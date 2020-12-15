|Sign up for the DC Rewards Program for free and get a coupon for 25% off your next purchase sent directly to your inbox. Plus, birthday & anniversary Perks and free shipping on every order.
Perks:
- 100 free points for sign up
- 25% off welcome coupon
- Birthday and anniversary offers
- Free shipping & returns
- $1 spent = 1 point
- 200 points = $15 reward
- Exclusive members rewards & promotions
Additional Perks:
More
- View your points balance, status, and rewards at any time
- Earn points and redeem your rewards online
- Save your details for faster online checkout
- View your order history
- Store alternate addresses
- Update and edit your account information