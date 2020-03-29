Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Denny's Coupons

Coupon of the Day
$5 OFF
Code

Extra $5 Off $25

Denny's is offering $5 off online orders of $25 or more! Enter this code during checkout to redeem your offer. Delivery is free when you spend $5 or more.More
Get Coupon Code
261 used today - Expires 10/31/20
20% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

20% Off Coupon | Denny's Rewards Program

Denny's is offering 20% off your next visit when you join their Rewards Program! You will get this coupon within 24-48 hours after signing up.

Note: Please contact Denny's customer service if you did not receive your coupon within 7 business days.

Rewards Program Perks:
  • Get exclusive news and coupons sent to your email.
  • Enjoy a free birthday gift every year.
  • You can also get offers sent to your mobile phone.More
Get Deal
219 used today - 281 comments
20% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Official Page for Denny's Current Promotions

This is the official page for the currently running promotions from Denny's. Find out how to sign up for rewards, get birthday treats and more!

Includes:
  • Denny’s Rewards Program
    Join today and receive the latest news, offers and exclusive promotions. Plus you'll get a coupon for 20% off your next visit when you sign up.
  • Free Build Your Own Grand Slam
    Get a free build your own grand slam every year on your birthday!
  • Kids Eat Free With Adult Entrée Purchase
  • 15% Off For Aarp Members
    AARP members enjoy 15% off your entire guest check.More
Get Deal
16 used today - 38 comments
In-Store
Coupon verified!

20% Off Entire Guest Check

Denny's is offering 20% off your entire guest check when you use this printable coupon. Click here to find a location near you!

Note: Valid at participating stores. Please call your local restaurant before using this coupon to make sure that they are participating in redeeming this coupon.More
Use In-Store
162 used today - 2 comments
In-Store
Coupon verified!

Super Slam for $6.99

Use In-Store
4 used today - Expires 10/30/20
Sale
Coupon verified!

Value Menu

Save on these delicious dishes from Denny's with their value menu!More
Get Deal
2 used today - 14 comments
FREE
Sale
Coupon verified!

Free Birthday Build Your Own Grand Slam

Is YOUR birthday this month? No coupons needed, just ask your server for their Build Your Own Grand Slam and get two fluffy buttermilk pancakes, two eggs, two bacon strips and two sausage links for free!

Note: Valid ID required.More
Get Deal
3 used today - 93 comments
15% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

15% Off Entire Check (AARP Members)

AARP Members save 15% on their entire check all day, every day at participating locations.More
Get Deal
3 used today - 1 comment
FREE W/P
Sale
Coupon verified!

Kids Eat Free with Adult Entree Purchase (Select Locations)

Denny's is offering a free kids' meal with an adult entree and beverage purchase for dine-in only.

Note: Please call your local Denny's to check if they are offering this deal.

Offer Details:
  • Limit two free kid's entrees per one $6 or more adult entree purchase.
  • One free entree per kid.
  • Children must be 10 years old or younger and accompanied by an adult.
  • Not valid with any other coupons or promotional offers.
  • Offer valid at select Denny's only.
  • Exclusions apply.
More
Get Deal
3 used today - 11 comments
OFFER
Sale
Coupon verified!

$199 Vegas Wedding Package

Denny's on Fremont Street is the perfect place to get married or renew your vows.

Wedding Package Includes:
  • Use of the Chapel
  • Use of the Photo Booth
  • Silk Presentation Bouquet & Boutonniere
  • Wedding Pancake Puppies Cake
  • Champagne Toast
  • Two Wedding T-Shirts
  • Two Original Grand Slams(good for your next visit)
More
Get Deal
FREE GIFT
Sale
Coupon verified!

Contact-Free Curbside Pickup

Denny's is offering contact-free curbside pickup!

Note: At participating locations.More
Get Deal
1 used today

Related Stores

709 subscribers
3,763 subscribers

Popular Stores

419,907 subscribers
137,611 subscribers
135,125 subscribers
472,638 subscribers

About Denny's

Dennys owns, operates and franchises family-style, fast-food and steakhouse restaurants. Denny's is not affiliated with DealsPlus and does not participate in our coupon distribution program

$5 Off $20 + Free Delivery

Copy & Paste Code at Checkout!
5OFF20
Copy Code
Shop Now
Never miss another coupon from
Denny's
Denny's is offering $5 off $20 & no delivery fees! Just enter this promo code while ordering online. Applicable at all Denny's locations offering delivery through the Denny's website and app.
5OFF20
97% success (39 votes) - 9 comments - Expired 4/12/20
Posting anonymously as PhenomenalCoffee
FaithfulCake
Didn't no I had a account already
Apr 12, 2020
LovingCoconut
Used today and it worked. Thanks Denny!!
Apr 10, 2020
PreciousCat
Used it today, thanks!
Apr 10, 2020
PhenomenalDog
Yes I lake Danny
Mar 29, 2020
PhenomenalDog
I’s.god
Mar 29, 2020
View All Comments
Thanks! Your feedback helps the DealsPlus community!
Thanks! Your feedback helps the DealsPlus community!
Why did you dislike this coupon?