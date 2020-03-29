Sign In
Coupon of the Day
$5
OFF
Code
Extra $5 Off $25
Denny's is offering $5 off online orders of $25 or more! Enter this code during checkout to redeem your offer. Delivery is free when you spend $5 or more.
More
Get Coupon Code
Expires 10/31/20
20%
OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!
20% Off Coupon | Denny's Rewards Program
Denny's is offering 20% off your next visit when you join their Rewards Program! You will get this coupon within 24-48 hours after signing up.
Note:
Please contact Denny's customer service if you did not receive your coupon within 7 business days.
Rewards Program Perks:
Get exclusive news and coupons sent to your email.
Enjoy a free birthday gift every year.
You can also get offers sent to your mobile phone.
More
Get Deal
219 used today
281 comments
35%
OFF
Sale
Groupon
: Up To 35% Off Local Breakfast Deals & Pancakes
Get Deal
18 used today
87 comments
20%
OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!
Official Page for Denny's Current Promotions
This is the official page for the currently running promotions from Denny's. Find out how to sign up for rewards, get birthday treats and more!
Includes:
Denny’s Rewards Program
Join today and receive the latest news, offers and exclusive promotions. Plus you'll get a coupon for 20% off your next visit when you sign up.
Free Build Your Own Grand Slam
Get a free build your own grand slam every year on your birthday!
Kids Eat Free With Adult Entrée Purchase
15% Off For Aarp Members
AARP members enjoy 15% off your entire guest check.
More
Get Deal
16 used today
38 comments
In-Store
Coupon verified!
20% Off Entire Guest Check
Denny's is offering 20% off your entire guest check when you use this printable coupon. Click
here
to find a location near you!
Note: Valid at participating stores. Please call your local restaurant before using this coupon to make sure that they are participating in redeeming this coupon.
More
Use In-Store
162 used today
2 comments
In-Store
Coupon verified!
Super Slam for $6.99
Use In-Store
Expires 10/30/20
Sale
Coupon verified!
Value Menu
Save on these delicious dishes from Denny's with their value menu!
More
Get Deal
2 used today
14 comments
FREE
Sale
Coupon verified!
Free Birthday Build Your Own Grand Slam
Is YOUR birthday this month? No coupons needed, just ask your server for their Build Your Own Grand Slam and get two fluffy buttermilk pancakes, two eggs, two bacon strips and two sausage links for free!
Note:
Valid ID required.
More
Get Deal
3 used today
93 comments
15%
OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!
15% Off Entire Check (AARP Members)
AARP Members save 15% on their entire check all day, every day at participating locations.
More
Get Deal
3 used today
1 comment
FREE
W/P
Sale
Coupon verified!
Kids Eat Free with Adult Entree Purchase (Select Locations)
Denny's is offering a free kids' meal with an adult entree and beverage purchase for
dine-in only
.
Note: Please call your local Denny's to check if they are offering this deal.
Offer Details:
Limit two free kid's entrees per one $6 or more adult entree purchase.
One free entree per kid.
Children must be 10 years old or younger and accompanied by an adult.
Not valid with any other coupons or promotional offers.
Offer valid at select Denny's only.
Exclusions apply.
More
Get Deal
3 used today
11 comments
OFFER
Sale
Coupon verified!
$199 Vegas Wedding Package
Denny's on Fremont Street is the perfect place to get married or renew your vows.
Wedding Package Includes:
Use of the Chapel
Use of the Photo Booth
Silk Presentation Bouquet & Boutonniere
Wedding Pancake Puppies Cake
Champagne Toast
Two Wedding T-Shirts
Two Original Grand Slams(good for your next visit)
More
Get Deal
FREE
GIFT
Sale
Coupon verified!
Contact-Free Curbside Pickup
Denny's is offering contact-free curbside pickup!
Note: At participating locations.
More
Get Deal
1 used today
Why did you dislike this coupon?
Dead Coupon
Duplicate
Bad Link
Spam
Inaccurate
No Value
Submit
