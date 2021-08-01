What are the Best Deals for Edible Arrangements?

Limited Time Special Offers: shoppers can find the latest promotional and specialty deals here. Exclusive offers are also shown on this page.



Edible Rewards: Edible Rewards members get free birthday gift, free Chocolate Dipped Fruit Box with every 3rd purchase and members get free gift surprises with exclusive deals offers and much more!

Edible Arrangements was established in 1985 first as a flower boutique before the owner reinvented the business into a fruit bouquet franchise. Inspired by his fondness for fruit, Tariq, CEO of Edible Arrangements, merged his floral arrangement business with a fruity concept and the franchise has only been expanding since. Edible Arrangements aim to delight customers with their refreshing bouquet, offers all kinds of bouquet arrangements (chocolate dipped!) and caters to most special events.If you take a quick look at their homepage, all their current promotional offers (usually coincides with national holidays) are right there. Coupon code and limited time offers are the first thing shoppers notice on their homepage so be sure to take a good look and cash in on the coupon savings!We recommend signing up for their email list or SMS text messaging notification for the best deals, exclusive promotions, product sneak peeks and more. See the list below on how to get additional savings at Edible Arrangements:One of the best features to utilize on Edible Arrangements when ordering online is their customer service chat. Shoppers get immediate response on questions about service, delivery, product or order. When chat is available, an icon will appear at the top of the page or you will also receive a pop-up while browsing the site.Shoppers interested in local offers can also request a brochure!Gifting a relative or friend with food allergy? Be sure to collect information from the Allergy Information page and use the chat feature for any questions or concerns.Finally, if you scroll to the bottom of their homepage, you can shop by theirorEdible Arrangements created Edible Cares program to advocate health and wellness in each franchise's local community. Edible Cares partnership include National Breast Cancer Foundation and they are dedicated to national and local fundraising efforts through their Random Acts of Community Involvement initiative.