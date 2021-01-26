JetBlue
Right now, earn 50,000 Bonus Points after you open a new JetBlue Plus Card and spend $1,000 on purchases and pay the annual fee in full within the first 90 days from account opening. Plus, earn additional 50,000 Bonus Points after you spend $6,000 on purchases within the first 12 months. That's 100,000 Bonus Points in total for free!
JetBlue Plus Card Benefits:
Plus, with your JetBlue Plus Card, you'll have access to these TrueBlue program benefits:
Note: annual fee is $99.
