Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add Chrome Extension

eBay Coupons & Promo Codes

Coupon of the Day
20% OFF
Code

Extra 20% Off Like-New Home & Garden + Free Shipping

Get an extra 20% off (min. $75) with this Certified Refurbished Spring Cleaning Coupon! Save on Power Tools, Vacuums, Outdoor Power Equipment, Lawn Mowers, Air Tools & Air Compressors, Carpet Cleaners, Steam Mops.

Note: Exclusions apply. Minimum spend: $75, $150 max discount and 1 use per account.More
Get Coupon Code
22 used today - Expires 3/22/21
$100 OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Extra $100 Off $400 On Car & Truck Parts + Free Shipping

Take Your Tax Refund for a Spin This Spring! Save on Wheels, Tires, And Parts. Enter this code during online checkout to redeem your offer.

Note: Exclusions & Restrictions Apply.More
Get Coupon Code
12 used today - Expires 3/28/21
5% OFF
Code

Extra 5% Off Refurbished Electronics & Tools + Free Shipping

eBay is offering up to 50% off certified refurbished electronics & tools! Then, add this code for an extra 5% off.

Perks:
  • 2 year warranty
  • Money back guarantee
  • Hassle-free returns

    Note: No min, purchase required. Max $1000 off & 1x use per account. Exclusions applyMore
    • Get Coupon Code
    7 used today
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Under $10 + Free Shipping

    Fun stuff. Ships free. Brand new. Guilt free!
    Check out some of eBay's best deals! Spectacular finds for the lowest prices that you can give to anyone (including yourself!) Discover unique and fun items in the magical and addictive world of shopping on eBay.

    Top 10 Items Under $10
    1. Tech (screen protectors, headsets, and headphones)
    2. Fashion (T-shirts, graphic T's)
    3. Bar Tools (corkscrew, coasters)
    4. Sports Souvenirs (team pennants, flags, decals)
    5. Anime Collectibles (action figures, caps, or key chains featuring Totoro, Hello Kitty, or Sailor Moon)
    6. Movies (DVDs and Blu-Ray)
    7. Lights (Fairy lights or string lights)
    8. Kitchen Gadgets (vegetable shredders, pineapple corers, or spiralizers)
    9. Video Games (pre-owned games for any console)
    10. Jewelry (statement necklaces, earrings and rings)
    More
    Get Deal
    15 used today - 46 comments
    Sale

    Official eBay Sales and Coupons

    eBay offers coupons on a variety of items throughout the site. Whether you are a couponer shopping for promotions on electronics and smartphones or makeup from Covergirl, there are plenty of discounts available on eBay.

    Any sales events, promotions or limited-time offers happening on eBay will be posted on this as they become available.    More
    Get Deal
    6 used today - 4 comments
    Code

    EBay Exclusives Sent Straight to Your Phone

    A more complete eBay experience- Just a text away. Message and data rates may apply.

    • Hot deals
      Be the first to call dibs. Exclusive offers
    • Exclusive offers
      Collabs, drops, and more. Top tips
    • Top tips
      Shop and sell like a pro. Ebay news
    • Ebay news
      Find out what's trending.More
    Get Coupon Code
    6 used today
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off eBay Certified Refurbished Sale

    Shop with confidence. No risk, big reward!


    • Two-year warranty
      Every US purchase comes with a two-year warranty, serviced by Allstate.

    • Money Back Guarantee
      Get a full refund if your item is damaged, doesn’t match the listing, or fails to arrive.

    • Hassle-free returns
      Unhappy with your purchase? Return it within 30 days for a full refund.More
    Get Deal
    2 used today
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Fast & Free Shipping On Most Items

    eBay offers free shipping on most items, no membership required. In fact, you can get free expedited shipping on 100% of the items featured in eBay Deals for even more savings! Also check out their Under $10 section, everything here ships absolutely free too!More
    Get Deal
    1 used today - 2 comments
    30% OFF
    Sale

    30% Off Microsoft Surface

    Plus, get a two-year warranty.More
    Get Deal
    60% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 60% Off Diamonds

    Direct from top brands.More
    Get Deal
    2 used today
    BOGO
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up To 60% Off Adidas + BOGO 50% Off + Free Shipping

    BOGO 50% off applied in cart.

    Note: Select styles only.    More
    Get Deal
    5 used today - Expires 3/21/21
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Apple + Free Shipping

    Get Deal
    20% OFF
    Sale

    Extra 20% Off $20+ Champion & Hanes + Free Shipping

    Get Deal
    85% OFF
    Sale

    Up To 85% Off + Free Shipping | Daily Deals From Ebay

    The things you love at the lowest prices guaranteed.
    Every day ebay features items from trusted sellers who are offering deep discounts (usually between 20% and 90% off) and free shipping. The only catch is that there's a limited quantities of these fixed-price items, and at these great prices, they won't last long. Once they're gone, they're gone. There will be a small 'Almost gone!' banner when an item is almost sold out. If you see a deal marked 'done deal,' the item has already sold out.

    eBay updates featured deals at least once a day starting at 8am PT. And when certain items sell out during the day, they replace them with brand new deals. On newer deals you'll see a message that says something like 'Added 2 hours ago' to let you know it's a fresh offer.

    Noteworthy brands include: Reebok, Dyson, Hoover, Samsonite, Samsung & more!

    P.S. all items really are offered with free shipping! Make sure to note eBay coupon codes work on daily deals! (Exclusions apply.) You can find any eBay coupon right here on this DealsPlus page whenever they are available, so be sure to subscribe.

    How is the discount on each Daily Deal item determined?
    The price that is stricken is the 'List Price' for the item. The List price is the price (excluding shipping and handling fees) at which the same item, or one that is nearly identical to it, has been offered for in the recent past in the recent past. The price may be the seller's own price elsewhere or another seller's price. The "% off" signifies the calculated percentage difference between seller-provided List Price and the seller's price for the Daily Deal item.    More
    Get Deal
    2 used today - 64 comments
    Sale

    How to Redeem eBay Coupons

    With thousands of stores and sellers to shop from, learn how to use eBay coupon codes here.

    Some quick shopping tips:
    1. Start shopping and add item(s) to your cart. Or click "Buy it now."
    2. Check that your coupon can be used to buy the item
    3. Find out whether your coupon code will work on your particular item. Click here to see eBay coupons FAQ.
    4. Enter the redemption code during the checkout process.
    5. Pay for your item

    Be sure to subscribe to eBay notifications from DealsPlus. You will alerted by email whenever a new coupon is available!    More
    Get Deal
    1 used today - 6 comments
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Featured Sales & Events

    Have an idea of what you want to get, but haven't figured out a specific brand or product you like? This is the perfect place to look. eBay has nicely put together the best deals in certain categories to put you shopping anxieties at ease. Oh and did we mention? Most items ship free!

    Every week eBay offers different sale events ranging across every category. Check back often to see what they currently have going on! Save on Fashion, Home & Garden, Lifestyle & Media, Electronics, Toys, Motors & much more!    More
    Get Deal
    1 used today
    70% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 70% Off The Big Brand Outlet

    Major savings at The Brand Outlet! Buy direct from top brands and other trusted sellers.More
    Get Deal
    20% OFF
    Sale

    Coupons for 100+ Stores & Products

    Find coupons for up to 20% off your favorite stores! Purchase exclusive coupon codes and printable coupons for as low as 1Â¢. Some popular brands include Lowes, Home Depot, Bed Bath & Beyond, Wayfair, DICK's, Victoria Secret & more.

    There's over 5000 coupons to choose from, usually for under $1. When you purchase a coupon or a promo code for stores like Lowes or Home Depot you can use them on items worth 100s of dollars! So potentially you can save BIG BUCKS with these, making them well worth their price.

    These are generally rare, one-time-use coupons that you can't find elsewhere! Don't miss out on a little known secret in savvy shopping.    More
    Get Deal
    31 comments
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Jabra

    Certified Refurbished, plus 2 year warranty.More
    Get Deal
    75% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 75% Off Daily Tech Deals + Free Shipping

    Save on phones, laptops, tablets, cameras & more! Plus all items on this page ship free.More
    Get Deal
    5 comments
    60% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 60% Off Golf Gear

    Tee off a new season: Up to 60% off Titleist, adidas, and more.More
    Get Deal
    Sale

    Sweet Deals On Fine Jewelry

    Treat yourself or the one you love.More
    Get Deal
    1 used today
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Champion

    Get Deal
    60% OFF
    Sale

    Classic Watches Starting At 60% Off

    Citizen, Bulova, Invicta starting at 60% off.More
    Get Deal
    45% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 45% Off Lenovo

    Get Deal
    40% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 40% Off JBL

    Great deals direct from the brand.More
    Get Deal
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Arlo

    Like-new Arlo with a two-year warranty.More
    Get Deal
    60% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 60% Off Adidas

    Great deals direct from the brand.More
    Get Deal
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off KitchenAid + Free Shipping

    Get Deal
    40% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 40% Off Acer

    Great deals direct from the brand.More
    Get Deal
    60% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 60% Off Reebok

    Great deals direct from the brand.More
    Get Deal
    60% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 60% Off Superdry

    Get Deal
    30% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 30% Off Like-new Dell

    Plus, a two-year warranty.More
    Get Deal
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Makita

    Like-new tools for any project.More
    Get Deal
    20% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 20% Off Google

    Great deals direct from the brand.More
    Get Deal
    30% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 30% Off Rolex

    It's time to get your dream piece.More
    Get Deal
    60% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 60% Off Appliances

    KitchenAid, Keurig, and more.More
    Get Deal
    30% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 30% Off Essential Cookware & Bakeware

    Get Deal
    60% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 60% Off Hanes

    Great deals direct from the brand.More
    Get Deal
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off WORX

    Get Deal
    Expires 3/31/21
    30% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 30% Off Next-Level Gaming + Free Shipping

    Get Deal
    25% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 25% Off Milwaukee

    Great deals from authorized sellers.More
    Get Deal
    70% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 70% Off New Balance

    Great deals direct from the brand.More
    Get Deal
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Bose

    Direct from brand.More
    Get Deal
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Kipling

    Great deals direct from the brand.More
    Get Deal
    110%
    Sale

    110% Price Match Guarantee Coupon

    Did you find an eBay deal at a better price somewhere else? It happens. Luckily, they'll gladly match the competition. That happens, too.

    If you buy an eBay Deal or another top product on eBay, then find a better price with a competitor within 48 hours, eBay will cover 110% of the difference!

    Follow these simple steps:
    1. When find a better price on a qualifying item contact eBay Customer Service.
    2. Let Customer Service know where you found the lower price. They'll whether the item qualifies.
    3. Once it's verified, you'll get an immediate eBay coupon for 110% of the difference.


    Qualifying Products:
    New, unopened items on the eBay Deals page qualify, as well as new, unopened selections from the top products that display the red 'Best Price Guarantee' symbol.

    Qualifying Competitors:
    Amazon.com, BestBuy.com, HomeDepot.com, Jet.com, Sears.com, Target.com, Walmart.com, or Wayfair.com.

    Both items (eBay's and the competitor's) should be exactly the same and currently in stock.    More
    Get Deal
    1 comment
    20% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 20% Off Gift Cards

    eBay is a great place to find gift cards, at a discounted price! Give them as a gift or just use them as gifts to yourself- as a great way to save at your favorite stores. Usually shipping is free on these items too!More
    Get Deal
    1 comment
    OFFER
    Sale

    Earn 1% Cashback On The Items You Buy

    Join eBay Bucks for free. No fees, no hassle, all rewards!
    This program is designed to reward eBay members for shopping continually shopping with them. Members will accrue eBay Bucks based on their qualifying purchases. At the end of each calendar quarter, you will receive a reward for the eBay Bucks accrued during that quarter in the form of an eBay Bucks Certificate. You can then use this Certificate to buy more things on eBay! Did we mention, it's free!

    Follow these easy steps:
      1. Shop, purchase items on eBay & pay with PayPal
      2. Earn 1% back on more items than ever before!
      3. Redeem your rewards to spend on almost anything


    Keep in mind:
    • There will be a green 'Bucks' logo on eligable items
    • Bucks certificates are handed out every three months
    • Once you receive an eBay Bucks certificate, you'll have 30 days to use it.
    More
    Get Deal
    19 comments
    90% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 90% Off Last Chance Auction Deals (Ending Soon!)

    These deals are about to end within one hour, and many have no bids - meaning you'll get the cheapest price that you want that deal for. Coupons aren't needed, just try your luck and start bidding on shoes, apparel, watches, electronics, sporting goods, car parts, to home items starting at just $1. Trying to avoid a week long bidding war? this is the place to look!More
    Get Deal
    3 comments
    Sale

    Earn Rewards With No Annual Fee | Ebay Mastercard

    Find out if you're approved for an eBay Mastercard within seconds. Get rewarded for buying all the things you love.

    How it Works:
    • Earn 5X Points for the rest of the year after you spend $1,000 on eBay in a calendar year
    • 3X Points per $1 spent on eBay
    • 2X Points per $1 spent on gas, restaurant, & groceries
    • 1X Points per $1 spent on all other Mastercard purchases
    • Earn 5X Points for the rest of the year after you spend $1,000 on eBay in a calendar year
    For every 1,500 points, receive a $10 statement credit.

    Additional Benefits:
    • Extended warranties
      Get double the original manufacturer's or store brand's warranty for up to one year.
    • Price protection
      Get reimbursed if the price drops within 60 days.
    • Identity theft resolution
      Receive ID theft alerts, card replacement, and ID Theft assistance.
    • No annual fee!

    NOTE: If your application is approved after 7/1/19, any rewards earned will only be redeemable for purchases on ebay.com, rather than issued as statement credits. Current eBay Extras Mastercard cardholders are not eligible for a new eBay Mastercard.    More
    Get Deal
    2 comments
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Make Money Selling Your Stuff On eBay

    Want millions of people all over the world to see what you have to sell? eBay's the right place. Plus, they have an entire team dedicated to protect you and every item you sell. This makes eBay a safe and secure place to sell your stuff.

    Current Promotions:
    • List 200 of Your Items for FREE – Make Money Today!More
    Get Deal
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Free Return Shipping - Up to $30 Value (via PayPal) - U.S. Only

    Pay for your purchase with PayPal and eBay will pay for your return shipping, spending up to $30 on your return shipping costs.

    After you've returned your item in a way that's convenient for you, visit the refund request page within 30 days of the return ship date.

    Note: 12 refunds per year.    More
    Get Deal

    Related Stores

    651,183 subscribers
    349,066 subscribers
    7,634 subscribers
    2,987 subscribers

    Popular Stores

    479,477 subscribers
    423,347 subscribers
    179,169 subscribers
    421,824 subscribers
    eBay FAQ
    What are the best eBya's best coupons & offfes?
    A few time throughout the year, eBay will offer a sitewide coupon for up to 15% off! More common, a coupons directed at certain sellers & catgories. These will be up to 20% off. One of the best ways to save is shopping eBay's certified refrubished section. Not only are these items already at a great price, but ofer there is an extra coupon that you can add on top! Plus, as most items ship for free, free shipping codes are not needed,. Note that all eBay coupons exclude gift cards, paper money, coins, and real estate.



    Another great way to save is the Daily Deals section! We've seen great deals on designer handbags from Michael Kors, Crafstman tools, a wide array of car parts, name brand home appliances and kitchen electrics, as well as tablets, laptops, gaming consoles, and even 4K TVs. Stack with a coupon code and you could save up to 90% off total.
    Can you use eBay coupons on auction items?
    Surprisingly, you can! Just make sure it's a sitewide coupon and paypal payment may be required.
    How do I get free shipping?
    eBay offers free shipping on most items, no membership required. In fact, you can get free expedited shipping on 100% of the items featured in eBay Deals & Under $10 section.
    What perks do carholders get?
    eBay Mastercard cardholders earn points on eveyr purchase they make! Use points when you check out. Redeem $10 at checkout for every 1,500 points earned.



    How it Works:

      Earn 5x Points for the rest of the year after you spend $1,000 on eBay in a calendar year

      3x Points per $1 spent on eBay

      2x Points per $1 spent on gas, restaurant, & groceries

      1x Points per $1 spent on all other Mastercard purchases






    What is their return policy?
    If your purchase arrived damaged, doesn't match the listing description or if it's the wrong item, you're covered under the eBay Money Back Guarantee. You can return it even if the seller's returns policy stated that they don't accept returns.


    If you've changed your mind and want to return it, you will need to ask the seller if they' will accept a return. Once you start a return, the seller has 3 business days to resolve the issue. If your problem isn't solved at the end of those 3 days, you can ask eBay to step in and help.
    What kind of special discounts are always available?
    eBay does not offer, student, teacher, military, refer a friend or email sign up discounts. This is because ebay does not actually sell any items.

    Extra 20% Off Like-New Home & Garden + Free Shipping

    Copy & Paste Code at Checkout!
    PREP4SPRING20
    Copy Code
    Shop Now
    Coupon verified!
    Never miss another coupon from
    eBay
    Get an extra 20% off (min. $75) with this Certified Refurbished Spring Cleaning Coupon! Save on Power Tools, Vacuums, Outdoor Power Equipment, Lawn Mowers, Air Tools & Air Compressors, Carpet Cleaners, Steam Mops.

    Note: Exclusions apply. Minimum spend: $75, $150 max discount and 1 use per account.
    PREP4SPRING20
    100% success (9 votes) - Expires 3/22/21
    Posting anonymously as GiftedPufferfish
    Thanks! Your feedback helps the DealsPlus community!
    Thanks! Your feedback helps the DealsPlus community!
    Why did you dislike this coupon?