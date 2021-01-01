



If you're a frequent CVS shopper, you might want to consider signing up for an ExtraCare card. You will then earn 2% back in ExtraBucks Rewards every time you use your ExtraCare card. Plus, you can get additional savings on select items when you use your card at checkout.



You can also get savings, rewards, and more sent straight to your inbox when you sign up for CVS exclusive emails. Even better, you can enter your ExtraCare card number to receive personalized ExtraCare offers.



If you're shopping online, you can always get deals on thousands of items every week by shopping CVS's online deals section. For the best offers, sign up for DealsPlus emails and you will get coupons and deals sent straight to your inbox! Shopping in-store at CVS? Check out their weekly ad where you can always find discounts on select items. Occasionally, you will find $10 ExtraBucks Rewards when you spend $30 on some products. You can also sometimes even find online coupons through the weekly ad!