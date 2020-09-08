Denny's is offering free delivery every week for the rest of the year when Rewards Members place a delivery order between now and 8/9!
Note: Must place delivery order on Dennys.com or Denny's mobile app with a new or existing Rewards account by 8/9 to receive weekly Free Delivery offers through 1/3/2021 (to be sent starting 8/10 and valid for 7 days; $10 minimum purchase required to redeem). Only valid in locations where delivery is offered. At participating locations.More
Is YOUR birthday this month? No coupons needed, just ask your server for their Build Your Own Grand Slam and get two fluffy buttermilk pancakes, two eggs, two bacon strips and two sausage links for free!