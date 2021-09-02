This amazing offer is back! Southwest is now offering a Companion Pass + 30,000 Bonus Points for free when you sign-up for a Southwest Rapid Rewards Card and spend $5,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening.



What is a Companion Pass?

With your Companion Pass, you can choose one companion to travel for free with you on every flight through 2/28/22! Just pay taxes and fees from $5.60 one-way on the other ticket.



This Offer is Valid w/ These Cards:

Rapid Rewards Plus Card



Rapid Rewards Premier Card



Rapid Rewards Priority Card