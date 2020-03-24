Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Dicks Sporting Goods

$20 OFF
Code

$20 Off $100 DICK's Coupon (Text Alerts)

Get a $20 off $100 coupon instantly upon signing up for DICK's text alerts. Text this code to 24001 to join today. Offer valid for one week from opt in, online only. Limit one offer per customer.

NOTE: Exclusions apply.More
161 used today - 98 comments
10% OFF
Sale

10% Off Coupon | Email Sign Up

Sign up for DICK'S Sporting Goods email alerts & receive a personal 10% off promo code to use online. Your coupon will usually arrive within the first 24 hours, but may take longer. This coupon will be valid for one week upon receipt of the email.

Additional Perks of Signing Up:
  • Exclusive Offers
  • Sale Alerts
  • New Product Previews
  • Store and Sporting Events

    Note: 'Sign Up' section is at the the bottom right of the main page. Exclusions may apply to the coupon.More
    58 used today - 140 comments
    $10 OFF
    Sale

    $10 Bonus Reward | ScoreCard

    Check out DICK's ScoreCard Rewards program where u can earn & spend rewards across their entire family of brands! This includes DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream. Signing up is free, plus you'll also receive exclusive coupons and access to events. Receive a $10 bonus rewards for completing your profile today!

    How it works:
    300 Points = $10 Rewards
    Earn one point for every dollar you spend on a qualified purchase at DICK'S Sporting Goods, Field & Stream, Golf Galaxy, and their online stores. Some exclusions apply.

    Easy Ways to Earn Points
    • $10 bonus Reward for completing your profile
    • Earn 150 Bonus Points with eRewards sign up
      Sign up for eRewards today. Skip the snail mail and get Rewards delivered directly to your inbox!
    • Earn 50 Bonus Points w/ app download
      Download our app to shop anytime, track your points and redeem Rewards!
    • Earn 100 Bonus Points for connecting your fitness tracker
      Earn daily points with your fitness tracker


    Additional Perks:
    • Exclusive offers
      Get access to exclusive coupons, discounts, giveaways via mail and/or email
    • Faster Checkout
      Your information will be saved so you can quickly make your purchase
    • Bonus Points
      Enjoy plenty of opportunities to earn Bonus Points, including:
      • Redeeming Bonus Point coupons periodically sent via mail and e-mail
      • Downloading and logging into your account through the DICK'S Sporting Goods mobile app
      • Opting into eRewards & receive your Rewards faster via email

    You can also sign up for a SCOREREWARDS Credit Card
    Earn 2x points everyday (On qualified in-store purchases)
    12 Months special financing (On in-store purchases of $399+)
    Earn 1 point for every $3 spent anywhere else MasterCard is accepted    More
    91 used today
    Sale

    Current DICK's Promotions & Details

    This coupon links to one of the pages that lists the current promotions happening now at DIKC's Sporting Goods! See whats happening and when. Plus, read about exclusions and other information.More
    14 used today - 6 comments
    25% OFF
    Sale

    25% Off Select Nike Apparel, Footwear & More

    43 used today - 3 comments
    OFFER
    Sale

    Official Dicks Sporting Goods Promotions & Offers

    DiCK's Sporting Goods offers the sports gear and apparel you love at amazing prices. Click through this link to find the official online hub for great ways to save money!

    Featuring:
    • This Week's Deals
      Limited-time savings on top brands & products
    • Weekly AD
      The latest circular for season specials & exclusive offers
    • In-Store Pick Up
      Skip the shipping charge and lines in-store when you choose free in-store pick up
    • ScoreCard
      Sign up for rewards and get 1 point for every dollar spent
    • Clearance
      Don't miss your last change to save on DICK's most incredible deals
    • Best Price Guarantee
      If you find a lower price, they'll match it



    Plus, don't forget to sign up for email subscriptions from this very DealsPlus page! You'll be notified whenever the best offers and coupons are available. The most common offers are $20 off $100 online offers and in-store coupons, so check back often to see when they are available.    More
    6 used today - 78 comments
    $20 OFF
    Code

    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Football Deals

    1 used today
    In-Store

    Dick's Sporting Goods Weekly Ad

    Check out the latest circular for seasonal specials and exclusive offers. Enter your city name, zip code or state to see your nearest store ad. You can also shop by categories and create your own personal shopping list to use in-store!More
    3 used today - 26 comments
    $20 OFF
    Code

    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off This Week's Deals

    Every week DICK's Sporting Goods releases different offers from each category. Shop early in he week for the best selection, inventory is limited!

    Featured Categories:
  • Apparel
  • Golf
  • Footwear
  • Outdoor
  • Sports
  • Fitness
  • Fishing
  • Hunting
  • Fan Shop
  • Accessories
  • Hot Deals & MoreMore
    1 used today - 5 comments
    $20 OFF
    Code

    75% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 75% Off Clearance Event

    Don't miss your last chance to grab these items & save with DICK'S most incredible deals by shopping clearance sports apparel, footwear and gear. Discover unbelievable price for all your favorite brands, including Nike, Under Armour and The North Face.More
    1 used today - 6 comments
    In-Store

    $10 Off $50 Coupon with Receipt & Survey Completion

    Complete the survey found on this landing page and you'll receive a coupon for $10 off your next in-store purchase of $50 or more.More
    29 used today - 24 comments
    30% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 30% Off Outdoor Gear

    Save on Select Kayaks, Bikes, Camping Gear and MoreMore
    1 used today
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Buy One, Get One 50% Off Golf Apparel

    Valid on select Walter Hagen, Lady Hagen & Slazenger.More
    25% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 25% Off Great Deals On Outdoor Gear

    40% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 40% Off Select Football Cleats

    50% OFF
    Sale

    Buy 1 Get 1 50% Off Select Men's Shorts & Tees

    Valid on men's adidas axis shorts and tees, freelift tees and graphic tees.More
    40% OFF
    Sale

    40% Off Alpine Design Apparel & Outerwear

    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Select Women's & Girls' Apparel & Footwear

    Sale

    Grab and Go with One-hour Curbside Contactless Pickup

    How it works
    1. Buy online - Set your store and select ﻿'curbside contactless pickup'
    2. Look for an email and drive to the store and pull up to the main entrance curb
    3. Check in and stay in your vehicle - Tap the "start check in" button when you arrive and the teammate will deliver your order to your vehicle's back seat or trunk. You may also call your store
    More
    25% OFF
    Sale

    25% Off Girl's Champion Apparel

    Sale

    $25 or Less Select Men's or Boys' Tees & Shorts

    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Hoodies, Jackets & More

    50% OFF
    Sale

    Buy One, Get One 50% Off Select Walter Hagen, Lady Hagen & Slazenger

    FREE
    Sale

    Free Golf Ball Personalization

    75% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 75% Off Fan Gear Clearance

    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Free Shipping On Select Tour Golf Balls

    Sale

    Men's DSG Clothing $25 And Under

    50% OFF
    Sale

    BOGO 50% Off DSG Water Shoes & Flip Flops

    Sale

    $25 Or Less Women's Tops & Shorts

    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up To 50% Off Select Boots

    Sale

    $14.98 Select Girls' Nike Apparel

    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Select Basketball Hoops

    75% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 75% Off Select Jackets & Coats

    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Select SOLE Cardio Equipment

    $50 OFF
    Sale

    $50 Off Fitbit Charge 3 Activity Tracker

    $20 OFF
    Sale

    $20 Off Fitbit Inspire HR Activity Tracker

    Now $79.95More
    $20 OFF
    Sale

    $20 Off Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch

    Now $179.95More
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Select Cleats

    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Free Shipping & In-Store Assembly On All Bikes

    B3G1 FREE
    Sale

    Buy 3 Get 1 Free Select Bait, Lure & Hook

    $150 OFF
    Sale

    Up to $150 Off Select Lifetime Portable Basketball Hoops

    25% OFF
    Sale

    25% Off Select The North Face Apparel

    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Buy 2, Get 1 Free Adidas Football Apparel

    1 used today
    Sale

    $25 & Under DSG Clothing

    Sale

    Buy More, Save More Golf Balls

    Sale

    Golf Polos $55 Or Less

    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Select Apparel

    Sale

    Scorecard Members 7 Days of Events (10/5-10/11)

    Account Log InMore
    2 used today - Expires 10/11/20
    Sale

    Promo & Coupon Exclusions

    Promotions and prices at DICK'S Sporting Goods are set independently. However, some brands (ex. Nike) have pricing policies that restrict the prices for which they may sell or advertise their products. Click through this link to find the full list of exclusions for:

  • % and $ Off coupons
  • ScoreCard Rewards Certificate
  • ScoreCard Bonus Points
  • DICK'S Cash
  • ScoreCard Bonus Points & $ OffMore
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Free Shipping On $49+

    Dicks Sporting Goods offers free shipping on any order over $65! No promo code necessary. Excludes oversize items & select brands.

    An additional way to avoid shipping fees is to buy it online and pick it up in-store! Just follow these easy steps:
    1. Choose you items: Go to the product details pages, set your store & add them to your cart
    2. Watch for email updates: They'll email you when your items are ready for pick up
    3. Pick up your order: Visit the self-service pick-up station to let them know you have arrivedMore
    2 used today
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up To 50% Off Flash Sales (Every Wednesday)

    Dick's Sporting Goods has a Flash Sale every Wednesday! Here, you can find items for up to 50% off across all categories. Free shipping on $49 or more. Valid through 10PM PT.More
    $20 OFF
    Sale

    Tips for Saving Money At Dicks

    • DICK'S will price match competitor prices.
    • The best time to shop is on Sunday, when sales start & inventory is still high.
    • You can bring your receipt for items that have gone on sale within 30 days to get a price adjustment.
    • Your in-store receipt may include a $20 off $100 purchase coupon at the very bottom.

    More
    1 comment
    Sale

    Best Price Guarantee | Online & Stores

    If you find a lower price, they'll match it.
    The DICK'S Sporting Goods Best Price Guarantee means they won't be beat by a qualifying retailer's price offered in their store or on their website. You'll always get the lowest price, plus rewards members will collect SCORECARD points on their purchases!

    Requirements:
    • The product is an identical match (Same brand, same model number, same color, same size.)
    • The product is immediately available at a competitor's store


    In-Store:
    1. Make sure the product you want to price match is the same brand, model number and color that the competitor is offering.
    2. Present the retailer's ad or website to a DICK'S in-store associate.
    3. The associate will verify the product for the price match right then & there.

    Online:
    1. Search on DICKS.com for the product you want to price match. (Make sure it's an exact match.)
    2. When you're ready to buy, just call 1-877-846-9997 or chat with them through their website. Have a reference of the competitor's website or ad that currently has the product. Every online price match request is completed via phone or chat instantly!
    More
    59,817 subscribers
    About Dicks Sporting Goods

    Shop Dick's Sporting Goods for the finest quality products at competitive prices, backed by the best service anywhere. Plus, get today's best Dicks Sporting Goods coupon codes, printable coupons, and sales for an extra $10-$20 off your purchase!

    How to redeem a Dicks Sporting Goods coupon code (online step-by-step instructions):

    1. Add your desired item(s) to the shopping bag.

    2. Find and click the shopping cart icon located in the top right corner of the site.
      dickssportinggoods

    3. Find a coupon code that you'd like to use from DealsPlus. At checkout, locate the box that says, â€œHave a Promotion Code?â€ and enter your code, then click â€œApply.â€
      dickssportinggoods

    4. Your total discount will apply to all qualifying items and your new order total will reflect discount.
      dickssportinggoods


    What are the best sales today?

    Firstly, free shipping is now only $25, and apparel always ships free with free returns. Check out the homepage to see some of the best current offers which rotate every season and feature different apparel and gear.

    Depending on the season, Dick's Sporting Goods typically offers BOGO deals and sales up to 50% off or more on running shoes, camping gear, shorts and sandals for the summer, and waterproof jackets, ski/boarding gear, and boots in the colder seasons.

    The best time to shop is over major shopping holidays like Memorial Day, Fourth of July, or Black Friday and Cyber Monday so check out their Hottest Deal of the Week page and shop BOGO deals, get extra 10-20% off sale items, and more.

    Shoppers will also want to take a look at their clearance section, which often has deals that are discounted by an additional 25-40% off.

    Dick's Sporting Goods' Thursday Flash Sale

    Every Thursday, Dick's Sporting Goods has a Flash Sale that starts at 10:00AM ET and ends at 10:00PM ET. The flash sale features variety of items on sale for 20-80% off which includes but are not limited to footwear, apparel, fan gear, bikes, golf and much more.

    Secret Savings Sale

    Another awesome sale is their Secret Savings Sale where select item prices are a completely surprise so if shoppers find an item they like on that page, just add to cart to find out if the price is right!

    Are You a Frequent Shopper?

    Dick's Sporting Goods offer a Score Card where members can sign up and get free shipping on thousands of items, 3% back in rewards and exclusive coupons and events. Members also have access to special financing on big purchases.

    Check back regularly to find the best coupons, sales, and offers here at DealsPlus. Be sure to subscribe to email alerts so you never miss a good offer!

    Extra $20 Off $100+

    Expired 3/24/20
