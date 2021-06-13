The things you love at the lowest prices guaranteed.

Every day ebay features items from trusted sellers who are offering deep discounts (usually between 20% and 90% off) and free shipping. The only catch is that there's a limited quantities of these fixed-price items, and at these great prices, they won't last long. Once they're gone, they're gone. There will be a small 'Almost gone!' banner when an item is almost sold out. If you see a deal marked 'done deal,' the item has already sold out.



eBay updates featured deals at least once a day starting at 8am PT. And when certain items sell out during the day, they replace them with brand new deals. On newer deals you'll see a message that says something like 'Added 2 hours ago' to let you know it's a fresh offer.



Noteworthy brands include: Reebok, Dyson, Hoover, Samsonite, Samsung & more!



P.S. all items really are offered with free shipping! Make sure to note eBay coupon codes work on daily deals! (Exclusions apply.) You can find any eBay coupon right here on this DealsPlus page whenever they are available, so be sure to subscribe.



How is the discount on each Daily Deal item determined?

The price that is stricken is the 'List Price' for the item. The List price is the price (excluding shipping and handling fees) at which the same item, or one that is nearly identical to it, has been offered for in the recent past in the recent past. The price may be the seller's own price elsewhere or another seller's price. The "% off" signifies the calculated percentage difference between seller-provided List Price and the seller's price for the Daily Deal item. More