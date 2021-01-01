ship free. Plus, get a 20% completion discount (was 10%) for 6 months after the big day!



When will I receive my 20% completion discount code?

Your completion discount will be available to use the day after your wedding date.



Completion Discount Details:

Qualifying registries must be created at least 30 days before the listed event date, and must receive at least one purchase made by a guest.



The 20% discount will be automatically applied at checkout.



Completion discount only applies to eligible items that were not purchased from the registry before the wedding date



Exclusions apply.



You have six months to use your discount on as many orders as you like



Up to a combined value of $20,000.



Once your promo code expires, you will not be eligible to receive a new completion discount for 2 years.

Additional Perks:

One-time-use promo code for 10% off your next order

Customizable Checklist

Group Gifting

One-on-One Guidance

Free Returns



