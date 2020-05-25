How do I use my eBay coupon? (Step-by-step instructions):

Add desired item(s) to the shopping bag.



Click the shopping bag icon on the top right corner.





Proceed to checkout and follow steps until you get to the â€œReview Orderâ€ screen.





To redeem your voucher, enter your promo code into the â€œRedemption Codeâ€ box and click â€œApply.â€





Your discount will apply to all qualifying items. Your new order total will reflect that discount.



How do I find coupon codes on eBay?

How to ensure your items qualify for your coupon:

How do I save the most money?

eBay is the largest online auction website in the world, striving to offer the best prices on millions of products worldwide. Most known for their enormous selection of cars, auto parts, and electronics, to trendy clothing, shoes, and handbags, it's no wonder they have millions of users buying, selling, and shopping here every day. Recently, eBay coupon codes have become more available as well, with savings of up to $15 off by using coupons and offers on this page. Believe it or not, many prices rival Amazon, especially when there's $10 off promo code or $15 off $75 discount.The best coupons tend to work on specific sale events and eBay stores, however, on occasion, DealsPlus will find a $10 off $50, $15 off $75, or $20 off $100 coupon that works on everything but coins, auction items, paper money, and gift cards. That's a huge discount! So it won't matter which seller you buy from, as long as you spend that threshold.If you're shopping for specific items, you could get a 10% off coupon that works on eBay Deals or 20% off promo codes that work at specific stores on eBay.All eBay coupons exclude gift cards, paper money, coins, and real estate. Some will only work on select categories like eBay Motors or clothing, shoes, and home items. Make sure the coupon you are using applies to the item(s) youâ€™re looking to buy.Free shipping codes are generally not needed, as all eBay Deals and most other items ship for free.Check out the eBay Deals section! All these items tend to be priced at an additional 10-20% off. Weâ€™ve seen great deals on designer handbags from Michael Kors, Crafstman tools, a wide array of car parts, name brand home appliances and kitchen electrics, as well as tablets, laptops, gaming consoles, and even 4K TVs. Stack with a coupon code and you could save up to 90% off total. Holiday specials like Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales will be posted in this section, too! Best of all, everything qualifies for free shipping here.Lastly, if you pay by PayPal youâ€™ll automatically earn 2% back on every purchase in eBay Bucks on qualifying items. This is basically free money, as you can use it on any future purchase! Thereâ€™s no limit to how much credit you can earn and the more you spend, the more youâ€™ll save.