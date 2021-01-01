Denny's Coupon: 20% Off Entire Guest Check

Denny's best and most popular offers are 20% off entire guest check, $5 off $15 and $5 off $20. These discounts come in the form of printable coupons and promo codes. Other offers that have been featured but that don't come around frequently include BOGO free burgers, 10% off entire guest order, and free delivery with minimum purchase.







Participating locations also offer Kids Eat Free Days for dine in only. The promotion is valid for up to two free kids' meals with the purchase of an adult entee of $6 or more.