Add desired item(s) to your shopping bag.

At check out, locate the promotion code box and enter your code.

Click â€˜Applyâ€™

Your discount will be reflected in the final price shown.



It's easy to have spirit when you're wearing great shoes. Whether fancy or casual, it can put your entire day in a brighter light. Shoppers can find all styles and a wide range of sizes from one easy to use, footwear loving retailer. Online sort by function, or browse by size and width. Yes, even the hardest to find foot widths can be easily located with Easy Spirit. If you have questions, Live Chat is available.Easy Spirit is known for great sandals, and e360 lines, but don't overlook their boots, clogs, flats, walking shoes and sneakers. Easy Spirit is part of the Nine West group.Comfortable yet stylish shoes don't have to be expensive.Customers can save an average of 15% to 30% off the most comfortable shoes on the market when you use coupons and promo codes. Check back often to see if there are any new Easy Spirit discounts available for use online or printable coupons to use in-store. A store location finder can help you find all stores within 100 miles.When shopping online at Easy Spirit:Customers can find sales right on the home page. Browse the sale section as it's updated regularly and offers a single-click look at the site's biggest discounts. Often times, there are style specific sales featured on the homepage of Easyspirit.com, like $10 off dress shoes. Everyday sales can save you up to 30% off various styles.If you happen to be in the profession of teaching, teachers always get 15% off full priced purchases in-store. If you arenâ€™t a teacher, you can still save! Get an extra 25% off your first purchase when you sign up for news and updates about Easy Spirit deals and sales. Chat with live workers on the website to have any questions answered or shoe types explained. With a wide variety of offerings and a website that lets you locate with ease, it's one of the favorite fashionable shoe retailers around.