HSN

Amazon Fire 8 Plus 32GB Tablet
FREE SHIPPING
$59.99 $239.85
8h ago
4  Likes 1  Comments
HSN has this Amazon Fire 8 Plus 32GB Tablet for only $59.99 when you use code HSN2021 (extra $20 off) at checkout with free shipping!

Details:
Entertainment just reached a new level. Compact, easy-to-use and equipped with wireless charging technology, this 8" tablet lets you stream videos, capture photos and surf the web for hours. With 3 GB of RAM and a powerful quad-core processor, the Fire HD 8 Plus delivers a smooth experience whether you're browsing the web or binge-watching your favorite show. And of course, Alexa stands by eagerly awaiting an opportunity to help you.

What You Get:
  • Fire HD 8 Plus

  • Power adapter and cable

  • Documentation

  • Manufacturer's 90-day limited warranty
    Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
    DivaToya
    DivaToya (L2)
    54m ago
