clearance

    Our summer-send off is here! It's time to go all out, you've earned it. Save on furniture, rugs, outdoors & more! Free shipping is you spend $35.More
    Get Deal
    5 used today
    OFFER
    Sale

    How to Get Wayfair Coupons

    Pretty much the only way to receive a Wayfair coupon is directly through Wayfair. Once in a blue moon they will send personalized coupon codes directly to their customers. Luckily, at Wayfair, you'll find awesome deals every single day- no coupon needed!

    Many Ways to Save:
    • Free Shipping Over $49
      That means ree shipping on most stuff, even the big stuff! Discount will automatically apply in cart.
    • Up to 70% Off Daily Sales
      Expect to see thousands of products marked way down in Wayfair's Daily Sales.
    • Unbelievable Closeout Deals
      Discontinued and overstocked products need love too! The Closeouts page is where you can shop insanely low priced products.
    • Open Box Deals
      Score deep discounts on returned and like-new items in their Open Box selection.
    • Wayfair Professional Coupons
      Sign up for the Wayfair Professional Program and enjoy exclusive coupons! All business shoppers and trade professionals are eligible. Valid only for first-time Wayfair professional purchases.
      • $25 Off $200
      • $50 Off $500
      • $100 Off $1,000More
    Get Deal
    3 used today - 28 comments
    70% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 70% Off Daily Deals | The Markdown Roundup

    Save up to 70% off on decor, lighting, furniture, and more. Wayfair's goal is to give you a great deal for your home on whatever you're shopping for, any day of the week. Expect to see thousands of products marked way down in their Daily Sale sections.

    These sales are constantly changing & always good, so be sure to check back often and subscribe to this very DealsPlus page to be notified whenever their best sales go live!    More
    Get Deal
    2 comments
    35% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 35% Off Life Smart Hot Tubs

    Get Deal
    70% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 70% Off Today Only Flash Deals

    Score up to 70% Off new deals every day from 10AM - 10PM EST.More
    Get Deal
    1 comment
    $40 OFF
    Sale

    $40 Off $250 On 1st Purchase + 5% Back | Wayfair Credit Card

    Apply for a Wayfair Credit Card today and upon approval, get a coupon for $40 off your order of $250 or more.

    Discount applies to your first credit card order only and your order total must exceed $250. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer, including interest-free financing offers.

    Plus, cardholders earn points on even order! Every time you make a purchase on your personal Wayfair Credit Card at a Wayfair family brand retail sites, you'll earn 5% back in Rewards. You can redeem rewards in increments of $6, also valid each of Wayfair's family brands. Which includes Wayfair, Joss & Main, Birch Lane, AllModern, and Perigold. Bonus: they never expire!    More
    Get Deal
    2 used today - 5 comments
    30% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 30% Off Open Box Deals

    Consider purchasing from Wayfair's open box page for even lower prices! Shop furniture, rugs, home decor, bed & bath, lighting and more. Save big on returned, but like-new products before they're gone for good! This is a great way to score some seriously deep discounts.More
    Get Deal
    1 comment
    Sale

    $50 Wayfair Coupon | Registry Refer a Friend

    Refer a couple an get $50 each! Invite engaged couples to Wayfair Registry and receive $50 in Wayfair Rewards when they receive their first gift.More
    Get Deal
    1 used today
    90% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 90% Off Closeoue Deals

    New items are added every day! Score the deepest discount on thousands of overstock & discontinued products! These products need love too and that's why they've created a special place for these hidden gems. Choose from over 2,400 items, some marked down over 80% off. This is one of the best ways to save at Wayfair!More
    Get Deal
    76 comments
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Free Shipping On Orders Over $35

    Wayfair offers free shipping on your minimum purchase of $35 or more. This applies to all items including heavy load home items, furniture, bedroom, kitchen and much more. Otherwise, for orders under $35, shipping will be a flat-rate of $4.99.More
    Get Deal
    8 comments
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Free Bonus Gifts w/ Select Registry Items

    Get free gifts when your guests purchase certain items off your registry!More
    Get Deal

    Popular Stores

    6.0% Cashback
    6.0% Cashback
    Up to 10.0% Cashback
    6.0% Cashback
    8.0% Cashback
    Wayfair FAQ
    What are the best Wayfair coupons?
    Wayfair rarely offers promo codes that can be used by everyone. If they do, they will only work on select categories or brands. Usually, When you sign up for their newsletter list they will send a one-time use code for 10% off your purchase. Every so often after that they will send one-time use codes out to their email subscribers, also for 10% off.
    What are the best Wayfair sales?
    The best way for save is with their daily sales. There are tons of these events live at any time. Usually, you can find items for up to 70% off and they last about 3 days. You can find even higher discounts in their Closeout Deals and Open Box sections- sometimes over 90% off.
    What perks do cardholders get?
    Upon approval, get a coupon for $40 off your order of $250 or more. Plus, cardholders earn points on every purchase! Every time you make a purchase on your personal Wayfair Credit Card at a Wayfair family brand retail sites, you'll earn 5% back in Rewards, they never expire! The Wayfair Credit Card and Wayfair Mastercard can be used across all Wayfair retail sites: wayfair.com, jossandmain.com, allmodern.com, birchlane.com, and perigold.com. The Wayfair Mastercard can also be used anywhere Mastercard is accepted.


    Additional Perks:
  • No annual fee
  • No interest financing if paid in full up to 24
  • months on qualifying orders


    Earn Wayfair Rewards on qualifying purchases everywhere else you shop
  • 3% at grocery stores
  • 2% on online purchases
  • 1% everywhere else
    • How do I get free shipping?
    Wayfair offers free shipping on orders $35 or more. This applies to all items- including heavy load home items, furniture, bedroom, kitchen and much more. For orders under $35, shipping is a flat-rate of $4.99.
    What are the perks for signing up for Wayfair Professional?
    Sign up for the Wayfair Professional Program and enjoy exclusive coupons! All business shoppers and trade professionals are eligible. Coupons valid only for first-time Wayfair professional purchases.


    Coupons:
  • $25 Off $200
  • $50 Off $500
  • $100 Off $1,000
    • What is their return policy?
    Wayfair accepts most items for a refund or store credit within 30 days of delivery. Return shipping costs apply and the items must be in their original condition and packaging.


    Excluded items: Clearance items: clearance items, gift cards, personalized items, bundled items at discounted rates, e.g. “5 for $25” (unless the entire bundle is returned), items you have already assembled, items marked “non-returnable” on the sale page and open box items.


    Currently, return services may be delayed as a result of COVID-19 safety measures.
    What kind of special discounts are always available?
    Most evergreen discounts come with a Wayfair Registry account. This includes free shipping for all gifts and a 20% completion discount which is valid for 6 months after this big day! You can also earn a $50 coupon when you invite engaged couples to Wayfair Registry and they receive their first gift.