15% OFF
Extra 15% Off $25+ On Top Brands

Save an extra 15% off your $25 purchase of these top brands at eBay. You can find discounts on adidas, New Balance, Reebok, Michael Kors, and more!More
25 used today - Expires 2/18/20
FREE SHIPPING
Under $10 + Free Shipping

Fun stuff. Ships free. Brand new. Guilt free!
Check out some of eBay's best deals! Spectacular finds for the lowest prices that you can give to anyone (including yourself!) Discover unique and fun items in the magical and addictive world of shopping on eBay.

Top 10 Items Under $10
  1. Tech (screen protectors, headsets, and headphones)
  2. Fashion (T-shirts, graphic T's)
  3. Bar Tools (corkscrew, coasters)
  4. Sports Souvenirs (team pennants, flags, decals)
  5. Anime Collectibles (action figures, caps, or key chains featuring Totoro, Hello Kitty, or Sailor Moon)
  6. Movies (DVDs and Blu-Ray)
  7. Lights (Fairy lights or string lights)
  8. Kitchen Gadgets (vegetable shredders, pineapple corers, or spiralizers)
  9. Video Games (pre-owned games for any console)
  10. Jewelry (statement necklaces, earrings and rings)
15 used today - 39 comments
60% OFF
Up to 60% Off New Year Sale 2020

Go after your goals and save on fitness apparel, tech, organization, and more.More
15 used today
199,761 people saving now.
Official eBay Sales and Coupons

eBay offers coupons on a variety of items throughout the site. Whether you are a couponer shopping for promotions on electronics and smartphones or makeup from Covergirl, there are plenty of discounts available on eBay.

Any sales events, promotions or limited-time offers happening on eBay will be posted on this as they become available.More
11 used today
85% OFF
Up To 85% Off + Free Shipping | Daily Deals From Ebay

The things you love at the lowest prices guaranteed.
Every day ebay features items from trusted sellers who are offering deep discounts (usually between 20% and 90% off) and free shipping. The only catch is that there's a limited quantities of these fixed-price items, and at these great prices, they won't last long. Once they're gone, they're gone. There will be a small 'Almost gone!' banner when an item is almost sold out. If you see a deal marked 'done deal,' the item has already sold out.

eBay updates featured deals at least once a day starting at 8am PT. And when certain items sell out during the day, they replace them with brand new deals. On newer deals you'll see a message that says something like 'Added 2 hours ago' to let you know it's a fresh offer.

Noteworthy brands include: Reebok, Dyson, Hoover, Samsonite, Samsung & more!

P.S. all items really are offered with free shipping! Make sure to note eBay coupon codes work on daily deals! (Exclusions apply.) You can find any eBay coupon right here on this DealsPlus page whenever they are available, so be sure to subscribe.

How is the discount on each Daily Deal item determined?
The price that is stricken is the 'List Price' for the item. The List price is the price (excluding shipping and handling fees) at which the same item, or one that is nearly identical to it, has been offered for in the recent past in the recent past. The price may be the seller's own price elsewhere or another seller's price. The "% off" signifies the calculated percentage difference between seller-provided List Price and the seller's price for the Daily Deal item.More
5 used today - 64 comments
OFFER
Free $30 Statement Credit + $10 Rewards | Ebay Mastercard

Earn a $30 statement credit when you open a new eBay Mastercard account and spend $150+ on eBay within 30 days. Plus, get rewarded for buying all the things you love.

How it Works:
  • Earn 5X Points for the rest of the year after you spend $1,000 on eBay in a calendar year
  • 3X Points per $1 spent on eBay
  • 2X Points per $1 spent on gas, restaurant, & groceries
  • 1X Points per $1 spent on all other Mastercard purchases
  • Earn 5X Points for the rest of the year after you spend $1,000 on eBay in a calendar year
For every 1,500 points, receive a $10 statement credit.

Additional Benefits:
  • Extended warranties
    Get double the original manufacturer's or store brand's warranty for up to one year.
  • Price protection
    Get reimbursed if the price drops within 60 days.
  • Identity theft resolution
    Receive ID theft alerts, card replacement, and ID Theft assistance.
  • No annual fee!

NOTE: If your application is approved after 7/1/19, any rewards earned will only be redeemable for purchases on ebay.com, rather than issued as statement credits. Current eBay Extras Mastercard cardholders are not eligible for a new eBay Mastercard.More
2 used today - 2 comments
20% OFF
Coupons for 100+ Stores & Products

Find coupons for up to 20% off your favorite stores! Purchase exclusive coupon codes and printable coupons for as low as 1Â¢. Some popular brands include Lowes, Home Depot, Bed Bath & Beyond, Wayfair, DICK's, Victoria Secret & more.

There's over 5000 coupons to choose from, usually for under $1. When you purchase a coupon or a promo code for stores like Lowes or Home Depot you can use them on items worth 100s of dollars! So potentially you can save BIG BUCKS with these, making them well worth their price.

These are generally rare, one-time-use coupons that you can't find elsewhere! Don't miss out on a little known secret in savvy shopping.More
1 used today - 29 comments
FREE SHIPPING
Fast & Free Shipping On Most Items

eBay offers free shipping on most items, no membership required. In fact, you can get free expedited shipping on 100% of the items featured in eBay Deals for even more savings! Also check out their Under $10 section, everything here ships absolutely free too!More
9 used today - 2 comments
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Certified Refurbished Tech + Free Shipping

5 used today
How to Redeem eBay Coupons

With thousands of stores and sellers to shop from, learn how to use eBay coupon codes here.

Some quick shopping tips:
  1. Start shopping and add item(s) to your cart. Or click "Buy it now."
  2. Check that your coupon can be used to buy the item
  3. Find out whether your coupon code will work on your particular item. Click here to see eBay coupons FAQ.
  4. Enter the redemption code during the checkout process.
  5. Pay for your item

Be sure to subscribe to eBay notifications from DealsPlus. You will alerted by email whenever a new coupon is available!More
5 comments
40% OFF
Up to 40% Off Robotic Vacuums

Let the Vacuuming Handle ItselfMore
50% OFF
Up to 50% Off Best Tech for Way Less + Free Shipping

35% OFF
Up to 35% Off Microsoft

Direct from brand!More
1 comment
50% OFF
Up to 50% Off Apple + Free Shipping

40% OFF
Up to 40% Off Sofas & Home Furniture

Invigorate Your Indoors
Sofas and moreMore
75% OFF
Up to 75% Off Daily Tech Deals + Free Shipping

Save on phones, laptops, tablets, cameras & more! Plus all items on this page ship free.More
4 comments
50% OFF
Up to 50% Off Refurbished Acer Laptops

Direct offer from Acer, now you can get up to 50% off Certified Refurbished LaptopsMore
30% OFF
Up to 30% Off Rolex

50% OFF
Up to 50% Off Acer

Direct from brand.More
50% OFF
Up to 50% Off The Coolest Tech for Less + Free Shipping

40% OFF
Up to 40% Off High-tech Gifts Fron Best Buy

Irresistible prices direct from Best Buy.More
5 comments
40% OFF
Up to 40% Off TVs & Home Audio + Free Shipping

Laptops Under $399

Power up with HP, Apple, and more.More
50% OFF
Up to 50% Off Hasbro

Direct from the brand.More
1 used today
60% OFF
Up to 60% Off Activewear

Champion and more to keep you on track.More
60% OFF
Up to 60% Off Appliances

KitchenAid, Keurig, and more.More
60% OFF
Up to 60% Off Major Appliances

Save on Samsung and more!More
$5 OFF
$5 Off Any Order (Select Accounts)

Offer valid for select accounts only, check your My eBay account to see if you are eligible!More
9 used today - 3 comments
FREE SHIPPING
Free Return Shipping - Up to $30 Value (via PayPal) - U.S. Only

Pay for your purchase with PayPal and eBay will pay for your return shipping, spending up to $30 on your return shipping costs.

After you've returned your item in a way that's convenient for you, visit the refund request page within 30 days of the return ship date.

Note: 12 refunds per year.More
OFFER
Earn 1% Cashback On The Items You Buy

Join eBay Bucks for free. No fees, no hassle, all rewards!
This program is designed to reward eBay members for shopping continually shopping with them. Members will accrue eBay Bucks based on their qualifying purchases. At the end of each calendar quarter, you will receive a reward for the eBay Bucks accrued during that quarter in the form of an eBay Bucks Certificate. You can then use this Certificate to buy more things on eBay! Did we mention, it's free!

Follow these easy steps:
    1. Shop, purchase items on eBay & pay with PayPal
    2. Earn 1% back on more items than ever before!
    3. Redeem your rewards to spend on almost anything


Keep in mind:
  • There will be a green 'Bucks' logo on eligable items
  • Bucks certificates are handed out every three months
  • Once you receive an eBay Bucks certificate, you'll have 30 days to use it.
More
19 comments
FREE GIFT
Buy 2, Get 1 Free Jewelry

110%
110% Price Match Guarantee Coupon

Did you find an eBay deal at a better price somewhere else? It happens. Luckily, they'll gladly match the competition. That happens, too.

If you buy an eBay Deal or another top product on eBay, then find a better price with a competitor within 48 hours, eBay will cover 110% of the difference!

Follow these simple steps:
1. When find a better price on a qualifying item contact eBay Customer Service.
2. Let Customer Service know where you found the lower price. They'll whether the item qualifies.
3. Once it's verified, you'll get an immediate eBay coupon for 110% of the difference.


Qualifying Products:
New, unopened items on the eBay Deals page qualify, as well as new, unopened selections from the top products that display the red 'Best Price Guarantee' symbol.

Qualifying Competitors:
Amazon.com, BestBuy.com, HomeDepot.com, Jet.com, Sears.com, Target.com, Walmart.com, or Wayfair.com.

Both items (eBay's and the competitor's) should be exactly the same and currently in stock.More
1 comment
20% OFF
Up to 20% Off Gift Cards

eBay is a great place to find gift cards, at a discounted price! Give them as a gift or just use them as gifts to yourself- as a great way to save at your favorite stores. Usually shipping is free on these items too!More
1 comment
FREE GIFT
Featured Sales & Events

Have an idea of what you want to get, but haven't figured out a specific brand or product you like? This is the perfect place to look. eBay has nicely put together the best deals in certain categories to put you shopping anxieties at ease. Oh and did we mention? Most items ship free!

Every week eBay offers different sale events ranging across every category. Check back often to see what they currently have going on! Save on Fashion, Home & Garden, Lifestyle & Media, Electronics, Toys, Motors & much more!More
FREE GIFT
Make Money Selling Your Stuff On eBay

Want millions of people all over the world to see what you have to sel? EBay's the right place. Plus, they have an entire team dedicated to protect you and every item you sell. This makes eBay a safe and secure place to sell your stuff.

Current Promotions:
  • List 50 of your items for FREE . Pay no insertion fees for auction-style or fixed price listings. Buy It Now is free too.
  • Free insertions for first 6 vehicle listings in a year.
More
70% OFF
NEW! Up to 70% Off The Big Brand Outlet

It’s finally here! Big savings on the biggest names.More
90% OFF
Up to 90% Off Last Chance Auction Deals (Ending Soon!)

These deals are about to end within one hour, and many have no bids - meaning you'll get the cheapest price that you want that deal for. Coupons aren't needed, just try your luck and start bidding on shoes, apparel, watches, electronics, sporting goods, car parts, to home items starting at just $1. Trying to avoid a week long bidding war? this is the place to look!More
1 used today - 3 comments

About eBay

eBay is the largest online auction website in the world, striving to offer the best prices on millions of products worldwide. Most known for their enormous selection of cars, auto parts, and electronics, to trendy clothing, shoes, and handbags, it's no wonder they have millions of users buying, selling, and shopping here every day. Recently, eBay coupon codes have become more available as well, with savings of up to $15 off by using coupons and offers on this page. Believe it or not, many prices rival Amazon, especially when there's $10 off promo code or $15 off $75 discount.

How do I use my eBay coupon? (Step-by-step instructions):

  1. Add desired item(s) to the shopping bag.

  2. Click the shopping bag icon on the top right corner.
    ebay

  3. Proceed to checkout and follow steps until you get to the â€œReview Orderâ€ screen.
    ebay

  4. To redeem your voucher, enter your promo code into the â€œRedemption Codeâ€ box and click â€œApply.â€
    ebay

  5. Your discount will apply to all qualifying items. Your new order total will reflect that discount.
    ebay


How do I find coupon codes on eBay?

The best coupons tend to work on specific sale events and eBay stores, however, on occasion, DealsPlus will find a $10 off $50, $15 off $75, or $20 off $100 coupon that works on everything but coins, auction items, paper money, and gift cards. That's a huge discount! So it won't matter which seller you buy from, as long as you spend that threshold.

If you're shopping for specific items, you could get a 10% off coupon that works on eBay Deals or 20% off promo codes that work at specific stores on eBay.

How to ensure your items qualify for your coupon:

All eBay coupons exclude gift cards, paper money, coins, and real estate. Some will only work on select categories like eBay Motors or clothing, shoes, and home items. Make sure the coupon you are using applies to the item(s) youâ€™re looking to buy.

Free shipping codes are generally not needed, as all eBay Deals and most other items ship for free.

How do I save the most money?

Check out the eBay Deals section! All these items tend to be priced at an additional 10-20% off. Weâ€™ve seen great deals on designer handbags from Michael Kors, Crafstman tools, a wide array of car parts, name brand home appliances and kitchen electrics, as well as tablets, laptops, gaming consoles, and even 4K TVs. Stack with a coupon code and you could save up to 90% off total. Holiday specials like Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales will be posted in this section, too! Best of all, everything qualifies for free shipping here.

Lastly, if you pay by PayPal youâ€™ll automatically earn 2% back on every purchase in eBay Bucks on qualifying items. This is basically free money, as you can use it on any future purchase! Thereâ€™s no limit to how much credit you can earn and the more you spend, the more youâ€™ll save.

Extra 15% Off $25+ On Top Brands

JPRESDAY
Save an extra 15% off your $25 purchase of these top brands at eBay. You can find discounts on adidas, New Balance, Reebok, Michael Kors, and more!
83% success (6 votes) - Expires 2/18/20
