Amazon is offering this 4-pk (3ft, 6ft, 10ft) iPhone Lightning Cable only for $4.40 when you apply coupon code TS4MXTKT at checkout! Shipping is free with Prime or on orders over $25



Details:

Ordinary cable about 2 times of ~ 2.4 A output fast charging

Provide 12-month warranty

Aluminum alloy connectors resist heat and corrosion

Received 4.3+ stars from over 520 users!