5% OFF
Sale

Extra 5% Off & Free Shipping On $55+ | Zulily+

Zulily+ is offering an all-new subscription service! Get 5% off & free shipping orders of $55 or more! Pay just $50 for an entire year to enjoy this discount plus many more insider perks!More
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping Events

Zulily offers free shipping on select events! Check this page for the current offers.More
15% OFF
Sale

1 comment
15% OFF
Sale
Extra 15% Off Apple Event

Get an extra 15% off Apple products at Zulily! Save on laptops, Apple TV, iPhones, AirPods & more! Must click through this link to activate the 15% discount. Shipping fees vary.More
1 used today - Expires 8/17/21
15% OFF
Sale

Up to 80% Off 4 Piece Sheet Sets + Extra 15% Off

Must click through this link to activate your offer.More
Expires 8/16/21
15% OFF
Sale
Adidas Kids Starting At $9.99 + Extra 15% Off

Must click through this link to activate your offer.More
Expires 8/16/21
70% OFF
Sale
Up to 70% Off Vera Bradley

Choose from a selection of Travel Bags, Totes, Backpacks, Handbags, Duffel Bags, and More!More
Expires 8/16/21
Sale

Deals Under $10

Everything here is at an incredible deal.More
1 comment
10% OFF
Sale

10% Off Teacher Discount

Verify your educator status with us to be enrolled in a free Zulily Teacher Program subscription. You'll unlock 10% off at checkout on every order you place for 90 days.More
80% OFF
Sale

Up to 80% Off Back to School

Save on apparel, tech and more!More
60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off The Return of Epic Deals!

Epic Deals has returned to Zulily! Get discounts of up to 60% off on apparel, accessories, sporting good and more. Shipping fees vary.More
$15 OFF
Sale

$15 Off First Purchase | Zulily Credit Card

Zulily credit card is here! If you're a frequent shopper at zulily.com, consider applying for their credit card and once approved, you'll get $15 off your first purchase. Perks of being a zulily credit card member:
  • $15 off first credit card purchase
  • No annual fee
  • Exclusive cardholder coupons and offers
More
80% OFF
Sale

Up to 80% Off Zulily Sale & Daily Deals

No coupon code is needed for all of Zulily's limited time daily sale and clearance events. Events are updated on a daily basis from tons of your favorite brands - Nike, New Balance, Lancome, UGG, Kate Spade, Cuisinart and much more. Save up to 80% off or more your favorite brands with Zulily's limited time sale events now!More
5 comments
15% OFF
Sale

80% OFF
Sale

Up to 80% Off One-Day Deals

Zulily is offering One-Day Deals! Save on apparel, home goods, gifts and more. Act quickly because these go fast. Shipping fees vary.More
80% OFF
Sale

Up to 80% Off The Athletic Shop

Zulily is offering Up to 80% Off The Athletic Shop! Save on Adidas, Bally, Marika and more.More
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Martha Stewart Shop

60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off The Levi's Shop

Shop Levi's styles for men, women and kids!More
80% OFF
Sale

Up to 80% Off New Essentials for Home & Beyond

55% OFF
Sale

Up to 55% Off The Pop Culture Shop

Shop Zulily's The Pop culture Shop featuring popular brands including Disney, Marvel Harry Potter and more!More
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping On 9+ Items or Up to $7.99 Off Shipping Under 9 Items

Zulily is offering free shipping when you add 9+ items to your cart. Or, for every additional item you add to your basket, you'll get $1 off shipping.

Note: Minimum of 2 items must be in basket to get $1 off. Exclusions apply.More
80% OFF
Sale

Up to 80% Off Last Chance Deals

See all of Zulily's Last Chance Offers on events that are ending on that exact day! The page is updated daily with new events and items discounted as much as 80% off.

Whether you're searching for the perfect gift or just browsing, Zulily offers a wide range of products from baby and maternity, plus size fashion, kitchen appliances to wine gifts, lingerie, toys and much more.More
1 comment
Sale

$15 Credit | Refer A Friend

Invite more, earn more! $15 will be applied when your friend's first order ships.More
3 comments
15% OFF
Sale

Sale

Trending Deals

Been on zulily often? They carry some of the most popular items of the year with trending deals featured and discounted.More
4 comments
40% OFF
Sale
Up To 40% Off Classroom Uniforms

Founded in 1995, Classroom Uniforms offers an extensive line of innovative, stylish uniform apparel for students and staff.More
Expires 8/16/21
Sale

12% Cashback With Your Online Purchases

Limited Time! Sign up with DealsPlus or log in to earn your cashback! Just click through any link from DealsPlus to Zulily (including this coupon) and your purchase will be tracked. Once you earn $15 you can cash out with PayPal or convert your earnings to Bitcoin!More
85% OFF
Sale

Up to 85% Off Women's Apparel

Shop steals in women's apparel with prices $7.99 and under! Shipping fees vary.More
15% OFF
Sale

70% OFF
Sale

Up to 70% Off Skincare & Beauty

Check back on this zulily health and beauty page for savings up to 70% off on debuting and high end brands like Lancome, Dior, Clinique and more. Can't find a brand you like? Check back weekly for new events and brands! Zulily update their deal events by the week so you're sure to discover something new.More
Sale

MTV Graphic Tees From $11.99

80% OFF
Sale

Up to 80% Off Baby & Maternity

Shopping for baby shower or maternity clothes? Take a look at these zulily events for deals on baby cribs, furniture, clothing, shoes and more. Spot baby favorite characters Disney Frozen, Mickey and Minnie and more.More
55% OFF
Sale

Up to 55% Off The Graphics Shop

65% OFF
Sale

Up to 65% Off The Sneaker Shop

Get up to 65% off at The Sneaker Shop at Zulily! Shop brands such as Skechers, Puma, New Balance and more. Shipping fees vary.More
85% OFF
Sale

Up to 85% Off The Sun & Swim Shop

Enjoy savings of up to 85% in Zulily's Sun & Swim Shop! Shipping fees vary.More
1 comment - Expires 9/8/21
70% OFF
Sale

Up to 70% Off The Organization Shop

Get your home in order! Zulily is offering up to 70% off in The Organization Shop. Shipping fees vary.More
80% OFF
Sale

Up to 80% Off Welcome Baby Shop

80% OFF
Sale

Up to 80% Off Plus Size Sale

Zulily is a central hub for tons of unique women's plus size brands. Shop from plus size dresses, jackets, tops, and outerwear, to jeans, lingerie and more.More
1 comment
80% OFF
Sale

Up to 80% Off Women's Apparel, Shoe & More

Enjoy up to 80% off when you shop all event deals for women at zulily.com. Check back daily for fresh events featuring your favorite brands like Tory Burch, Michael Kors, MAC, and more!More
4 comments
55% OFF
Sale

Up to 55% Off Outdoor Living & Garden Shop

Spruce up your space by browsing the Outdoor Living & Garden Shop at Zulily! Shop plants, decor, furniture and more. Shipping fees may vary.More
65% OFF
Sale

Up to 65% Off The Beauty & Wellness Shop

Zulily is now featuring The Beauty & Wellness Shop! Shop skin care and makeup products from top brands like Perricone MD, philosophy, and more! Shipping fees vary.More
Sale

Ready to Ship Items

Shop Ready to Ship items for huge discounts on apparel, shoes, accessories, beauty, home items, and baby/kids deals. All Ready-to-Ship items are marked with a special icon and will ship out as early as today or tomorrow. No code is needed. Get all your holiday shopping before Christmas now!More
1 comment
50% OFF
Sale

50% Off Helly Hansen

Sale

LEGO From $8.98

Zulily FAQ
What is this brand about?
Zulily features tons of sale events daily on fashion, toys, beauty, electronics, sports and outdoor gear, and so much more. Sales can change daily and last anywhere from a few hours to several days. Some products you won't find anywhere else. The retailer trys to deliver the biggest discounts and will price match if you find lower prices at Amazon or Walmart.
What are the best offers and coupons?
Zulily features sales with savings of up to 80% off and more. Although promo codes are very rare, everything shown on the website is already offered at a discounted price. Watch out for seasonal sales for special discounts. Free shipping offers are popular and don't come around often.
Is there free shipping?
Zulily shipping fees start at $5.99 and can vary depending on individual sellers. If you order multiple times in one day, you only have to pay shipping on your first order. Place an order with paid shipping from Friday through Sunday and unlock free shipping on all orders made during that weekend.



Zulily also offers free shipping when you purchase nine or more items and features free shipping events.
Is there a rewards program?
Join the Zulily+ membership program for just $30 a year and receive 10% off all purchases made the entire year. Members also get access to other exclusive deals. You can also upgrade your membership and pay $50 annually to get an extra 15% off all purchases made the first year.



Zulily also offers a credit card. Open a new account and get $15 off your first order and 3 Smart-pays.
Is there a special email or text signup offer?
You must enter an email address to shop Zulily. It's free to join and you'll receive updates on upcoming sales and promotions.
Does the store have a referral program?
Invite friends and family to shop at Zulily. Get a personal link to send them and you'll receive a $15 credit when your referrals click on your link and make a purchase. Your credit will show in your Zulily account once your friend's order ships.