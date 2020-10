Best Buy has the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite Remote for only $17.99 with free shipping on $35+!



You can also get it for the same price at Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, Target and Staples.



Product Details:

fast streaming in Full HD



Press and ask Alexa



Tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps



500,000+ movies and TV episodes



Live TV



Free TV



Listen to music



Easy to set up, stays hidden



Received 4+ stars out of 40+ reviews

Compare to $29.99 at Kohl's.