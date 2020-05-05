Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
$20 OFF
$20 Off $100 DICK's Coupon | Text Alerts

Get a $20 off $100 coupon instantly upon signing up for DICK's text alerts. Text this code to 24001 to join today. Offer valid for one week from opt in, online only. Limit one offer per customer.

NOTE: Exclusions apply.More
228 used today - 98 comments
$20 OFF
$20 OFF
75% OFF
Up to 75% Off Clearance Event

Don't miss your last chance to grab these items & save with DICK'S most incredible deals by shopping clearance sports apparel, footwear and gear. Discover unbelievable price for all your favorite brands, including Nike, Under Armour and The North Face.More
8 used today - 6 comments
10% OFF
10% Off Coupon | Email Sign Up

Sign up for DICK'S Sporting Goods email alerts & receive a personal 10% off promo code to use online. Your coupon will usually arrive within the first 24 hours, but may take longer. This coupon will be valid for one week upon receipt of the email.

Additional Perks of Signing Up:
  • Exclusive Offers
  • Sale Alerts
  • New Product Previews
  • Store and Sporting Events

    Note: 'Sign Up' section is at the the bottom right of the main page. Exclusions may apply to the coupon.More
    68 used today - 140 comments
    Official Dicks Sporting Goods Promotions & Offers

    19 used today - 78 comments
    FREE GIFT
    $10 Reward for Every 300 Points | ScoreCard

    6 used today
    Dick's Sporting Goods Weekly Ad

    Check out the latest circular for seasonal specials and exclusive offers. Enter your city name, zip code or state to see your nearest store ad. You can also shop by categories and create your own personal shopping list to use in-store!More
    6 used today - 26 comments
    25% OFF
    25% Off Select Hydro Flask

    2 used today
    $10 Off $50 Coupon with Receipt & Survey Completion

    Complete the survey found on this landing page and you'll receive a coupon for $10 off your next in-store purchase of $50 or more.More
    37 used today - 21 comments
    50% OFF
    Up To 50% Off Flash Sales (Every Thursday)

    Dick's Sporting Goods has a Flash Sale every Thursday! Here, you can find items for up to 50% off across all categories. Free shipping on $49 or more. Valid through 10PM PT.More
    1 used today

    About Dicks Sporting Goods

    Shop Dick's Sporting Goods for the finest quality products at competitive prices, backed by the best service anywhere. Plus, get today's best Dicks Sporting Goods coupon codes, printable coupons, and sales for an extra $10-$20 off your purchase!

    How to redeem a Dicks Sporting Goods coupon code (online step-by-step instructions):

    1. Add your desired item(s) to the shopping bag.

    2. Find and click the shopping cart icon located in the top right corner of the site.
      dickssportinggoods

    3. Find a coupon code that you'd like to use from DealsPlus. At checkout, locate the box that says, â€œHave a Promotion Code?â€ and enter your code, then click â€œApply.â€
      dickssportinggoods

    4. Your total discount will apply to all qualifying items and your new order total will reflect discount.
      dickssportinggoods


    What are the best sales today?

    Firstly, free shipping is now only $25, and apparel always ships free with free returns. Check out the homepage to see some of the best current offers which rotate every season and feature different apparel and gear.

    Depending on the season, Dick's Sporting Goods typically offers BOGO deals and sales up to 50% off or more on running shoes, camping gear, shorts and sandals for the summer, and waterproof jackets, ski/boarding gear, and boots in the colder seasons.

    The best time to shop is over major shopping holidays like Memorial Day, Fourth of July, or Black Friday and Cyber Monday so check out their Hottest Deal of the Week page and shop BOGO deals, get extra 10-20% off sale items, and more.

    Shoppers will also want to take a look at their clearance section, which often has deals that are discounted by an additional 25-40% off.

    Dick's Sporting Goods' Thursday Flash Sale

    Every Thursday, Dick's Sporting Goods has a Flash Sale that starts at 10:00AM ET and ends at 10:00PM ET. The flash sale features variety of items on sale for 20-80% off which includes but are not limited to footwear, apparel, fan gear, bikes, golf and much more.

    Secret Savings Sale

    Another awesome sale is their Secret Savings Sale where select item prices are a completely surprise so if shoppers find an item they like on that page, just add to cart to find out if the price is right!

    Are You a Frequent Shopper?

    Dick's Sporting Goods offer a Score Card where members can sign up and get free shipping on thousands of items, 3% back in rewards and exclusive coupons and events. Members also have access to special financing on big purchases.

    Check back regularly to find the best coupons, sales, and offers here at DealsPlus. Be sure to subscribe to email alerts so you never miss a good offer!

    Extra $20 Off $100+

    DICKs Sporting Goods is offering an extra $20 off orders of $100 or more. Even valid on items already on sale! No code necessary, discount will automatically apply at checkout. Free shipping on $49 or opt-in for free contactless curbside pickup.

    Note: Exclusions apply.
    95% success (21 votes) - Expired 5/5/20
