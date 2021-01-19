HSN has this Amazon Fire 8 Plus 32GB Tablet for only $59.99 when you use code HSN2021 (extra $20 off) at checkout with free shipping!



Details:

Entertainment just reached a new level. Compact, easy-to-use and equipped with wireless charging technology, this 8" tablet lets you stream videos, capture photos and surf the web for hours. With 3 GB of RAM and a powerful quad-core processor, the Fire HD 8 Plus delivers a smooth experience whether you're browsing the web or binge-watching your favorite show. And of course, Alexa stands by eagerly awaiting an opportunity to help you.



What You Get:

Fire HD 8 Plus

Power adapter and cable

Documentation

Manufacturer's 90-day limited warranty