Denny's Coupon: 20% Off Entire Guest Check

20% Off Entire Guest Check

Denny's is offering 20% off your entire guest check when you use this printable coupon. Click here to find a location near you!

Note: Valid at participating stores. Please call your local restaurant before using this coupon to make sure that they are participating in redeeming this coupon.More
137 used today - Expires 8/17/21
20% Off Coupon | Denny's Rewards Program

Denny's is offering 20% off your next visit when you join their Rewards Program! You will get this coupon within 24-48 hours after signing up.

Note: Please contact Denny's customer service if you did not receive your coupon within 7 business days.

Rewards Program Perks:
  • Get exclusive news and coupons sent to your email.
  • Enjoy a free birthday gift every year.
  • You can also get offers sent to your mobile phone.More
Get Deal
175 used today - 285 comments
15% Off Entire Check (AARP Members)

AARP Members save 15% on their entire check all day, every day at participating locations.More
Get Deal
18 used today - 1 comment
Official Page for Denny's Current Promotions

This is the official page for the currently running promotions from Denny's. Find out how to sign up for rewards, get birthday treats and more!

Includes:
  • Denny’s Rewards Program
    Join today and receive the latest news, offers and exclusive promotions. Plus you'll get a coupon for 20% off your next visit when you sign up.
  • Free Build Your Own Grand Slam
    Get a free build your own grand slam every year on your birthday!
  • Kids Eat Free With Adult Entrée Purchase
  • 15% Off For Aarp Members
    AARP members enjoy 15% off your entire guest check.More
Get Deal
28 used today - 38 comments
New Family Packs

Shareable packs that feed 4-5 people! Available for pickup and delivery.More
Get Deal
4 used today - 1 comment
New! Melts Madness

Three cheese melt options.More
Get Deal
4 used today
New! Bowl Bonanza

Get Deal
$6.99 Super Slam

Note: $8.99 in select areas.More
9 used today
Value Menu

Save on these delicious dishes from Denny's with their value menu!More
Get Deal
14 comments
Free Birthday Build Your Own Grand Slam

Is YOUR birthday this month? No coupons needed, just ask your server for their Build Your Own Grand Slam and get two fluffy buttermilk pancakes, two eggs, two bacon strips and two sausage links for free!

Note: Valid ID required.More
Get Deal
1 used today - 95 comments
Kids Eat Free with Adult Entree Purchase (Select Locations)

Denny's is offering a free kids' meal with an adult entree and beverage purchase for dine-in only.

Note: Please call your local Denny's to check if they are offering this deal.

Offer Details:
  • Limit two free kid's entrees per one $6 or more adult entree purchase.
  • One free entree per kid.
  • Children must be 10 years old or younger and accompanied by an adult.
  • Not valid with any other coupons or promotional offers.
  • Offer valid at select Denny's only.
  • Exclusions apply.
More
Get Deal
7 used today - 11 comments
$199 Vegas Wedding Package

Denny's on Fremont Street is the perfect place to get married or renew your vows.

Wedding Package Includes:
  • Use of the Chapel
  • Use of the Photo Booth
  • Silk Presentation Bouquet & Boutonniere
  • Wedding Pancake Puppies Cake
  • Champagne Toast
  • Two Wedding T-Shirts
  • Two Original Grand Slams(good for your next visit)
More
Get Deal
Contact-Free Curbside Pickup

Denny's is offering contact-free curbside pickup!

Note: At participating locations.More
Get Deal
1 used today
COVID-19 Updates

Find out what precautions Denny's is taking to keep employees and customers safe.More
Denny's FAQ
What is this brand about?
Denny's is a restaurant franchise with locations operating throughout the United States. The company's diners serve up family-style, fast food and steakhouse meals, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner menu options.
What are the best offers and coupons?
Denny's best and most popular offers are 20% off entire guest check, $5 off $15 and $5 off $20. These discounts come in the form of printable coupons and promo codes. Other offers that have been featured but that don't come around frequently include BOGO free burgers, 10% off entire guest order, and free delivery with minimum purchase.



Participating locations also offer Kids Eat Free Days for dine in only. The promotion is valid for up to two free kids' meals with the purchase of an adult entee of $6 or more.
How many promo codes can be redeemed per order?
Only one promo code can be applied when ordering online.
What delivery/pickup options are available?
Denny's does offer free curbside with your order being taken out safely to your car. Delivery is available with fees varying by location.
Is there a rewards program?
The Denny's Rewards program is free to join and offers exclusive perks to members. Be the first to know about the latest news and get notified of upcoming promotions. When you sign up, you'll get a coupon for 20% off your next visit. this offers can take up to 48 hours to receive via email. Plus, enjoy a free treat every year on your birthday.
Are there any special discounts available for students, teachers, healthcare workers or military personnel?
AARP members can enjoy 15% off their entire guest check when dining in at Denny's. This offer cannot be combined with other discounts and is not available on pickup or delivery orders.

