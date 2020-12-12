Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
20% OFF
20% Off All CVS Health Brand Products

Save 20% off all CVS health brand items when you enter this promo code at checkout!

Note: Some exclusions apply.More
1 used today
$15 OFF
Extra $15 Off $75+

Note: Exclusions Apply.More
1 used today - Expires 12/13/20
$2 OFF
$2 Off $5+ Essential Vitamins

10% OFF
10% Off First Purchase | Extracare BeautyClub

Plus, get $3 ExtraBucks Rewards every time you spend $30+ on beauty items.More
FREE GIFT
Buy One, Get One Free Select Immunity Support Items

CVS is offering buy one, get one free on select immunity support items! No coupon code is required, discount automatically applied.More
$10 Promo Reward Every Month | CarePass

CVS Weekly Ad

Shopping in-store at CVS? Check out their weekly ad where you can always find discounts on select items. Occasionally, you will find $10 ExtraBucks Rewards when you spend $30 on some products. You can also sometimes even find online coupons through the weekly ad!

If you're a frequent CVS shopper, you might want to consider signing up for an ExtraCare card. You will then earn 2% back in ExtraBucks Rewards every time you use your ExtraCare card. Plus, you can get additional savings on select items when you use your card at checkout.

You can also get savings, rewards, and more sent straight to your inbox when you sign up for CVS exclusive emails. Even better, you can enter your ExtraCare card number to receive personalized ExtraCare offers.

If you're shopping online, you can always get deals on thousands of items every week by shopping CVS's online deals section. For the best offers, sign up for DealsPlus emails and you will get coupons and deals sent straight to your inbox!More
7 comments
20% OFF
Extra 20% Off Entire Purchase | Veterans Advantage Credit Card

Earn Up to $50 ExtraBucks Rewards

Join ExtraCare pharmacy & health rewards and earn up to $50 in ExtraBucks rewards!More
Earn $10 ExtraBucks Rewards When You Spend $30 On Select Items

Expires 12/31/20
20% OFF
Up to 20% Off + Free Shipping | Auto Delivery

CVS is offering up to 20% off when you use CVS's auto delivery. Even better, you will get free shipping and automatic delivery every time.

How to Save:
  • Look for the Ship & Save Eligible Icon
  • Schedule How Often You'd Like to Receive Them
  • Items Will get Automatically Delivered

Are you shopping in-store? One great way to save at CVS is through their weekly ad. Here, you will always find current coupons for hundreds of items. Plus, you can find ExtraBucks rewards and even online coupons.More
$15 ExtraBucks Rewards When You Buy 1 Select Crest Whitening Products

Expires 12/12/20
$4 ExtraBucks Rewards When You Spend $12 Select L'Oreal Products

Expires 12/12/20
50% OFF
Buy, 1 Get 1 50% Off Select CVS Health Pain Products

Expires 12/12/20
50% OFF
Buy 1, Get 1 50% Off Select CVS Health Oral Care Products

Expires 12/12/20
$10 ExtraBucks Rewards When You Spend $30 On Select Products

Expires 12/13/20
$15 OFF
$3 ExtraBucks When You Spend $15 Off CVS Health Allergy Products

2 used today - Expires 12/12/20
50% OFF
Buy 1, Get 1 50% Off Select CVS Health Cold Products

Expires 12/12/20
$25 ExtraBucks Rewards When You Buy 1 Select Oral B Power Toothbrush Products

Expires 12/12/20
$5 ExtraBucks Rewards When You Buy 2 Select Maybelline Products

Expires 12/12/20
Only $29.99 + Get $10 Extrabucks When You Spend $45 On Select Olay Products

Expires 12/12/20
40% OFF
Buy 1, Get 1 40% Off Select Listerine Products

Expires 12/12/20
40% OFF
Buy 1, Get 1 40% Off On Select Neutrogena, CeraVe, Cetaphil, Aquaphor and La Roche Posay Products

Expires 12/12/20
50% OFF
Buy, 1 Get 1 50% Off Select CVS Health NRT Products

Expires 12/12/20
20% OFF
20% Off Contact Lenses

About CVS

CVS is the second major pharmacy chain in the United States with over 7,000 stores across the country. However, they're more than just a drugstore. Shoppers get access to prescription drugs, health information and medical care from a pharmacy and drug store brand name you know and trust, in addition to affordable beauty products, personal care, home items, and even photos. In fact, their photo department has become so popular that nowadays, you can get quick and inexpensive photo prints including passport photo services, enlargements, custom gifts, and more. Best of all, there always at least 5 or more CVS Photo coupons and deals at all times for savings of up to 60% off! Just check back on this page for all the latest CVS coupons, promo codes, and offers found by the DealsPlus and CVS community.

What are the best CVS coupons?


Be on the lookout for 25-30% off coupon codes! Those are the best and work on pretty much everything excluding photo products. Their photo section has their own exclusive promotions that work only in that specific department and can offer codes for up to 60% off! If you're a new customer about to make your first purchase, you get a $5 off $20 offer (requires the CVS ExtraCare card).

You can also find more specific offers like printable coupons that work on beauty products, vitamins, or home items. However, we suggest that you take advantage of those 20% off, 25% off, and 30% off promo codes. They're available online only, offer larger discounts, and you get free shipping as long as you spend $49 or more.

How do I use my coupon code?


To redeem your CVS code:
  • Add item(s) to your cart.
  • At check out, locate the 'Coupon Code' box, paste code and hit apply.
    • Note: some coupon codes are reserved for ExtraCare Cardholders only. Simply enter your card number in the area below to verify your eligibility for specific codes.

  • Discount should be reflected at the top of page.


What are the best CVS sales?


Shoppers can find their top sales events on cvs.com homepage or checkout the myWeekly ad for in-store savings and exclusive ExtraCare cardholder discounts.

About their rewards program: The CVS ExtraCare card allows you to earn rewards on every purchase you make. Plus, you'll get personalized coupons, access to sale prices automatically, and additional savings with ExtraCare emails. Signup is free, so you have nothing to lose!

How else can I save money?

Did you know CVS offers a Veterans Advantage discount where America's veteran and next of kin are eligible to save 20% off every purchase online? Take advantage of your veterans discount here and at many other stores! They're available at countless retailers.

Other shopping tips:


You can visit CVS Minute Clinic for more local services like eyelash lengthening (bet you didn't know they have that!), ear wax removal, pink eye, flu shots and much more.