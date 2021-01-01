Shopping in-store at CVS? Check out their weekly ad where you can always find discounts on select items. Occasionally, you will find $10 ExtraBucks Rewards when you spend $30 on some products. You can also sometimes even find online coupons through the weekly ad!
If you're a frequent CVS shopper, you might want to consider signing up for an ExtraCare card. You will then earn 2% back in ExtraBucks Rewards every time you use your ExtraCare card. Plus, you can get additional savings on select items when you use your card at checkout.
You can also get savings, rewards, and more sent straight to your inbox when you sign up for CVS exclusive emails. Even better, you can enter your ExtraCare card number to receive personalized ExtraCare offers.
If you're shopping online, you can always get deals on thousands of items every week by shopping CVS's online deals section. For the best offers, sign up for DealsPlus emails and you will get coupons and deals sent straight to your inbox!More
CVS is offering up to 20% off when you use CVS's auto delivery. Even better, you will get free shipping and automatic delivery every time.
How to Save:
Look for the Ship & Save Eligible Icon
Schedule How Often You'd Like to Receive Them
Items Will get Automatically Delivered
Are you shopping in-store? One great way to save at CVS is through their weekly ad. Here, you will always find current coupons for hundreds of items. Plus, you can find ExtraBucks rewards and even online coupons.More
CVS is one of the premier pharmacy chains in the United States. There are more than 7,000 locations across the nation. Customers can pick up prescriptions, get health advice and medical care. The retailer also sells other products, from groceries, beauty items, personal care items and more. Their photo department is also popular with clients.
Is there a rewards program?
Join the ExtraCare rewards program at CVS for free! Save on health and beauty, plus earn rewards back on every purchase. You can use ExtraBucks earned to get more discounts on purchases. The retailer also occasionally offers special coupon codes for members.
What are the best offers and coupons?
The best offer we've seen has been for an extra 40% off one item. This does not come around often. Other notable discounts are coupon codes for an extra $10 off with minimum purchases. You can find great deals included in the weekly ad and if you're an ExtraCare rewards member, you'll have access to loads of savings and perks every time you shop.