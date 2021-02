Apple has just introduced an Online Portal For Activation Lock Removal! You can now turn off Activation Lock by signing in to iCloud or resetting your Apple ID password. Learn more below.



Unlock On Web:

From a web browser, sign in to iCloud.com with your Apple ID

Go to Find iPhone

Click All Devices at the top of the screen

Select the device that you want to remove from iCloud

Click Erase [device]. Select Next until the device is erased

Click Remove from Account

To begin the setup process, restart the device

Get more details here