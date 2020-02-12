Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free Coffee Wednesdays | DD Perks

Every Wednesday from now until 12/23, DD Perks members can score a free medium hot or iced coffee!

Not a member? Join for free here.

Note: Excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew. Offer valid 11/4/20, 11/11/20, 11/18/20, 11/25/20, 12/2/20, 12/9/20, 12/16/20 and 12/23/20 for one medium hot or iced coffee for DD Perks members who pay with an enrolled DD Card, scan their loyalty ID at checkout or order ahead on the Dunkin’ App. Offer cannot be combined with other offers/discounts. Dairy alternative, espresso shots and flavor may be an additional charge. Valid at participating Dunkin’ restaurants in CA, FL and NV. No substitutions allowed.More
Expires 12/23/20
Earn Free Drinks | DD Perks

Download their mobile app for easy access to your account and DD Perks card.

Offer Details:
  • You will receive free 200 points in your account which equal to a free drink.
  • To earn free 200 points, you must load money in your DD Perks account.

How to Earn Points:
  • 5 points = $1 spent
  • Free drink = 200 points
  • Members must use an enrolled DD Card to pay at .
  • You can earn points on almost anything at Dunkin' Donuts.
  • Qualifying products exclude the purchase or reload of a DD card or gift card, gift certificates, reward coupon redemptions, donations to charity, and newspapers.
  • If you need to process a DD Perks transaction and points are not recorded, you can contact Customer Service at 1-800-447-0013 Monday-Friday from 7am-7pm EST.

Note:
  • Point balances of less than 200 points will expire in 6 months.
  • Free birthday beverage reward coupons expire 7 days from the time they are issued.
  • Free beverage reward coupons expire 30 days from the time they are issued.More
Special Offers & More | Dunkin' Donuts Newsroom

Discounted Gift Cards (Raise.com)

Discounted Gift Cards (CardCash)

