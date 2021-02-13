How to Use a DSW Coupon Code Online

Add desired item(s) to the shopping bag.



Click the shopping bag icon on the top right corner.





Enter your code into the â€œEnter an Offer or Cert Codeâ€ box.





See discount on qualifying items. New order total reflects discount.

How Do I Get The Best DSW Coupon and Sale?

DSW is a major retail chain shoe store known for it's top selection of brand name shoes offered at discounted price along with handbags and other accessories. Get up to 30% off DSW coupons, online coupon codes, and in store printable coupons to save up to 75% off total! Free shipping applies to orders of $35 or more, plus get exclusive coupons and earn rewards with every purchase when you become a DSW Rewards Member. It's free to join! Shop DSW.com for name brand shoes, boots, sandals, handbags and more from top designers at warehouse prices.Online shoppers can get free shipping no minimum on any orders. DSW has great discount savings that can be found on their clearance page. Shoppers can browse through the clearance page for selections of savings discounted at 50% off or styles under $29.94. Savings event on the clearance page varies and check back on this page for new sale events or promotional offers. Shoppers can also browse through our DSW coupon store page for any additional promo code savings up to 30% off. Although rare, sometimes DSW will have text offers where shoppers can get $5 to $10 off their order (may be for Rewards members only)DSW Rewards is free to join for any shoppers and members earn points for every dollar spent at DSW with double points day and special birthday offers. Frequent shoppers can also consider joining the DSW Rewards Premier. DSW also has credit card offers which brings shoppers all the best benefits and perks including exclusive deals and points earned outside of purchases. See the full detail on all membership offers.