Free Duracell 16-Pack or 24-Pack Batteries

$19.39
(Free after rebate)
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 09/26/20
Office Depot
Up to 3.5% Cashback

About this Deal

Office Depot is offering rewards members [free to join] 100% back in rewards (up to $51.18 value) when you purchase 16-Pack or 24-Pack Duracell Batteries (AA or AAA)! Plus, get an extra 20% off with code 12143168 used at checkout. Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more, or opt for free in-store pickup.

Note: Rewards are limited to 2 items per member.

Available Options:

Comments

