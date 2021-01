Walmart is having this SanDisk 128GB ImageMate MicroSDXC for just $13.00, originally $19.48. Shipping is free on $35+ or Free Store Pick Up Where Available.



More Options:

SanDisk 32GB Memory Card for $8.28

SanDisk 64GB Memory Card for $12.48

SanDisk 256GB Memory Card for $36.80



Details:

Ideal for Android based smartphones and tablets

Transfer speeds of up to 120MB/s so you can move your content fast

Rated A1 for faster app performance and UHS Speed Class U1 and Speed Class 10 for Full HD video recording and playback

Shockproof, temperature proof, waterproof, and X-ray proof

Use with the SanDisk Memory Zone app to view, access, and back up your phone's files in one location.

Manufacturer’s 10 year limited warranty