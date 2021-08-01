Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
$10 OFF
Extra $10 Off $59+

Note: Exclusions Apply.More
20% OFF
Extra 20% Off $69+

Save 20% off your $69 purchase at Edible Arrangements when you enter this code at checkout!

Note: Some exclusions apply.More
$10 OFF
Extra $10 Off $59+

Edible Arrangements is offering an extra $10 off your $59 purchase when you use this coupon code at online checkout!More
Coupon Codes & Special Offers

Shop Edible Arrangement's special offers and save on memorable gifts and delightful savings.More
1 comment
Edible Arrangements Rewards Program

Sign up for the Edible Arrangements Rewards Program and get a $5 off coupon to be used on your next purchase either in-store or online just for signing up.

In addition, you will also get a FREE 12-Count Chocolate Dipped Fruit Box ($29 value) for every 3rd purchase of $29+ that you make either in-store or online. Plus, you will receive email Surprise and Delight offers which could include special promotions valid at your local store!
Plus, Rewards members will get a FREE 12-count Chocolate Dipped Fruit Box ($29 value) for your birthday!

Note that to qualify for the birthday reward, you will need to have spent at least $29 in the calendar year and you have to sign up the month before your birthday or earlier. If you sign up during your birthday month, you will receive the reward the next year.More
$30 OFF
Up to $30 Off Edible Arrangements Limited Time Offers + Free Shipping

Order today and enjoy some sweet savings on hand-picked fresh fruit gifts and gourmet chocolate dipped fruit. For a limited time only, save up to 25% off select baskets and arrangements! Plus, several baskets qualify for free shipping and come with free gifts.More
4 comments
Gifts Under $50

15% OFF
15% Off First Pick Up Order | Email Sign Up

Sign up for Edible Arrangements using your email to receive a coupon for an extra $5 off your first order.More
2 comments
Exclusive Discounts & Promotions (Text Offers)

Edible Arrangements offers exclusive text offers and discounts! Just text FRUIT to 334253 to receive special coupons and more!More
FREE GIFT
Free Dipped Fruit Upgrade On Select Items

$10 OFF
FREE GIFT
Free Smoothie with The Edible Arrangements App

Download the app to receive a free smoothie, fresh fruit treat & more! Scroll down to the App Perks section for more details.More
FREE GIFT
Free Birthday Gift with Sign-Up

Sign up for The Edible Arrangements Rewards Program and get a FREE 12-ct chocolate Dipped Fruit box during your birthday month, get a free Chocolate Dipped Fruit Box with every 3rd purchase that you make & more benefits. As a member you'll also receive access to exclusive sales, limited time offers, speedy checkout and so much more!More
FREE GIFT
Free Delivery On Select Gifts

20% OFF
$10 OFF
$10 OFF
About Edible Arrangements

Edible Arrangements was established in 1985 first as a flower boutique before the owner reinvented the business into a fruit bouquet franchise. Inspired by his fondness for fruit, Tariq, CEO of Edible Arrangements, merged his floral arrangement business with a fruity concept and the franchise has only been expanding since. Edible Arrangements aim to delight customers with their refreshing bouquet, offers all kinds of bouquet arrangements (chocolate dipped!) and caters to most special events.

What are the Best Deals for Edible Arrangements?

If you take a quick look at their homepage, all their current promotional offers (usually coincides with national holidays) are right there. Coupon code and limited time offers are the first thing shoppers notice on their homepage so be sure to take a good look and cash in on the coupon savings!

We recommend signing up for their email list or SMS text messaging notification for the best deals, exclusive promotions, product sneak peeks and more. See the list below on how to get additional savings at Edible Arrangements:
  • Create an Account, Email Sign Up or SMS Text Notifications\
  • Limited Time Special Offers: shoppers can find the latest promotional and specialty deals here. Exclusive offers are also shown on this page.
  • Edible Rewards: Edible Rewards members get free birthday gift, free Chocolate Dipped Fruit Box with every 3rd purchase and members get free gift surprises with exclusive deals offers and much more!


Tips for Navigating Your Way to the Best Edible Arrangement Gift:

One of the best features to utilize on Edible Arrangements when ordering online is their customer service chat. Shoppers get immediate response on questions about service, delivery, product or order. When chat is available, an icon will appear at the top of the page or you will also receive a pop-up while browsing the site.

Shoppers interested in local offers can also request a brochure!

Gifting a relative or friend with food allergy? Be sure to collect information from the Allergy Information page and use the chat feature for any questions or concerns.

Finally, if you scroll to the bottom of their homepage, you can shop by their Featured Categories or Shop by Occasion.

More About Edible Arrangements:

Edible Arrangements created Edible Cares program to advocate health and wellness in each franchise's local community. Edible Cares partnership include National Breast Cancer Foundation and they are dedicated to national and local fundraising efforts through their Random Acts of Community Involvement initiative.