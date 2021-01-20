Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Wendys Coupons and Coupon Discounts

FREE GIFT
Sale

Free Breakfast Baconator w/ Any Purchase (app Exclusive)

Wendy's is offering a Breakfast Baconator for free with any purchase via the appMore
Get Deal
1 comment - Expires 12/27/20
Sale

$2 Frosty Key Tags Return To Wendy’s

Starting 11/23/20-1/21/21 Redeemable By 12/31/21More
Get Deal
1 comment
Sale

Official Wendys Offers & Coupons

Get Deal
Sale

The New Classic Chicken in The Classic 2 for $5

We took the 2 for $5 you know and love and made it a deal you’ll know and love even more with our new Classic Chicken.

So that’s any two of a Dave’s Single®, Spicy Chicken, 10 PC Nugg, or the new Classic Chicken for just $5. This deal is an instant classic.More
Get Deal
1 used today
FREE GIFT
Sale

Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit Free with Any Purchase.

If you’re reading this, it’s morning. And if it’s morning, you can get a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit free with any purchase.

Like, you could be eating it just a few minutes from now. Think about how happy that’ll make you. Ok. Stop thinking and go start your day with this freebie.More
Get Deal
$3 OFF
Sale

$3 Off Any Mobile Order Over $15-Wendy's Rewards

-Offer valid for a limited time only at participating U.S.More
Get Deal

Related Stores

129,687 subscribers
77,377 subscribers
5,039 subscribers
55,778 subscribers

Popular Stores

422,347 subscribers
176,973 subscribers
476,557 subscribers
421,522 subscribers

About Wendys

Wendy's is the real choice in fast food delivering quality fresh food with real ingredients.