Returns must take place within 90 days after the original shipment date in order to receive a credit in the original form of payment. Returns received more than 90 days after shipment date will not be accepted and will be returned to sender. Items must be unwon and in new condition with the original tags in the original boxes.

Eastbay is currently offering free return shipping on online purchases that are in new, unworn condition. You can disregard the message on your invoice that states, "We will deduct a $6.99 Return Label fee from your refund." The $6.99 charge will not be deducted.

If you have your original receipt, you can exchange or refund to your original form of payment. If you have a gift receipt, you can only exchange or get credit.