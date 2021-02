American Express is offering select members up to $20 statement credit when they make $10+ monthly purchases at qualifying US restaurants using their Amex credit card.



Note: not all cardmembers qualify for this offer.



Offer Details:

Spend $10, $15, $20 or more each month in purchases at US restaurants (includes take-out and delivery) through 12/31/21



Earn either $10, $15 or $20 Statement Credit



Earn up to a total of $110, $165, $220 in statement credits