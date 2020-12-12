What are the best CVS coupons?

How do I use my coupon code?

Add item(s) to your cart.



At check out, locate the ' Coupon Code ' box, paste code and hit apply.

Note : some coupon codes are reserved for ExtraCare Cardholders only. Simply enter your card number in the area below to verify your eligibility for specific codes.



' box, paste code and hit apply. Discount should be reflected at the top of page.

What are the best CVS sales?

How else can I save money?

Other shopping tips:

CVS is the second major pharmacy chain in the United States with over 7,000 stores across the country. However, they're more than just a drugstore. Shoppers get access to prescription drugs, health information and medical care from a pharmacy and drug store brand name you know and trust, in addition to affordable beauty products, personal care, home items, and even photos. In fact, their photo department has become so popular that nowadays, you can get quick and inexpensive photo prints including passport photo services, enlargements, custom gifts, and more. Best of all, there always at least 5 or more CVS Photo coupons and deals at all times for savings of up to 60% off! Just check back on this page for all the latest CVS coupons, promo codes, and offers found by the DealsPlus and CVS community.Be on the lookout for 25-30% off coupon codes! Those are the best and work on pretty much everything excluding photo products. Their photo section has their own exclusive promotions that work only in that specific department and can offer codes for up to 60% off! If you're a new customer about to make your first purchase, you get a $5 off $20 offer (requires the CVS ExtraCare card).You can also find more specific offers like printable coupons that work on beauty products, vitamins, or home items. However, we suggest that you take advantage of those 20% off, 25% off, and 30% off promo codes. They're available online only, offer larger discounts, and you get free shipping as long as you spend $49 or more.To redeem your CVS code:Shoppers can find their top sales events on cvs.com homepage or checkout the myWeekly ad for in-store savings and exclusive ExtraCare cardholder discounts.: The CVS ExtraCare card allows you to earn rewards on every purchase you make. Plus, you'll get personalized coupons, access to sale prices automatically, and additional savings with ExtraCare emails. Signup is free, so you have nothing to lose!Did you know CVS offers a Veterans Advantage discount where America's veteran and next of kin are eligible to save 20% off every purchase online? Take advantage of your veterans discount here and at many other stores! They're available at countless retailers.You can visit CVS Minute Clinic for more local services like eyelash lengthening (bet you didn't know they have that!), ear wax removal, pink eye, flu shots and much more.