The most popular offer/sale from shopDisney is their Twice Upon a Year Sale, which happens every January & July.
However, year round they release different promo codes for extra savings on your order, including:
20% off Sitewide
Extra 20% off Sale
BOGO 50% off Sitewide
Receive $150 in statement credit after your first purchase with a new Disney Visa Card. If you are instantly approved and make the purchases in your bag today, your purchases and statement credit will post on the same statement. Note: This deal is available to you if you do not have this card and have not received a new Cardmember bonus for this card in the past 24 months.
Perks:
Free $100 Statement Credit
10% off select purchases at Disney store and shopDisney.com
Earn 1% in Disney Rewards Dollars on all your card purchases. Redeemable at most Disney locations, Including:
Disney store
Disney Parks & Resorts
Disney Movies
Disney Cruise Line
Get access to exclusive Disney Visa Cardmember events at Disney store.
10% on Shopping & Dining at Disney Parks
Exclusive photo opportunities with Characters, held in private locations at the Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts
Special vacation financing on select Disney vacation packages
Savings on the Disney Cruise Line when using your card to pay for select onboard purchases
What kind of special discounts are always available?
Sign up for the shopDisney newsletter and get a personal promo code for free shipping on your next order. At this time, there are no discounts for teacher, military, students or for referring a friend.
How do I get free shipping?
Get a one-time use code for free shipping when you sign up for the shopDisney emails. Enter code SHIPMAGIC for free shipping on all orders over $75.
What is their return policy?
shopDisney will exchange, credit or refund the purchase if returned within 30 days. Returns or exchanges will not be accepted if the items have been used or worn.
What perks do rewards members get?
Become a D23 Gold Member to enjoy exclusive beneﬁts and experiences Individual Plan : $99.99/Year
One Gold Member Card and Certiﬁcate
Access for one Gold Member to virtual and in-person events
Access for one D23 Gold Member to special D23 Gold oﬀers
One annual Gold Member Collector Set
One annual subscription (four issues) to Disney twenty-three publication
Get the Duo Plan for $129.99/Year!
Do they offer in-store pickup?
At this time, we haven't been able to find any information indicating that shopDisney offers in-store pickup.