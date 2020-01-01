How to Save at Dillard's

Online Promotional Codes: During the "Payment Information" section of checkout, when ordering online at Dillards.com, you'll see a box titled "Use Reward Number or Promotional Code." This is where you'd enter any discount or promo code you come across. Subscribe to DealsPlus to get alerts whenever codes are posted, or you can get Dillard's coupons by signing up for their email list or following them on social media.





Printable Coupons: Dillard's printable coupons do not come around very often. You're most likely to find them in monthly circulars or via direct mail offers. More often than not, these in-store offers are one-time use and are usually meant for a specific person, email address or physical address.





Sales, Special Offers & Dillard's Rewards Card: You can find most of the sales and special savings from Dillard's directly on their home page at Dillards.com. Common offers include seasonal fashion offers, sales on boots, handbags, apparel and more. Another way to save at Dillard's is through using the Dillard's Reward Card. You'll be able to earn points with every purchase which can be redeemed for 10% off coupons and $10 Reward Certificates. You also gain special early access to any coupons offers or you may even receive a bigger coupon discount when using a coupon compared to standard visitors of the site or store.

Other Dillard's Shopping Tips

