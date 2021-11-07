Home Coupons Stores Cashback
Coupon of the Day
20% OFF
Code

Extra 20% Off $100 | 25% Off $150+

Sitewide Savings! shopDisney is offering up to an extra 25% off sitewide with this promo code at checkout. Free Shipping on orders of $75+ with code SHIPMAGIC

Other Notable Offers:
  • The Ultimate Back to School Checklist
  • Dorm Essentials
  • Favorite Character Collection
  • $150 Statement Credit with New Disney Visa CC

    Note: Exclusions Apply.
    
    5 used today - Expires 7/11/21
    10% OFF
    Code

    10% Off Select Purchases (Disney Visa Cardmembers)

    Disney Visa Cardholders can receive 10% off select purchases! Just enter this code at online checkout.

    Note: Exclusions apply.
    
    3 used today
    FREE SHIPPING
    Code

    Free Shipping On $75+

    shopDisney offers free shipping on orders of $75 or more! All you need is this promo code.

    Here's how to redeem this offer:
    1. Place at least $75 worth of items into your Cart
    2. Enter SHIPMAGIC in the Add Promotion Code area
    3. The promotion will be applied (if eligib
    4. Continue shopping or begin Checkout
    More
    
    1 used today - 8 comments
    20% OFF
    Sale

    Official ShopDisney Coupons, Sale Items & Special Offers

    This is the official page for shopDisneys current promtion, coupon codes and offers. Use them to save on kids toys, clothing, collectibles, & more.

    Popular offers:
    The most popular offer/sale from shopDisney is their Twice Upon a Year Sale, which happens every January & July.
    However, year round they release different promo codes for extra savings on your order, including:
  • 20% off Sitewide
  • Extra 20% off Sale
  • BOGO 50% off Sitewide

    Be sure to subscribe to this very DealsPlus page! Every so often we have access to promo codes that are not listed on their site.
    
    41 comments
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Free Shipping On Your Next Purchase | Email Sign Up

    Sign up for shopDisney's emails and receive a personal promo code for free shipping on your next order w/ no minimum purchase required! Offer will arrive a few minutes after signing up.

    Coupon will be valid for 90 days after delivery of the email containing the code & valid for one-time use only. Terms & other conditions apply.    More
    
    5 comments
    75% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 75% Off Items On Sale

    Check out shopDisney's online sale section for all kinds of Disney, Star Wars, PIXAR, Marvel & Disney Parks items. Prices as marked.More
    
    1 comment
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Free $150 Statement Credit | Disney Visa Card

    Receive $150 in statement credit after your first purchase with a new Disney Visa Card. If you are instantly approved and make the purchases in your bag today, your purchases and statement credit will post on the same statement. Note: This deal is available to you if you do not have this card and have not received a new Cardmember bonus for this card in the past 24 months.

    Perks:
    • Free $100 Statement Credit
    • 10% off select purchases at Disney store and shopDisney.com
    • Earn 1% in Disney Rewards Dollars on all your card purchases. Redeemable at most Disney locations, Including:
      • Disney store
      • Disney Parks & Resorts
      • Disney Movies
      • Disney Cruise Line
    • Get access to exclusive Disney Visa Cardmember events at Disney store.
    • 10% on Shopping & Dining at Disney Parks
    • Exclusive photo opportunities with Characters, held in private locations at the Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts
    • Special vacation financing on select Disney vacation packages
    • Savings on the Disney Cruise Line when using your card to pay for select onboard purchases
    • No Annual Fee
    More
    
    Sale

    Same Day Delivery On Select Items w/ Instacart

    Holiday shopping made magical! Order from a selection of products for same day delivery from most Disney store locations.More
    
    SALE
    Sale

    2021 Graduation Gift Guide

    
    Sale

    Save Up to 25% Sitewide W/ Code SAVEMORE

    
    2 used today - 1 comment - Expires 7/11/21

    shopDisney FAQ
    What are the best coupons?
    The most popular event is the Twice Upon a Year Sale, which happens every January & July. Other than that, they will release various coupons for 20% off sitewide, extra 20% off sale and more!
    What kind of special discounts are always available?
    Sign up for the shopDisney newsletter and get a personal promo code for free shipping on your next order. At this time, there are no discounts for teacher, military, students or for referring a friend.
    How do I get free shipping?
    Get a one-time use code for free shipping when you sign up for the shopDisney emails. Enter code SHIPMAGIC for free shipping on all orders over $75.
    What is their return policy?
    shopDisney will exchange, credit or refund the purchase if returned within 30 days. Returns or exchanges will not be accepted if the items have been used or worn.
    What perks do cardholders get?
    • $100 statement credit after first purchase with a new Disney Visa Card
    • 10% off select purchases
    • No annual fee
    • Cardmember Events at Disney store
    • 10% off Shopping & Dining at Disney Parks
    • Special photos at private Cardmember locations at Walt Disney World Resort and the
    • Disneyland Resort
    • Special Vacation Financing
    • Savings aboard Disney Cruise Line when using your card to pay for select onboard purchases
    • Earn 1% in Disney Rewards Dollars on all your card purchases
    • Redeem Disney Rewards Dollars t the Disney store, Disney Parks & Resorts, Disney Movies and the Disney Cruise Line
    What perks do rewards members get?
    Become a D23 Gold Member to enjoy exclusive beneﬁts and experiences

    Individual Plan : $99.99/Year
    • One Gold Member Card and Certiﬁcate
    • Access for one Gold Member to virtual and in-person events
    • Access for one D23 Gold Member to special D23 Gold oﬀers
    • One annual Gold Member Collector Set
    • One annual subscription (four issues) to Disney twenty-three publication


    Get the Duo Plan for $129.99/Year!
    Do they offer in-store pickup?
    At this time, we haven't been able to find any information indicating that shopDisney offers in-store pickup.