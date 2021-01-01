Home Coupons Stores Cashback
Coupon of the Day
$10 OFF
Extra $10 Off $60+

CVS is offering an extra $10 off orders of $60 or more! Valid on both full-price and sale items. Enter this code during online checkout to redeem your offer. Free shipping on $35.

Note: Exclusions apply.More
36 used today - Expires 7/31/21
Free $10 Cashback with First CVS In-store Purchase via PayPal or Venmo

Note: Offer can be modified or terminated at any timeMore
1 comment
10% OFF
10% Off First Purchase | Extracare BeautyClub

Plus, get $3 ExtraBucks Rewards every time you spend $30+ on beauty items.More
$10 Promo Reward Every Month | CarePass

Plus, get 20% off CVS Health brand items!More
CVS Weekly Ad

Shopping in-store at CVS? Check out their weekly ad where you can always find discounts on select items. Occasionally, you will find $10 ExtraBucks Rewards when you spend $30 on some products. You can also sometimes even find online coupons through the weekly ad!

If you're a frequent CVS shopper, you might want to consider signing up for an ExtraCare card. You will then earn 2% back in ExtraBucks Rewards every time you use your ExtraCare card. Plus, you can get additional savings on select items when you use your card at checkout.

You can also get savings, rewards, and more sent straight to your inbox when you sign up for CVS exclusive emails. Even better, you can enter your ExtraCare card number to receive personalized ExtraCare offers.

If you're shopping online, you can always get deals on thousands of items every week by shopping CVS's online deals section. For the best offers, sign up for DealsPlus emails and you will get coupons and deals sent straight to your inbox!More
1 used today - 7 comments
20% OFF
Extra 20% Off Entire Purchase | Veterans Advantage Credit Card

2% Back in ExtraBucks Rewards Every Time You Shop

ExtraCare just got even better! Get 2% back in ExtraBucks Rewards every time you shop.More
Expires 7/31/21
30% OFF
Up to 30% Off Facial Products

Treat yourself to skin care savings.More
Expires 7/31/21
$2 OFF
$2 Off $5+ Vitamins

1 used today
40% OFF
40% Off Photo Cards & Gifts

1 used today
4x6 Photo Prints For $0.13

1 used today
50% OFF
50% Off Photo Canvas Prints, Panels & More

1 used today
50% OFF
Up to 50% Off Photo Wall Tiles

1 used today
20% OFF
20% Off Select CVS Health Brand Products

30% OFF
Extra 30% Off Sitewide

40% OFF
40% Off Canvas Photos

Earn Up to $50 ExtraBucks Rewards

Join ExtraCare pharmacy & health rewards and earn up to $50 in ExtraBucks rewards!More
20% OFF
Up to 20% Off + Free Shipping | Auto Delivery

CVS is offering up to 20% off when you use CVS's auto delivery. Even better, you will get free shipping and automatic delivery every time.

How to Save:
  • Look for the Ship & Save Eligible Icon
  • Schedule How Often You'd Like to Receive Them
  • Items Will get Automatically Delivered

Are you shopping in-store? One great way to save at CVS is through their weekly ad. Here, you will always find current coupons for hundreds of items. Plus, you can find ExtraBucks rewards and even online coupons.More
FREE GIFT
Coupon verified!

Free CVS Health Acetaminophen or Ibuprofen

CVS ExtraCare Rewards members can get a free CVS Health Acetaminophen or Ibuprofen with the CVS app! Download or open the app and visit the 'Deals & Rewards' category to claim yours!More
1 used today - 1 comment - Expires 7/31/21
FREE SHIPPING
Free Shipping On $65+

FREE GIFT
Buy 1 Get 1 Free Select, Nature's Bounty Vitamins

Expires 7/31/21
$6 ExtraBucks When You Spend $18 On Select CoverGirl

Expires 7/31/21
$5 ExtraBucks When You Spend $15 On Select NYX Professional Makeup

Expires 7/31/21
2 for $14 or $7.99 Each On Select Clarior Hair Color Products

Expires 7/31/21
50% OFF
Buy 1, Get 1 50% Off Select CVS Health Vitamins

Expires 7/31/21
50% OFF
Buy 1, Get 1 50% Off Select Nature's Made Vitamins

Expires 7/31/21
FREE GIFT
Buy 1 Get 1 Free Select, Sundown

Expires 7/31/21
$5 ExtraBucks When You Buy 2 Select Maybelline Products

Expires 7/31/21
50% OFF
BOGO 50% Off Select Centrum and Emergen-C Products

You can use 473705 and 484908 with ExtraCare® cardMore
CVS FAQ
What is this brand about?
CVS is one of the premier pharmacy chains in the United States. There are more than 7,000 locations across the nation. Customers can pick up prescriptions, get health advice and medical care. The retailer also sells other products, from groceries, beauty items, personal care items and more. Their photo department is also popular with clients.
Is there a rewards program?
Join the ExtraCare rewards program at CVS for free! Save on health and beauty, plus earn rewards back on every purchase. You can use ExtraBucks earned to get more discounts on purchases. The retailer also occasionally offers special coupon codes for members.
What are the best offers and coupons?
The best offer we've seen has been for an extra 40% off one item. This does not come around often. Other notable discounts are coupon codes for an extra $10 off with minimum purchases. You can find great deals included in the weekly ad and if you're an ExtraCare rewards member, you'll have access to loads of savings and perks every time you shop.