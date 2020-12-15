How To Use an Eddie Bauer Coupon Online

Select product and quantity that you would like and "Add to Bag"





Review your order and add any discounts or special offers by clicking "Shopping Bag" in the top right corner.





After reviewing your order, proceed to checkout.





Enter all required information in the checkout process until you reach the "Promotion & Shipping" screen. In this step, locate the "Promotion Code" box, enter your code, and apply.





See promotional pricing reflected on qualifying items. The new order total will reflect your discount.



How Do I Get the Best Eddie Bauer Coupon?

Winter Clearance - every year, Eddie Bauer has a massive Winter Clearance on the unsold winter wear (jackets, coats, etc) stock and merchandise are typically discounted as much as 70% off (we've seen as much as 85% off). Come Spring, shoppers can bag as much as an extra 40% off their clearance merchandise.



Semi Annual Sale - Eddie Bauer Semi Annual Sale is one of their biggest sale event with savings up to 60% off.



- Eddie Bauer Semi Annual Sale is one of their biggest sale event with savings up to 60% off. Clearance - Eddie Bauer clearance page features deals up to 70% off + they will sometimes offer an extra % off discount code, so be sure to check DealsPlus Eddie Bauer Coupon page before checking out!

Are There Other Ways to Save?

5% in Rewards for every dollar spent (spend $750 per year and earn 8% in rewards)



Free return shipping



$15 off single purchase on birthday month



Exclusive member offers, discounts and newsletters

Eddie Bauer offers premium & quality clothing, outerwear, accessories and gear for men and women that complement today's modern outdoor lifestyle. Eddie Bauer collections consist of a range of style from casual wear to innovative designs for outdoor apparel and sales can easily be found on their homepage. Eddie Bauer has frequent sales but coupon offers are slim but shoppers can still find a free shipping code every now and then on DealsPlus. Sign up for Eddie Bauer coupons alert above to get updates on new codes and sale promotions!Eddie Bauer does not offer much coupon code savings but they do tend to roll out free shipping codes for online shoppers which is handy during their holiday sale. See below for examples of Eddie Bauer sales:membership is an additional way to save for frequent shoppers. New members get 15% off their first card purchase. See some of the benefits of the Eddie Bauer Credit Card below:- Eddie Bauer has some outlet locations at outlet malls, find out of there's one near you by using the store locator.