Denny's Coupons

20% Off Entire Guest Check

Denny's is offering 20% off your entire guest check when you use this printable coupon. Click here to find a location near you!

Note: Valid at participating stores. Please call your local restaurant before using this coupon to make sure that they are participating in redeeming this coupon.More
Expires 8/31/20
25% Off Entire Guest Check (4-10 PM)

Denny's is offering 25% off your entire guest check when you dine in anytime from 4pm to 10pm and present this printable coupon.

Note: Valid at participating stores. Please call your local restaurant before using this coupon to make sure that they are participating in redeeming this coupon.More
Expires 8/31/20
$5 Off Any Shareable Family Pack

Get $5 Off Any Shareable Family Pack at Denny's when you apply this promo code at online checkout!More

$5 Off $25+

Denny's is offering $5 Off $25+ with this promo code used at online checkout!More
Expires 8/31/20
Free $25 Sam's Club Gift Card w/ New Membership (Rewards Members)

Denny's is offering their Rewards members a free $25 Sam's Club gift card when you purchase a new Sam's Club membership for $45!

Note: Check for email with this email. Offer must be redeemed using the 'Join Now' button in the email.More
Expires 9/30/20
20% Off Coupon | Denny's Rewards Program

Denny's is offering 20% off your next visit when you join their Rewards Program! You will get this coupon within 24-48 hours after signing up.

Note: Please contact Denny's customer service if you did not receive your coupon within 7 business days.

Rewards Program Perks:
  • Get exclusive news and coupons sent to your email.
  • Enjoy a free birthday gift every year.
  • You can also get offers sent to your mobile phone.More
281 comments
Contact-Free Curbside Pickup

Denny's is offering contact-free curbside pickup!

Note: At participating locations.More

Official Page for Denny's Current Promotions

This is the official page for the currently running promotions from Denny's. Find out how to sign up for rewards, get birthday treats and more!

Includes:
  • Denny’s Rewards Program
    Join today and receive the latest news, offers and exclusive promotions. Plus you'll get a coupon for 20% off your next visit when you sign up.
  • Free Build Your Own Grand Slam
    Get a free build your own grand slam every year on your birthday!
  • Kids Eat Free With Adult Entrée Purchase
  • 15% Off For Aarp Members
    AARP members enjoy 15% off your entire guest check.More
38 comments
5$ OFF 20+

Denny's is offering $5 Off $20+ with this promo code used at online checkout!

$5 Off (Storewide) (Minimum Order: $20)More

Value Menu

Save on these delicious dishes from Denny's with their value menu!More
14 comments
Free Birthday Build Your Own Grand Slam

Is YOUR birthday this month? No coupons needed, just ask your server for their Build Your Own Grand Slam and get two fluffy buttermilk pancakes, two eggs, two bacon strips and two sausage links for free!

Note: Valid ID required.More
93 comments
15% Off Entire Check (AARP Members)

AARP Members save 15% on their entire check all day, every day at participating locations.More
1 comment
Kids Eat Free with Adult Entree Purchase (Select Locations)

Denny's is offering a free kids' meal with an adult entree and beverage purchase for dine-in only.

Note: Please call your local Denny's to check if they are offering this deal.

Offer Details:
  • Limit two free kid's entrees per one $6 or more adult entree purchase.
  • One free entree per kid.
  • Children must be 10 years old or younger and accompanied by an adult.
  • Not valid with any other coupons or promotional offers.
  • Offer valid at select Denny's only.
  • Exclusions apply.
More
11 comments
$199 Vegas Wedding Package

Denny's on Fremont Street is the perfect place to get married or renew your vows.

Wedding Package Includes:
  • Use of the Chapel
  • Use of the Photo Booth
  • Silk Presentation Bouquet & Boutonniere
  • Wedding Pancake Puppies Cake
  • Champagne Toast
  • Two Wedding T-Shirts
  • Two Original Grand Slams(good for your next visit)
More
About Denny's

Dennys owns, operates and franchises family-style, fast-food and steakhouse restaurants. Denny's is not affiliated with DealsPlus and does not participate in our coupon distribution program

