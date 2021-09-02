Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free Companion Pass + 30,000 Bonus Points!
2h ago
Expires : 02/28/21
This amazing offer is back! Southwest is now offering a Companion Pass + 30,000 Bonus Points for free when you sign-up for a Southwest Rapid Rewards Card and spend $5,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening.

What is a Companion Pass?
With your Companion Pass, you can choose one companion to travel for free with you on every flight through 2/28/22! Just pay taxes and fees from $5.60 one-way on the other ticket.

This Offer is Valid w/ These Cards:

