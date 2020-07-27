Sam's Club has this Member's Mark Trunk Organizer w/ Removable Cooler (3 Colors) for only $14.98 with free shipping!



Product Details:

3 storage compartments, 2 side pockets and 1 inner side pocket



Heavy-duty construction is perfect for cars, vans, SUVs and trucks



Opens into three sections for groceries, sports gear, travel items and more



Includes a removable cooler with a leak-proof liner to keep food and drinks cool



Organizer and cooler folds flat when not in use



Received 4.8 stars from over 200 reviews!