25% OFF
25% Off Athletic Shoes

14 used today - Expires 11/4/20
In-Store
25% Off Athletic Shoes

8 used today - Expires 11/4/20
BOGO
Buy One, Get One Free Cole Haan Shoes

10 used today
Buy One, Get One Free Cole Haan Shoes

3 used today
$10 OFF
$10 Off Coupon | Email Sign Up

Sign up for DSW email notifications and get a $10 off coupon sent to your email! Sign up box is located at the bottom of their homepage!

Offer Details:
  • The unique code will be valid for one-time use only.
  • Exclusions apply.
  • Offer will take 3-4 business days to arrive.
  • This email subscription is different from the DSW VIP program sign up page.
27 used today - 152 comments
Up to An Extra $60 Off with Minimum Purchase

Save an extra $10 off $25, $20 off $99, or $60 off $199. Just present this coupon at a location near you.More
28 used today - Expires 11/3/20
$10 OFF
$10 Off MyPerks Benefit

It’s basically the choose your own adventure of benefits. (You only get one chance to pick each year, so choose wisely.)More
8 used today
Last Chance Clearance 19.99 & Under

70% OFF
Up to 70% Off Women's Clearance

Save up to 70% off (sometimes more) women's shoes in all styles - boots, high heels, pumps, evening/wedding shoes, sandals, and athletic sneakers. Plus, the coupons you find on this DealsPlus page will work on clearance items! Be sure to subscribe & get notifications when coupons become available!More
36 comments
FREE SHIPPING
$5 Rewards + Free Shipping | DSW VIP Program

Join DSW's VIP program for free today and earn rewards, get free shipping on every purchase, and more!

DSW VIP Program Perks:
  • 1 point = $1 spent
  • Free $5 reward for every $100 spent
  • Free shipping on anything
  • Free $5 reward on your birthday month
  • Donate new or gently used shoes for someone in need at any DSW store near you & get 50 points each donation

Spend $200 annually and be upgraded to a VIP Gold membership, $500 annually for VIP Elite Membership.

Elite & Gold Perks:
  • Bday Gifts For Your Bffs (Elite & Gold)
  • $50 (or 100 points) = $5 Reward (Elite)
  • $1 = 2 points (Elite)
  • $10 Birthday Gift (Elite)
  • Free 2-Day Shipping (Elite)
  • Two 2x Points Days (Gold)
  • 3x Points Day (Elite)
10 used today - 3 comments
40% OFF
Up To 40% Off Skechers

4 used today
30 Points with DSW App Download

Get 30 points when you download and log in to the DSW app as a DSW VIP member. Limit 1 download per VIP account.More
1 used today
40% OFF
Up to 40% Off Top Athletic Brands

Prices as marked.More
5 used today
OFFER
$25 Visa Offer | Rewards VISA Card

Sign up for a DSW Rewards Visa credit card! When you use your card to get gas, coffee, groceries, or, well, anything, you get points. And when you get points, you get Rewards.

DSW VISA Credit Card Perks:
  • Free $25 application VISA offer when your card arrives in the mail
  • Free $25 bonus VISA offer with $500 purchase outside DSW within 90 days
  • 1 point = $1 spent outside DSW
  • 1 extra point for every $1 spent inside DSW
  • Earn a $5 DSW Rewards Certificate for every 100 points earned
  • and more!
1 comment
50% OFF
50% or More Off Men's Clearance

2 used today
50 POINTS
Free 50 Bonus Points for Donated Shoes

Want to do something awesome? DSW VIP members can donate shoes to those in need through Soles4Souls and Be Strong. Your donations help keep shoes out of land fills and provide footwear for kids and families in need.

Get 50 bonus points for each day you donate new or gently-worn shoes! That's halfway to a $5 reward! Plus, SOLES4SOULS shoe donations are tax deductible!

Offer Details:
  • A maximum of 50 bonus points per day can be earned per customer.
  • Points will display in your VIP account within 24-48 hours.
  • Points are only given to DSW VIP members, but anyone can donate.
  • Shoe donations are tax deductible.
  • You may also choose to donate unexpired rewards.More
1 comment
70% OFF
Up to 70% Off Clearance Boots

Shop for boots in all styles, colors, and sizes from wide calf boots, comfy kids rain and shearling boots, to trendy designer labels like booties or over the knee styles. There are hundreds to choose from. When DSW coupons come around, you can save even more off listed prices because they work on clearance!More
3 used today
Women's Sandals Under $20

1 used today
25% OFF
25% Off Kollaburra By UGG

Percentage off competitor's prices.More
1 used today
FREE W/P
GET A BONUS CARD WHEN YOU BUY GIFT CARDS

Spend $50 in gift cards, get a $10 Bonus Card. Spend $100 in gift cards, get a $25 Bonus Card.More
1 used today - Expires 12/24/20
50% OFF
Up to 50% Off Clearance Athletic Shoes

Check out over 500 of the best, highly-reviewed running shoes, training sneakers, and more from Asics, Nike, Tevva, Converse, New Balance, Puma, and more top brands. Even better, all top-rated items are discounted by over 15% off.More
FREE SHIPPING
Free Shipping On $35 or Any Order for VIP Members

Become a DSW VIP Member and get free shipping on every purchase, its free to join! Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more for non-members.More
2 comments
8% OFF
Discounted DSW Gift Cards

Check out this creative was to save at DSW via WhizWallet! Find discounted gift cards, up to 8% off! Plus, you can stack your gift cards with online & in-store coupons.More
3 comments
Hundred of Styles Starting At $14.99

$60 OFF
Up to $60 Off with Minimum Purchase (Select VIP Members)

Save $10 off $25, $20 Ooff $99, or $60 off $199.More
7 used today - 1 comment - Expires 11/3/20
$40 OFF
Up to $40 Off With Minimum Purchase (Select VIP Members)

10 used today
$60 OFF
Up to $60 Off With Minimum Purchase (Select VIPs)

4 used today
$40 OFF
Up to $40 Off with Minimum Purchase (Select VIPs)

Select VIP Members get $15 off $75 or $40 off $149 or more.More
2 used today
20% OFF
Extra 20% Off Sitewide (Select VIP Members)

Save an extra 20% off entire purchase when you use this online coupon code at checkout! (Select DSW VIP Members Only)More
15 used today

About DSW

DSW is a major retail chain shoe store known for it's top selection of brand name shoes offered at discounted price along with handbags and other accessories. Get up to 30% off DSW coupons, online coupon codes, and in store printable coupons to save up to 75% off total! Free shipping applies to orders of $35 or more, plus get exclusive coupons and earn rewards with every purchase when you become a DSW Rewards Member. It's free to join! Shop DSW.com for name brand shoes, boots, sandals, handbags and more from top designers at warehouse prices.

How to Use a DSW Coupon Code Online

  1. Add desired item(s) to the shopping bag.

  2. Click the shopping bag icon on the top right corner.
  3. Enter your code into the â€œEnter an Offer or Cert Codeâ€ box.
  4. See discount on qualifying items. New order total reflects discount.

How Do I Get The Best DSW Coupon and Sale?

Online shoppers can get free shipping no minimum on any orders. DSW has great discount savings that can be found on their clearance page. Shoppers can browse through the clearance page for selections of savings discounted at 50% off or styles under $29.94. Savings event on the clearance page varies and check back on this page for new sale events or promotional offers. Shoppers can also browse through our DSW coupon store page for any additional promo code savings up to 30% off. Although rare, sometimes DSW will have text offers where shoppers can get $5 to $10 off their order (may be for Rewards members only)

DSW Rewards & Rewards Premier
DSW Rewards is free to join for any shoppers and members earn points for every dollar spent at DSW with double points day and special birthday offers. Frequent shoppers can also consider joining the DSW Rewards Premier. DSW also has credit card offers which brings shoppers all the best benefits and perks including exclusive deals and points earned outside of purchases. See the full detail on all membership offers.

Extra 40% Off Clearance + Free Shipping

Never miss another coupon from
DSW
DSW is offering up to 70% off clearance, plus an extra 40% off! No code needed. For a limited time get free shipping on every order.

Note: Exclusions may apply.
97% success (30 votes) - 4 comments - Expired 4/26/20
Posting anonymously as DizzyCoconut
RadiantDino
Not working for me either...
Apr 26, 2020
ChummyWhale
NOT WORKING FOR ME
Apr 26, 2020
limeade
limeade
@HilariousCat Still working for me!
Apr 25, 2020
HilariousCat
its not working?
Apr 25, 2020
Why did you dislike this coupon?