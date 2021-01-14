Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
0% APR for 18-Months w/ Citi Diamond Preferred
1h ago
Looking to pay off credit card debt? Or, are you planning on making a big ticket purchase any time soon? Well, consider applying for a Citi Diamond Preferred Card to receive 0% Intro APR for 18-months! Balance transfer debt on your other cards to this single card to consolidate your debt and help you cut down on the amount of interest you pay each billing cycle.

Key Benefits:
  • 0% Intro APR for 18 months on purchases
  • 0% Intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers
  • No Annual Fee

After the 18-months the variable APR will be 14.74% - 24.74% depending on your creditworthiness.

Because of the 0% APR for 18-months this card is a great way to tackle any credit card debt you've either racked up or plan on racking up in the future.

Things to Know:
  • Being approved for this card does require having a credit score between 720-850.
  • Balance Transfer Fee: Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer (whichever is greater).
  • Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening to qualify for the 0% APR.

savings Credit Cards bank debt Bank Account citi bank Citi saving tips
