25% OFF
25% OFF
Code

Extra 25% Off Sitewide

Valid on both full-price and sale items. Enter this code at checkout to redeem your offer.

Note: Exclusions apply.
Get Coupon Code
9 used today
$15 OFF
Code

Extra $15 Off $75+

Get an extra $15 off your purchase of $75 or more when you use this code at online checkout.

Note: Exclusions apply.
Get Coupon Code
2 used today - 2 comments
$20 OFF
Code

Extra $20 Off $100+

Get an extra $20 off your purchase of $100 or more when you use this code at online checkout.

Note: Exclusions apply.
Get Coupon Code
2 used today
25% OFF
Sale

Extra 25% Off Select Sandals

Free shipping available on orders of $55+

Note: Select Styles. Limited time only
Get Deal
20% OFF
Sale

25% Off Crocs Coupon | Crocs Club Sign Up

Sign up for Crocs Club today and you will get a free 20% 25% off Crocs coupon code to use on a future purchase (no exclusions!). Plus, on the anniversary of you account creation you will receive a personal promo code for $15 off $50!
Note:
  • Offer is valid for first time registration only.
  • Code will be emailed within 24 hours.
  • Offer cannot be combined with other offers.
  • Code will expire 30 days after sign up.
  • Offer valid while supplies last.
  • Offer not valid on previous purchases.
Get Deal
4 comments
50% OFF
Sale

Official Crocs Coupons & Promotions

Check out the current Crocs coupons and promotions on this page!

Note: These coupon codes, offers, and deals are valid online at crocs.com only.

Popular Crocs Coupons:
  • 30% Off Sitewide
  • $15 Off $75+
  • $20 Off $100+
  • Extra 50% Off Select Styles
  • Buy One, Get One Sitewide
  • Seasonal/Holiday Sitewide Sales
Get Deal
$15 OFF
Code

Extra $15 Off $75+

Get an extra $15 off your purchase of $75 or more when you use this code at online checkout.

Note: Exclusions apply.
Get Coupon Code
25% OFF
Sale

25% Off Student Discount

Unlock 25% student discount at Crocs with Student Beans. Register with to verify your student status.
Get Deal
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Economy Shipping On $50+

Crocs offer free shipping on any order over $50! No code necessary. Plus, get free returns on any order.
Get Deal
15% OFF
Sale

15% Off Your Next Purchase | Email Sign Up

Get the latest scoop on new arrivals, sales, special offers and receive 15% off your next purchase
Get Deal
60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off Crocs Sale

Browse through the Crocs sale section to save up to 60% off your purchase. Sometimes you'll find a Crocs coupon code available at select times so check DealsPlus frequently for extra savings. Stay updated with all the best coupons and promo codes here.
Get Deal
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off New Markdowns

Crocs new shoes on sale! Shop their new markdowns for the best shoe styles at a great price! Find new shoes for less at Crocs.
Get Deal
15% OFF
Sale

15% Off Teacher Discount

Verified Teachers get 15% Off All Full-Priced Styles at Crocs.com! Some exclusions apply.
Get Deal

Crocs FAQ
About Crocs
Crocs offers the most comfortable shoes, sandals, flip flops and boots for women, men, and kids of all ages. Created in 2002, they are now available in over 90 countries and in over 300 styles, with a wide variety of shoes that are perfect for every season. Find up to 20% off Crocs coupon codes, printable coupons and sales here at DealsPlus to ensure you save on every purchase online or in-store.

What are the best Crocs coupons?

There are often online coupon codes for specific shoes, like 30% off Crocs Classics, get 2 pairs of shoes for $20, save 25% off kids sandals, etc. However the best coupons offer sitewide discounts such as an extra 25% off everything including, already discounted items in Crocs Outlet Sale. By using this code on top of these discounted items, you can save up to 80% off total.

Sign up for email alerts to get a one-time-use 20% off coupon, which is exclusively for you. This is the best way to get notified of all sales, coupons and new styles, as new offers and products are available on a regular basis.

Free shipping applies to all orders of $24.99 or more. No coupons are required to get this offer.

How do I use my coupon?

For online shopping:
    1. Click â€œPromo Codeâ€ to copy the code off DealsPlus.
    2. Add all items to your cart.
    3. When youâ€™re at the checkout process, enter the code where it says â€œpromo or coupon code.â€â€™
    4. Click â€œapplyâ€ and your discount will be calculated into your final price.


For in-store shopping: Show your printable coupon directly off your mobile phone, or print it out to show it to the cashier.

How can I save the most money?

Crocs Outlet Sales are the best way to save on everything, from womenâ€™s shoes, high heels and boots, menâ€™s flip flops and sneakers, Crocs classics and kidsâ€™ sandals, to baby clogs and Mary Janes. New sale arrivals are available every few weeks, so we suggest you shop online, where plenty of online codes are available. Stack any of our 20-25% off coupons to get the cheapest price possible.

Be sure to check back at DealsPlus, as new Crocs coupons, sales and offers are available every week.