Zulily credit card is here! If you're a frequent shopper at zulily.com, consider applying for their credit card and once approved, you'll get $15 off your first purchase. Perks of being a zulily credit card member:
No coupon code is needed for all of Zulily's limited time daily sale and clearance events. Events are updated on a daily basis from tons of your favorite brands - Nike, New Balance, Lancome, UGG, Kate Spade, Cuisinart and much more. Save up to 80% off or more your favorite brands with Zulily's limited time sale events now!More
See all of Zulily's Last Chance Offers on events that are ending on that exact day! The page is updated daily with new events and items discounted as much as 80% off.
Whether you're searching for the perfect gift or just browsing, Zulily offers a wide range of products from baby and maternity, plus size fashion, kitchen appliances to wine gifts, lingerie, toys and much more.More
Check back on this zulily health and beauty page for savings up to 70% off on debuting and high end brands like Lancome, Dior, Clinique and more. Can't find a brand you like? Check back weekly for new events and brands! Zulily update their deal events by the week so you're sure to discover something new.More
Shopping for baby shower or maternity clothes? Take a look at these zulily events for deals on baby cribs, furniture, clothing, shoes and more. Spot baby favorite characters Disney Frozen, Mickey and Minnie and more.More
Shop Ready to Ship items for huge discounts on apparel, shoes, accessories, beauty, home items, and baby/kids deals. All Ready-to-Ship items are marked with a special icon and will ship out as early as today or tomorrow. No code is needed. Get all your holiday shopping before Christmas now!More
Zulily features tons of sale events daily on fashion, toys, beauty, electronics, sports and outdoor gear, and so much more. Sales can change daily and last anywhere from a few hours to several days. Some products you won't find anywhere else. The retailer trys to deliver the biggest discounts and will price match if you find lower prices at Amazon or Walmart.
What are the best offers and coupons?
Zulily features sales with savings of up to 80% off and more. Although promo codes are very rare, everything shown on the website is already offered at a discounted price. Watch out for seasonal sales for special discounts. Free shipping offers are popular and don't come around often.
Is there free shipping?
Zulily shipping fees start at $5.99 and can vary depending on individual sellers. If you order multiple times in one day, you only have to pay shipping on your first order. Place an order with paid shipping from Friday through Sunday and unlock free shipping on all orders made during that weekend.
Zulily also offers free shipping when you purchase nine or more items and features free shipping events.
Is there a rewards program?
Join the Zulily+ membership program for just $30 a year and receive 10% off all purchases made the entire year. Members also get access to other exclusive deals. You can also upgrade your membership and pay $50 annually to get an extra 15% off all purchases made the first year.
Zulily also offers a credit card. Open a new account and get $15 off your first order and 3 Smart-pays.
Is there a special email or text signup offer?
You must enter an email address to shop Zulily. It's free to join and you'll receive updates on upcoming sales and promotions.
Does the store have a referral program?
Invite friends and family to shop at Zulily. Get a personal link to send them and you'll receive a $15 credit when your referrals click on your link and make a purchase. Your credit will show in your Zulily account once your friend's order ships.