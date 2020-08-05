Sign In
Denny's Coupons
Coupon of the Day
In-Store
20% Off Entire Guest Check
Denny's is offering 20% off your entire guest check when you use this printable coupon. Click
here
to find a location near you!
Note: Valid at participating stores. Please call your local restaurant before using this coupon to make sure that they are participating in redeeming this coupon.
More
Use In-Store
346 used today - Expires 8/31/20
In-Store
Coupon verified!
25% Off Entire Guest Check (4-10 PM)
Denny's is offering 25% off your entire guest check when you dine in anytime from 4pm to 10pm and present this printable coupon.
Note: Valid at participating stores. Please call your local restaurant before using this coupon to make sure that they are participating in redeeming this coupon.
More
Use In-Store
77 used today - Expires 8/31/20
35%
OFF
Sale
Groupon
: Up To 35% Off Local Breakfast Deals & Pancakes
Get Deal
19 used today -
87 comments
$5
OFF
Code
Coupon verified!
$5 Off Any Shareable Family Pack
Get $5 Off Any Shareable Family Pack at Denny's when you apply this promo code at online checkout!
More
Get Coupon Code
12 used today
$5
OFF
Code
Coupon verified!
$5 Off $25+
Denny's is offering $5 Off $25+ with this promo code used at online checkout!
More
Get Coupon Code
49 used today - Expires 8/31/20
In-Store
Coupon verified!
Free $25 Sam's Club Gift Card w/ New Membership (Rewards Members)
Denny's is offering their Rewards members a free $25 Sam's Club gift card when you purchase a new Sam's Club membership for $45!
Note: Check for email with this email. Offer must be redeemed using the 'Join Now' button in the email.
More
Use In-Store
2 used today - Expires 9/30/20
20%
OFF
Sale
20% Off Coupon | Denny's Rewards Program
Denny's is offering 20% off your next visit when you join their Rewards Program! You will get this coupon within 24-48 hours after signing up.
Note:
Please contact Denny's customer service if you did not receive your coupon within 7 business days.
Rewards Program Perks:
Get exclusive news and coupons sent to your email.
Enjoy a free birthday gift every year.
You can also get offers sent to your mobile phone.
More
Get Deal
34 used today -
281 comments
FREE
GIFT
Sale
Contact-Free Curbside Pickup
Denny's is offering contact-free curbside pickup!
Note: At participating locations.
More
Get Deal
2 used today
20%
OFF
Sale
Official Page for Denny's Current Promotions
This is the official page for the currently running promotions from Denny's. Find out how to sign up for rewards, get birthday treats and more!
Includes:
Denny’s Rewards Program
Join today and receive the latest news, offers and exclusive promotions. Plus you'll get a coupon for 20% off your next visit when you sign up.
Free Build Your Own Grand Slam
Get a free build your own grand slam every year on your birthday!
Kids Eat Free With Adult Entrée Purchase
15% Off For Aarp Members
AARP members enjoy 15% off your entire guest check.
More
Get Deal
4 used today -
38 comments
Sale
Value Menu
Save on these delicious dishes from Denny's with their value menu!
More
Get Deal
1 used today -
14 comments
FREE
Sale
Free Birthday Build Your Own Grand Slam
Is YOUR birthday this month? No coupons needed, just ask your server for their Build Your Own Grand Slam and get two fluffy buttermilk pancakes, two eggs, two bacon strips and two sausage links for free!
Note:
Valid ID required.
More
Get Deal
1 used today -
93 comments
15%
OFF
Sale
15% Off Entire Check (AARP Members)
AARP Members save 15% on their entire check all day, every day at participating locations.
More
Get Deal
3 used today -
1 comment
FREE
W/P
Sale
Kids Eat Free with Adult Entree Purchase (Select Locations)
Denny's is offering a free kids' meal with an adult entree and beverage purchase for
dine-in only
.
Note: Please call your local Denny's to check if they are offering this deal.
Offer Details:
Limit two free kid's entrees per one $6 or more adult entree purchase.
One free entree per kid.
Children must be 10 years old or younger and accompanied by an adult.
Not valid with any other coupons or promotional offers.
Offer valid at select Denny's only.
Exclusions apply.
More
Get Deal
2 used today -
11 comments
OFFER
Sale
$199 Vegas Wedding Package
Denny's on Fremont Street is the perfect place to get married or renew your vows.
Wedding Package Includes:
Use of the Chapel
Use of the Photo Booth
Silk Presentation Bouquet & Boutonniere
Wedding Pancake Puppies Cake
Champagne Toast
Two Wedding T-Shirts
Two Original Grand Slams(good for your next visit)
More
Get Deal
About Denny's
Dennys owns, operates and franchises family-style, fast-food and steakhouse restaurants. Denny's is not affiliated with DealsPlus and does not participate in our coupon distribution program
