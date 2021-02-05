Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add Chrome Extension

DSW Coupon Codes & Printable Coupons

Banner to earn Bitcoin with DealsPlus Cashback
$60 OFF
Code

Extra $15 Off $49, $20 Off $99 or $60 Off $199

Get up to $60 off your online order from DSW! Enter this code during online checkout to redeem your offer. Free shipping on $35 or on any order for VIP members.

SEE ALSO: IN-STORE COUPON

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Get Coupon Code
61 used today - Expires 5/2/21
In-Store

Extra $15 Off $49, $20 Off $99 or $60 Off $199

Get up to $60 off your online order from DSW! Just present this coupon at a location near you.

SEE ALSO: ONLINE CODE

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Use In-Store
30 used today - 1 comment - Expires 5/2/21
$10 OFF
Sale

$10 Off Coupon | Email Sign Up

Sign up for DSW email notifications and get a $10 off coupon sent to your email! Sign up box is located at the bottom of their homepage!

Offer Details:
  • The unique code will be valid for one-time use only.
  • Exclusions apply.
  • Offer will take 3-4 business days to arrive.
  • This email subscription is different from the DSW VIP program sign up page.
More
Get Deal
7 used today - 152 comments
FREE GIFT
Code
Coupon verified!

Free Weekender Bag with $49

Valid for VIP Gold and Elite customers.More
Get Coupon Code
6 used today
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free $10 or $25 Bonus Card With Gift Card Purchase

Earn $10 or $25 in bonus cards by spending $50 or $100 in gift cards. Redeem bonus cards June 3–24, 2021. Your receive your bonus card after purchase in a DSW store, or in an email from eGifter that will be sent to you on June 2, 2021.More
Get Deal
1 used today - Expires 5/9/21
$10 OFF
Sale

$10 Off or Free Backpack | Pick Your Myperk

Sign up for the DSW rewards program [free!] and choose between a $10 coupon and a free back pack!

You only get one chance to pick each year.More
Get Deal
4 used today
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Clearance Athletic Shoes

Check out over 500 of the best, highly-reviewed running shoes, training sneakers, and more from Asics, Nike, Tevva, Converse, New Balance, Puma, and more top brands. Even better, all top-rated items are discounted by over 15% off.More
Get Deal
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

$5 Rewards + Free Shipping | DSW VIP Program

Join DSW's VIP program for free today and earn rewards, get free shipping on every purchase, and more!

DSW VIP Program Perks:
  • 1 point = $1 spent
  • Free $5 reward for every $100 spent
  • Free shipping on anything
  • Free $5 reward on your birthday month
  • Donate new or gently used shoes for someone in need at any DSW store near you & get 50 points each donation

Spend $200 annually and be upgraded to a VIP Gold membership, $500 annually for VIP Elite Membership.

Elite & Gold Perks:
  • Bday Gifts For Your Bffs (Elite & Gold)
  • $50 (or 100 points) = $5 Reward (Elite)
  • $1 = 2 points (Elite)
  • $10 Birthday Gift (Elite)
  • Free 2-Day Shipping (Elite)
  • Two 2x Points Days (Gold)
  • 3x Points Day (Elite)
More
Get Deal
1 used today - 3 comments
50% OFF
Sale

Men's Clearance 50% Off or More

Get Deal
65% OFF
Sale

Up to 65% Off Clearance Items

Shop the online DSW clearance section for great deals on shoes, accessories, handbags & more! Plus, become a VIP member [free] and get free shipping on every order.More
Get Deal
Sale

30 Points with DSW App Download

Get 30 points when you download and log in to the DSW app as a DSW VIP member. Limit 1 download per VIP account.More
Get Deal
50 POINTS
Sale

Free 50 Bonus Points for Donated Shoes

Want to do something awesome? DSW VIP members can donate shoes to those in need through Soles4Souls and Be Strong. Your donations help keep shoes out of land fills and provide footwear for kids and families in need.

Get 50 bonus points for each day you donate new or gently-worn shoes! That's halfway to a $5 reward! Plus, SOLES4SOULS shoe donations are tax deductible!

Offer Details:
  • A maximum of 50 bonus points per day can be earned per customer.
  • Points will display in your VIP account within 24-48 hours.
  • Points are only given to DSW VIP members, but anyone can donate.
  • Shoe donations are tax deductible.
  • You may also choose to donate unexpired rewards.More
Get Deal
1 comment
70% OFF
Sale

Up to 70% Off Clearance Boots

Shop for boots in all styles, colors, and sizes from wide calf boots, comfy kids rain and shearling boots, to trendy designer labels like booties or over the knee styles. There are hundreds to choose from. When DSW coupons come around, you can save even more off listed prices because they work on clearance!More
Get Deal
Sale

Nike Under $75

Get Deal
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping On $35 or Any Order for VIP Members

Become a DSW VIP Member and get free shipping on every purchase, its free to join! Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more for non-members.More
Get Deal
2 comments
70% OFF
Sale

Up to 70% Off Women's Clearance

Save up to 70% off (sometimes more) women's shoes in all styles - boots, high heels, pumps, evening/wedding shoes, sandals, and athletic sneakers. Plus, the coupons you find on this DealsPlus page will work on clearance items! Be sure to subscribe & get notifications when coupons become available!More
Get Deal
36 comments
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free 2-Hour Contactless Curbside Pickup

Buy online and pick-up at your DSW store in 2 hours or less. Contactless curbside pickup available at most stores.More
Get Deal
OFFER
Sale

$25 Visa Offer | Rewards VISA Card

Sign up for a DSW Rewards Visa credit card! When you use your card to get gas, coffee, groceries, or, well, anything, you get points. And when you get points, you get Rewards.

DSW VISA Credit Card Perks:
  • Free $25 application VISA offer when your card arrives in the mail
  • Free $25 bonus VISA offer with $500 purchase outside DSW within 90 days
  • 1 point = $1 spent outside DSW
  • 1 extra point for every $1 spent inside DSW
  • Earn a $5 DSW Rewards Certificate for every 100 points earned
  • and more!
More
Get Deal
1 comment
40% OFF
Sale

Up To 40% Off Skechers

Percentage of competitors value.More
Get Deal
$60 OFF
Code

Up to $60 Off With Minimum Spend (Select VIP)

Code only valid for VIP members that have received this offer.More
Get Coupon Code
2 used today
$60 OFF
Code

Up to $60 Off with Minimum Purchase (Select VIP Members)

Save $10 off $25, $20 Ooff $99, or $60 off $199.More
Get Coupon Code
2 used today - 1 comment

Related Stores

98,964 subscribers
81,717 subscribers
24,314 subscribers
29,134 subscribers

Popular Stores

423,725 subscribers
481,859 subscribers
258,118 subscribers
295,947 subscribers
DSW FAQ
What are the best DSW coupons?
DSW usually has at least one promo code available at all times, which includes a matching in-store coupon. The most popular offers are 20-30% off sitewide, $10-$60 off with minimum purchase, extra discounts on clearance or offers based on categories and brands. The best thing about DSW coupons is they almost always work as an extra discount on top of clearance items! However, exclusions will apply.
How do I get free shipping?
DSW offers free shipping on orders of $35 or more. If you become a VIP member, which is free to join, you will get free shipping on every order!
What perks do cardholders get?
Sign up for a DSW Rewards Visa credit card! You get points on literally every purchase: gas, coffee, groceries and everything else!
Additional Perks
  • Free $25 VISA offer when your card arrives in the mail
  • Another free $25 bonus VISA offer when you spend $500 outside DSW within 90 days
  • 1 point = $1 spent outside DSW
  • 1 extra point for every $1 spent inside DSW
  • Earn a $5 DSW Rewards Certificate for every 100 points earned
    • What perks do VIP Rewards members get?
    Sign up for the DSW rewards program for free and choose between a free $10 coupon and a free back pack- you get a chance to pick every year. Plus, get free shipping on every purchase and much more!


    DSW VIP Program Perks:
    • 1 point = $1 spent
    • Free $5 reward for every $100 spent
    • Free shipping on anything
    • Free $5 reward on your birthday month
    • Donate new or gently used shoes for someone in need at any DSW store near you & get 50 points each donation



    Spend $200 annually and be upgraded to a VIP Gold membership, $500 annually for VIP Elite Membership.
    Elite & Gold Perks:
    • $50 (or 100 points) = $5 Reward (Elite)
    • $1 = 2 points (Elite)
    • $10 Birthday Gift (Elite)
    • Free 2-Day Shipping (Elite)
    • Two 2x Points Days (Gold)
    • 3x Points Day (Elite)
    What is their return policy?
    DSW offers free in-store returns and exchanges within 90 days of purchase. Online returns will be charges an $8.50 shipping fee. VIP Gold & Elite members can will get free online returns and Elite members have 365 days (instead of 90.)
    Do they offer in-store pickup?
    Yes! Get free 2-hour contactless curbside pickup at DSW.
    What kind of special discounts are always available?
    Get a coupon for $10 off with you sign up for the DSW email newsletter! Rewards members can get 30 extra points when they download the DSW App and 50 free bonus points when the donate shoes through Soles4Souls.


    DSW does not current offer student, military or refer a friend discounts.

    Extra $15 Off $49, $20 Off $99 or $60 Off $199

    Copy & Paste Code at Checkout!
    Never miss another coupon from
    DSW
    Get up to $60 off your online order from DSW! Enter this code during online checkout to redeem your offer. Free shipping on $35 or on any order for VIP members.

    SEE ALSO: IN-STORE COUPON

    Note: Exclusions apply.
    GONNABEMAY
    100% success (5 votes) - Expires 5/2/21
    Posting anonymously as CheerfulCherry
    Thanks! Your feedback helps the DealsPlus community!
    Thanks! Your feedback helps the DealsPlus community!
    Why did you dislike this coupon?