eBay

eBay

Free $150 Credit w/ $500 Purchase via ebay Mastercard
Aug 10, 2020
Expires : 08/21/20
Right now, ebay is offering a $150 statement credit for free on your purchase of $500 when you open a new eBay Mastercard and make your purchase within 30 days form account opening.

Apply for your eBay Mastercard here.

eBay Mastercard Benefits:
  • Earn 5x points for the entire year (after spending $1,000)
  • Earn 2x points per $1 spent on gas, restaurants, & groceries
  • Earn 3x points per $1 spent on eBay (up to $1,000)
  • Earn 1x points per $1 spent on all other purchases

