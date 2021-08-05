Stop paying for expensive, retail-priced performance apparel! Eastbay has everything athletes need, including performance shoes, sporting goods and workout apparel discount prices. Steeply discounted Nikes, Jordans, Timberlands, and Under Armour are just a few of the top brands you'll find at outlet prices. Shop by gender, sport, or brand to find the perfect fit. Stack Eastbay coupons for more ways to save money.More
Join the NEW Eastbay rewards program for free! Members get free shipping on every order and earn rewards to use towards their next purchase. After you spend a certain amount of money each year, you'll be upgraded to X2 and X3 levels of membership.
Perks:
Earn XPoints Across All Brands
Free Standard Shipping
Access to FLX Rewards Center
FLX Surprise Birthday Gift
Member Only Sales & Events
Bonus XPoint Promotions
Access to Events
Redeem XPoints for Head Starts
Head Starts for Hot Launches
X2
$300-499 Yearly Spend
2,000 bonus XPoints when you activate your account
Early Access to Events
X3
$500+ Yearly Spend
3,000 bonus XPoints when you activate your account
Eastbay provides discounts for active duty military, retirees, and registered dependents. To receive your discount just verify your account with SheerID. During step 3 of checkout (Payment) you'll have the option to 'Add Military Discount,' if you're signed into your Eastbay account.More
Usually, select Nike, adidas, New Balance, ASICS, UGG, Timberland are excluded, but other exclusions will apply. Items that are not eligible for discount and will indicate "excluded from discount" on the product's description page or at checkout.
What are the best Eastbay coupons?
The most common offers from Eastbay are 10% off $50, 15% off $75, or 25% off $99. What's great is that they will work on already discounted items and are live all month long! However, there will be exclusions, such as many Nike styles. Every now and then we will see a coupon for up to $30 with minimum purchase, so keep an eye out and make sure to subscribe to this DealsPlus page.
How do I get free shipping?
FLX rewards members get free shipping on every order- and its free to join! Everyone else gets free shipping when they spend $50 or more.
What perks do rewards members get?
Why join FLX? It's free and you get free shipping on every order, head starts on new drops, exclusive rewards and member only sweepstakes. Plus:
Earn XPoints Across All Brands: Foot Locker, Footaction, Champs and Eastbay
FLX Surprise Birthday Gift
Gift w/ Purchase Promotions
And more!
What is their return policy?
Returns must take place within 90 days after the original shipment date in order to receive a credit in the original form of payment. Returns received more than 90 days after shipment date will not be accepted and will be returned to sender. Items must be unwon and in new condition with the original tags in the original boxes.
Eastbay is currently offering free return shipping on online purchases that are in new, unworn condition. You can disregard the message on your invoice that states, "We will deduct a $6.99 Return Label fee from your refund." The $6.99 charge will not be deducted.
If you have your original receipt, you can exchange or refund to your original form of payment. If you have a gift receipt, you can only exchange or get credit.
What kind of special discounts are always available?
There are many discounts available everyday at Eastbay!
Students: get 20% off orders of $99 or more.
Military: get 15% off every purchase.
Sign up for the email newsletter and receive a coupon for 15% off $75
Sign up for text alerts by texting EBALERTS to 27366 and get a coupon for $25 Off $99
Currently, there are no teacher or refer a friend discounts available.