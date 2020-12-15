Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Coupon of the Day
50% OFF
Code

Extra 50% Off Clearance

Save an extra 50% off your clearance purchase at Eddie Bauer when you enter this coupon code at checkout! Free shipping available on orders of $49.

Note: Exclusions Apply.
Get Coupon Code
50% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

50% Off Sitewide

Save 50% off everything at Eddie Bauer during this sale. Prices are as marked.
Get Deal
1 used today
50% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Extra 50% Off Entire Purchase (Adventure Rewards Members)

Get Coupon Code
1 used today
50% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Extra 50% Off Entire Purchase (Adventure Rewards Members)

Get Coupon Code
1 used today
10% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Extra 10% Off Outerwear (Adventure Rewards Members)

Get Coupon Code
1 used today
$5 OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

$5 Off Pick Up Order + $10 Off Outerwear

Get Deal
FREE SHIPPING
Sale
Coupon verified!

Free Shipping On All Outerwear

Get Deal
Expires 12/15/20
60% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 60% Off Bestselling Outerwear

Get Deal
60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off Kids' Clothing & Accessories

Get Deal
Sale

Official Eddie Bauer Coupon Page

Check out Eddie Bauer's official coupon page and find discounts from seasonal sales, coupon codes, free shipping offers, and more!

If you are a frequent Eddie Bauer shopper, you may want to consider signing up for an Edddie Bauer credit card. Save 10% when you open an account and use your card to make a purchase. Plus, join their Adventure Awards to earn an additional 2% in rewards with every purchase.More
Get Deal
2 comments
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping On $49+

Get Deal
10% OFF
Sale

10% Off First Purchase | Eddie Bauer Credit Card

Perks:
  • Save 10% when you open an account and use your card to make a purchase.
  • Join Eddie Bauer Adventure Rewards and earn an additional 2% in Rewards on every purchase when paying with your Eddie Bauer Credit Card.
  • Free Return Shipping on all orders with your Eddie Bauer Credit Card.
  Plus, exclusive cardholder discounts!
Get Deal
1 used today - 1 comment
60% OFF
Sale

60% Off Best Selling Down Outerwear Styles

Get Deal
65% OFF
Sale

Up to 65% Off Clearance Items

Eddie Bauer offers clearance outlet deals for men and women with discounts as much as 65%. Free shipping is offered for orders of $49 or more with no coupon code needed.

For even more savings, don't forget to check out Eddie Bauer's official coupon page. Find season discounts, coupon codes, free shipping offers, and much more!More
Get Deal

About Eddie Bauer

Eddie Bauer offers premium & quality clothing, outerwear, accessories and gear for men and women that complement today's modern outdoor lifestyle. Eddie Bauer collections consist of a range of style from casual wear to innovative designs for outdoor apparel and sales can easily be found on their homepage. Eddie Bauer has frequent sales but coupon offers are slim but shoppers can still find a free shipping code every now and then on DealsPlus. Sign up for Eddie Bauer coupons alert above to get updates on new codes and sale promotions!

How To Use an Eddie Bauer Coupon Online

  1. Select product and quantity that you would like and "Add to Bag"
    eddie bauer coupon

  2. Review your order and add any discounts or special offers by clicking "Shopping Bag" in the top right corner.
    eddie bauer coupon

  3. After reviewing your order, proceed to checkout.
    eddie bauer coupon

  4. Enter all required information in the checkout process until you reach the "Promotion & Shipping" screen. In this step, locate the "Promotion Code" box, enter your code, and apply.
    eddie bauer coupon

  5. See promotional pricing reflected on qualifying items. The new order total will reflect your discount.
    eddie bauer coupon


How Do I Get the Best Eddie Bauer Coupon?

Eddie Bauer does not offer much coupon code savings but they do tend to roll out free shipping codes for online shoppers which is handy during their holiday sale. See below for examples of Eddie Bauer sales:
  • Winter Clearance - every year, Eddie Bauer has a massive Winter Clearance on the unsold winter wear (jackets, coats, etc) stock and merchandise are typically discounted as much as 70% off (we've seen as much as 85% off). Come Spring, shoppers can bag as much as an extra 40% off their clearance merchandise.
  • Semi Annual Sale - Eddie Bauer Semi Annual Sale is one of their biggest sale event with savings up to 60% off.
  • Clearance - Eddie Bauer clearance page features deals up to 70% off + they will sometimes offer an extra % off discount code, so be sure to check DealsPlus Eddie Bauer Coupon page before checking out!

Are There Other Ways to Save?

Eddie Bauer Credit Card membership is an additional way to save for frequent shoppers. New members get 15% off their first card purchase. See some of the benefits of the Eddie Bauer Credit Card below:
  • 5% in Rewards for every dollar spent (spend $750 per year and earn 8% in rewards)
  • Free return shipping
  • $15 off single purchase on birthday month
  • Exclusive member offers, discounts and newsletters


Eddie Bauer Outlet - Eddie Bauer has some outlet locations at outlet malls, find out of there's one near you by using the store locator.