Trunk Organizer w/ Removable Cooler (3 Colors) + F/S
$14.98 $19.98
Jul 27, 2020
Expires : 08/09/20
Sam's Club has this Member's Mark Trunk Organizer w/ Removable Cooler (3 Colors) for only $14.98 with free shipping!

Product Details:
  • 3 storage compartments, 2 side pockets and 1 inner side pocket
  • Heavy-duty construction is perfect for cars, vans, SUVs and trucks
  • Opens into three sections for groceries, sports gear, travel items and more
  • Includes a removable cooler with a leak-proof liner to keep food and drinks cool
  • Organizer and cooler folds flat when not in use
  • Received 4.8 stars from over 200 reviews!

