Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Donatos Coupons & Coupon Codes

$5 OFF
Code

$5 Off Two Large Pizza

Applied to Pizza and second category Pizza onlyMore
Get Coupon Code
26 used today - 11 comments
$3 OFF
Code

$3 Off $20

Get Coupon Code
26 used today
$2 OFF
Code

$2 Off Large Pizza

Large hand-tossed, thicker, thin pizza only.More
Get Coupon Code
12 used today - 3 comments
$5 OFF
Code

$5 Off Regular Priced Second Large Pizza

Get Coupon Code
$2 OFF
Code

$2 Off Any Large Pizza

Get Coupon Code
1 used today - Expires 12/27/20
Code

Boneless Wings For $5 When You Order Any Medium Or Large Pizza

Get Coupon Code
1 used today
Code

3 Med. Single Top Pizzas For $29.99

Get Coupon Code
1 used today
$3 OFF
Code

$3 Off $20+

Participating locations only. Cannot be combined with other coupons, specials or catering discounts. Price does not include taxes or delivery chargesMore
Get Coupon Code
3 used today
$1 OFF
Code

$1 Off Any Medium 12 Inch Pizza

Get Coupon Code
1 used today
Code

2 Oven Baked Subs For $10.99

Get Coupon Code
5 used today
$5 OFF
Code

$5 Off Regular Priced Large Pizza

Get Coupon Code
1 used today
$2 OFF
Code

$2 Off Large Pizza

LARGE HAND TOSSED,THICKER,THIN Pizza onlyMore
Get Coupon Code
1 used today
$1 OFF
Code

$1 Off Any Medium Pizza

Medium gluten free, hand tossed, thicker, thin pizza onlyMore
Get Coupon Code
$1 OFF
Code

$1 Off Any Medium Pizza

Medium gluten free, hand tossed, thicker, thin pizza onlyMore
Get Coupon Code
1 comment
$1 OFF
Code

$1 Off Any Medium 12 Inch Pizza

Medium gluten free, hand tossed, thicker, thin pizza onlyMore
Get Coupon Code
1 used today
$5 OFF
Code

$5 Off 2nd Large Pizza

With one at regular priceMore
Get Coupon Code
2 used today
$5 OFF
Code

$5 Off 2 Large 14 Inch Pizzas

Applied to Pizza and second category Pizza onlyMore
Get Coupon Code
$5 OFF
Code

$5 Off 2nd Large Pizza

W/ one at regular price
Applied to Pizza and second category Pizza onlyMore
Get Coupon Code
1 used today
$1 OFF
Code

$1 Off Select Entree Salad

$1 Off select entree salad when you order. Can be applied to Italian Chef Entree , Chicken Harvest Entree, Italian Chef Salad only. Valid at Participating LocationsMore
Get Coupon Code
1 used today
Code

$2.99 On Meatballs

When You Order Any Large PizzaMore
Get Coupon Code
$10.99 OFF
Code

$10.99 Off Any 2 Subs

Or Steak HoagiesMore
Get Coupon Code
$15.99 OFF
Code

$15.99 Off Large 1 Topping Pizza

& Full Bread Sticks & a 2 Liter
At Participating Locations
LARGE HAND TOSSED,THICKER,THIN Pizza items CREATE YOUR OWN PIZZA,ORIGINAL PEPPERONI,SERIOUS CHEESEMore
Get Coupon Code
2 used today
$2 OFF
Code

$2 Off Large 14" Pizza

LARGE HAND TOSSED,THICKER,THIN Pizza onlyMore
Get Coupon Code
1 used today
Code

Large Single Top Pizza & Asiago Bread For $16.99

Get Coupon Code
1 used today
Sale

$10 Bonus with Every $50 Gift Card Purchase

Get Deal
Expires 12/24/20
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free Pizza | Reward Program

Buy 9 large pizzas, get the 10th* free.
Refer a Friend 300 points, Earn Points on Every Purchase $1=10 points.More
Get Deal
2 used today
Sale

Official Donatos Coupons & Specials

Get Deal
3 used today

Related Stores

41,625 subscribers
121,972 subscribers
78,884 subscribers
21,162 subscribers

Popular Stores

422,347 subscribers
176,973 subscribers
476,557 subscribers
421,522 subscribers

About Donatos

Donatos Philosophy: "To make the best pizza and to treat others the way I would like to be treated."