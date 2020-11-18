How to redeem a Dicks Sporting Goods coupon code (online step-by-step instructions):

Add your desired item(s) to the shopping bag.



Find and click the shopping cart icon located in the top right corner of the site.





Find a coupon code that you'd like to use from DealsPlus. At checkout, locate the box that says, â€œHave a Promotion Code?â€ and enter your code, then click â€œApply.â€





Your total discount will apply to all qualifying items and your new order total will reflect discount.



What are the best sales today?

Dick's Sporting Goods' Thursday Flash Sale

Secret Savings Sale

Are You a Frequent Shopper?

Shop Dick's Sporting Goods for the finest quality products at competitive prices, backed by the best service anywhere. Plus, get today's best Dicks Sporting Goods coupon codes, printable coupons, and sales for an extra $10-$20 off your purchase!Firstly, free shipping is now only $25, and apparel always ships free with free returns. Check out the homepage to see some of the best current offers which rotate every season and feature different apparel and gear.Depending on the season, Dick's Sporting Goods typically offers BOGO deals and sales up to 50% off or more on running shoes, camping gear, shorts and sandals for the summer, and waterproof jackets, ski/boarding gear, and boots in the colder seasons.The best time to shop is over major shopping holidays like Memorial Day, Fourth of July, or Black Friday and Cyber Monday so check out their Hottest Deal of the Week page and shop BOGO deals, get extra 10-20% off sale items, and more.Shoppers will also want to take a look at their clearance section, which often has deals that are discounted by an additional 25-40% off.Every Thursday, Dick's Sporting Goods has a Flash Sale that starts at 10:00AM ET and ends at 10:00PM ET. The flash sale features variety of items on sale forwhich includes but are not limited to footwear, apparel, fan gear, bikes, golf and much more.Another awesome sale is their Secret Savings Sale where select item prices are a completely surprise so if shoppers find an item they like on that page, just add to cart to find out if the price is right!Dick's Sporting Goods offer a Score Card where members can sign up and get free shipping on thousands of items, 3% back in rewards and exclusive coupons and events. Members also have access to special financing on big purchases.Check back regularly to find the best coupons, sales, and offers here at DealsPlus. Be sure to subscribe to email alerts so you never miss a good offer!